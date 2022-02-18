UK team develops bonded aluminium process for Polestar 5

Polestar’s UK R&D team at MIRA Technology Park have developed a bonded aluminium manufacturing process for the upcoming Polestar 5 electric performance 4-door GT.
Vehicles made with mixed metal structures are bonded with welds and around 3,500-4,000 rivets compared to bonded aluminium unibody technology that uses adhesive and oven curing to join parts. The process results in a structure that is lightweight and rigid, but it is also labour-intensive and challenging to scale up without sacrificing quality. Consequently, bonded aluminium has been restricted to low-volume performance cars.
Now, Polestar said its 280-strong team have resolved this challenge by developing an entirely new, faster manufacturing process that develops the body and platform in unison.
As a result of the new materials and techniques involved, the body-in-white is expected to weigh less than that of cars in smaller segments, contributing to improved vehicle efficiency, real-world EV range and dynamic responsiveness. The new bonded aluminium platform will also help drive faster product introduction, high quality and platform rigidity.
In a statement, Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “Our UK R&D team is one of Polestar’s greatest assets. Their mix of engineering and technological expertise enables us to develop advanced, light-weight sports car technology with a creative mindset and a spirit that embraces innovative engineering. This will set Polestar apart in the years to come.”
By further developing this technology for Polestar’s first in-house platform, the 4-door Polestar 5 is being designed with torsional rigidity claimed to be superior to that of a traditional two-seat sports or supercar. The decision to develop a bespoke platform has also enabled the brand to deliver a production model that remains true to the Polestar Precept concept car that inspired it.
“We knew we wanted this car to be light-weight, we knew we wanted high quality and we knew we wanted it quickly,” said Pete Allen, head of Polestar UK R&D. “This architecture delivers outstanding dynamic and safety attributes, with low investment technology applicable to high production volumes.”
A series of films showing the vehicle’s development can be found here on YouTube.