Measuring the true impact of electric vehicles

Polestar has released a ground-breaking study, outlining the complete lifecycle emissions of one of its electric vehicles. Chris Pickering reports.
A few years ago, a story began spreading that the Toyota Prius hybrid consumed more energy over its lifetime than the vast Hummer H3 off-roader. This claim was rapidly debunked, but it did raise an interesting question: Just how green are hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) once you factor in everything from material extraction to end-of-life recycling?
Various engineering consultancies and non-profit organisations have released comparative studies into the lifecycle impact of EVs versus combustion-engine models. But Volvo-spinoff Polestar recently became the first car manufactured to do so publicly, with an in-depth lifecycle assessment (LCA) that compares its own all-electric Polestar 2 with the petrol-only version of the Volvo XC40.
“The results of this study are important, but equally important for us was to publish our methodology,” explained Lisa Bolin, climate lead for Polestar. “When I looked at the work that was out there already, I was quite surprised – coming from a research background – at how difficult it was to follow the methodology. So we set out with our colleagues at Volvo to put together a lifecycle assessment that was completely transparent.”
The numbers
The headline figures are interesting – but perhaps not greatly surprising. With 350kg of lithium-ion battery modules onboard, an all-up weight that’s 25 per cent heavier than the XC40 and a larger share of energy-intensive aluminium and electronics, the Polestar 2 does indeed require substantially more energy to produce.
Combining material extraction and processing, manufacturing, and the various transport stages in between, the study estimates the carbon footprint of a Polestar 2 at 26.2 tonnes CO2-equivalent at the point it rolls off the production line, whereas the XC40 sits at 16.1 tonnes. That makes the electric car’s initial impact more than 60 per cent higher than that of the petrol model.
However, the figures show a very different story over the complete product lifecycle of 200,000km. With a typical European electricity mix, the equivalent CO2 production during the use phase is slashed by around two thirds compared to the XC40; switch exclusively to wind power, and it’s less than a tenth of the impact (0.4 tonnes for the EV versus 41 tonnes for the petrol car).
The end-of-life treatment is fractionally less impactful for the EV too, accounting for 0.5 tonnes of CO2-equivalent, as opposed to 0.6 tonnes. Combine all these factors, and the lifecycle carbon footprint of the Polestar 2 is around 28 per cent lower when running on a standard European electricity mix, or 53 per cent lower on wind power alone.
“Broadly speaking, there weren’t too many surprises with the results,” said Bolin. “We knew from other studies that the batteries, the aluminium and the steel would be the main contributors. But at the same time, it emphasised the need to work on a holistic solution; we have to work on all fronts, looking at the body structure, the chassis and the interior to reach our goals. Going from a twin motor design to a single motor design, for instance, doesn’t make that big a difference on its own.”
The methodology
Essentially, the LCA provides a convenient way to collate and analyse information that’s already out there. Much of it was compiled using generic data, with each component broken down into material categories by weight. For instance, a part might contain 500g of cast aluminium, 250g of deep drawn aluminium and 125g of unalloyed steel.
This information is taken from the industry-standard International Material Data System (IMDS) and matched to separate datasets that give the CO2 impact by mass for each material and process. This sounds straightforward, but the first issue is the sheer complexity of a product the size of a car. Even employing some fairly broad generalisations, there are thousands of components sub-divided into more than 70 material categories.
In some cases, there can be numerous different terms to cover broadly similar processes or tradenames that are submitted to the IMDS in place of a physical description of the material. Volvo developed a tool to help filter and sort the definitions, but in some cases, Bolin and her colleagues had to break it down further.
“We had to go into the individual data sheets for some components to really check what was inside them. For instance, when it comes to electronics, we don’t put small, low voltage electronics and high-voltage contactors in the same category,” she said. “There are also different datasets out there, so we had to compare those and understand which are the most reliable.”
Where generic data has been used, Polestar has taken care to reference global datasets to account for variations between different regions and suppliers. For instance, it’s assumed that the manufacturing processes are carried out with a global energy mix rather than best-case scenarios, such as factories run exclusively on renewables.
For some components, however, more accurate product-specific data has been used. The main example of these is the battery pack, Bolin explained: “We knew from the beginning that the batteries would have a big impact, so we collaborated with our suppliers CATL and LG, with data taken direct from their production sites. Likewise, we have detailed data on the parts that we manufacture in house. The rest is generic information, but we’re working to get more exact data from external suppliers.”
