PD Ports plans new £230m waste-to-energy plant

PD Ports has secured a £230m investment for a new waste-to-energy plant on Teesside, a move that will create hundreds of jobs.

Having entered into an agreement with waste-to-energy project developers Wentworth Clean Power Limited (WCP), PD Ports (owner and operator of Teesport) has promised to bring a ‘state-of-the-art’ project to the Tees Valley.

According to the company, they will create between 250-300 full-time jobs during construction and a further 40 permanent jobs when the plant becomes operational, expected to be in late 2024.

The project, named the Teesport Renewable Energy Centre, is planned for development on a nine acre site to the south of Teesport Commerce Park. It will aim to utilise a variety of waste streams, PD Ports confirmed, with ‘rigorous environmental credentials.’

UK’s first waste plastic to hydrogen plant moves step closer to construction

Michael McConnell, PD Ports group property director, described the project as ‘an important investment to the Tees Valley’ and expressed his enthusiasm at working with WCP to deliver the project:.

“This huge private investment from outside of the UK further demonstrates our trusted and proven track record when it comes to delivering large-scale projects, investments and real jobs to the region, whilst reinforcing our commitment to environmentally sustainable practices,” he said.

When complete, the plant is planned to have an annual capacity of 300,000 tonnes of feedstock and deliver an electrical output of 30MW with the potential to provide decentralised energy to existing and planned industrial users via combined heat and power.

James Ramsbotham, chief executive of the North East Chamber of Commerce, said: “This announcement is such welcome news on many levels. Attracting such investment at this time of global crisis is a testament to the strength of the region and these jobs are so important to our community.

“Our collective commitment towards Net Zero remains a top priority and this project will bring us closer to delivering a more sustainable and greener economy for the future.”

The next steps for the project are to hold discussions with Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council, the local Planning Authority, to submit a planning approval application so that construction can commence.