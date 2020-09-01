Plans to develop battery powered tram system for Coventry gather pace

Plans to build a battery-powered light rail tram system in Coventry are a step closer to fruition following the appointment of local firm NP Aerospace as the assembly contractor for the project.
Described as the first of its kind in the UK , the Coventry Very Light Rail (CVLR) project will see the development and demonstration of a prototype light rail system that will ultimately run on the city’s local road network.
Aimed at delivering the benefits of conventional trams but at a fraction of the cost, the Coventry City Council led project – which also involves WMG and Transport Design International (TDI) – the system will see the deployment of a fleet of zero-emissions, battery-powered shuttles and could pave the way for similar schemes in other UK cities.
WMG and TDI have been working with NP Aerospace throughout August to begin assembly of the vehicle, and are ow constructing the sleek, carbon fibre and metallic structure that will form the backbone of the vehicle.
The finished vehicle – which is claimed to be the first of its kind – will be capable of comfortably carrying 56 passengers and will be tested on the Very Light Rail National Innovation Centre Test Track at Castle Hill in Dudley early next year.
The ultimate plan is to install a tracked route across Coventry supported by a fleet of locally manufactured vehicles. The first route will provide a service between the Rail Station and Walsgrave Hospital and will offer residents, workers, and tourists an affordable, quick, and environmentally friendly way of travelling around the city.
Commenting on the project, Cllr Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet member for Jobs and Regeneration at Coventry City Council said: “This project will be the first of its kind in the world. It is being led by world beating local automotive experience and is using cutting-edge materials. I firmly believe that VLR is the future of public transport in small and medium sized towns and I couldn’t be happier that it’s being designed and built here in Coventry with the skills and expertise that we have right here.”
Dr Darren Hughes, Associate Professor at WMG, University of Warwick added: “The Coventry Very Light Rail project will deliver a step change cost reduction for light rail in the UK. We are really proud that this marks the beginning of the journey to roll out low cost, rail-based transport for medium sized cities in the UK. We are particularly pleased that despite current global challenges we can continue to work with TDI, NP Aerospace and the supply chain to deliver this novel rail vehicle on time and budget.”
Why is a tram better than a bus? Trams combine the inflexibility and capital cost of fixed rails with the delays of being stuck in traffic.
Tramways cost more to install but trams are more efficient than buses due to lower rolling resistance of steel wheels on rails than rubber tires on roads, so costs are reduced in the long term. Robert Llewellyn on the Fully Charged Show on youtube said the solar powered train in Byron Bay, Australia uses less power than a small electric car he has owned. Further research in UK and Europe has found car drivers are more likely to use trams than buses, buses are looked down at by many people. CRRC ART trackless trams, 2-5 cars, 200-500 passengers, cross between a tram and multi-articulated bendy bus using batteries, LIDAR, GPS and tires rather than rails, are in service in three cities in China such as Zhuzhou which can be diverted.
Rolling resistance is an order of magnitude lower but the energy usage is dominated by kinetic energy lost in the frequent stops, even with dynamic braking. I’ve heard a different version of the real argument – “middle-class people will ride trams”.
Big bendy buses sounds like the optimum solution. I’m sure the residents of Edinburgh would agree, after their experiences of laying tracks.