Track and trace
Polestar is now working with supply chain specialist Circular to digitise and track its materials using blockchain. The two organisations have already collaborated on a project to trace the cobalt used in Polestar’s batteries to ensure it’s not linked to any human rights abuses in mining. The same methodology can be used to do a deep dive into the carbon footprint of the materials.
In some cases, it may be possible to make significant improvements with relatively fundamental shifts. Bolin gives the example of aluminium smelting with renewable energy rather than coal, which is potentially an order of magnitude greener for the same end result. “Locating our smelters in areas with renewable power can make a big difference with just one change,” she said.
As an increasing number of vehicles boast zero tailpipe emissions, more attention is being paid to their lifecycle impact. “We really want to show that you cannot just buy an electric vehicle, and say ‘that’s okay, now I’m being sustainable’,” said Bolin. “From a manufacturer’s perspective, we have to take responsibility for the whole value chain. And that’s maybe something that has not been a priority in the automotive industry historically, due to the focus on tailpipe emissions.”
For this to happen, the industry will need a standardised methodology for carrying out LCAs. “It doesn’t have to be as rigidly defined as an ISO standard, but I think that we as an industry have to come together and decide on at least a basic framework,” Bolin said. “The first step is to be transparent on the various assumptions that people are making. We want to start a discussion on how we can agree on some common practices.”
A framework like this could have far-reaching consequences for the future of the automotive industry. It’s not hard to imagine vehicles one day being ranked on their lifecycle impact, as they currently are on tailpipe emissions. And while the debate rages on as to which technologies should power the next generation of passenger cars, the results of this study are a reminder that the manufacturing impact will always be too significant to ignore.
Hydrogen fuelled internal combustion engines are the only logical answer , in tandem with electrolysis/small modular reactors.
I think that attributing a lifetime mileage of 150,000 miles may be “over-egging” the pudding. In my experience the majority of cars are scrapped as BER before they reach 140,000 – maybe I’m just an old cynic but they might be hard-pushed once real “hard data” is in to achieve an equilibrium between the two. I think electric vehicles are still ultimately going to have a higher environmental footprint over the longer term, unless a more ecologically sound form of battery is achieved, going forward . . .
If you were to buy an electric car today, you would be looking at a C02 net emissions reduction in around 7 years. That would entail that we will only start seeing a reduction of C02 in 2028/2029. The UN 1.5 degree / 2050 Net Zero target pathway is a based on a peak C02 in 2020 which has already been missed. It looks to me that buying a second hand V8 with no new manufacturing C02 is far greener than buying a brand-new electric car as the manufacturing C02 is already present in the atmosphere.
The other important factor to take into account is where the electric car is produced as the manufacturing C02 impact depends on the local energy grid. Polestars are made in the US which produces an average of 0.386 kgC02/kWh. Many electric cars are built in China which has twice the kgC02/kWh of the US (0.721kg). The UK has a very respectable average kgC02/kWh. According to the National Grid, in May 2020, we only produced 0.143 kgC02/kWh. From a C02 emissions standpoint, electric cars only make sense if they are manufactured and charged with green / renewable energy so that the C02 breakeven point is far shorter. Obviously, from a pollution standpoint, they make sense from day one… The moral of the story is, if you want to seriously reduce your C02 footprint, buy an electric car that is manufacturing in the UK.
So the lifecycle emissions have a weird parallel in the total cost of ownership. Comparing the ICE XC40 (from £24,100) to the Polestar 2 (from £49,900); the EV has a much greater upfront cost but the ‘fuel’ cost is lower (at least while electricity is exempt from excise duty). So the financial and environmental imperative is to use the EV as much as possible: the more miles you do, the cheaper/fewer emissions it is, per mile! Avoid using public transport under all circumstances!
Case study in the law of unintended consequences?
A few comments: 1) the XC40 fuel consumption is listed on Google as 40mpg – not particularly good and much higher for instance than my Euro 6 Citroen diesel which has averaged 55mpg over four years, 2) EVs will usually recharge from marginal power station electricity production, which is unlikely to be from renewables unless there is large renewables over-capacity (unlikely), 3) 200,000km is quite a high lifetime travel distance – many cars are scrapped after 100,000 miles (160,000km) or less. All these factors will push the benefit against the EV and make the comparison even closer. But very good to be a analysing at this level of detail rather than making a rather emotional case for EVs.
So with the current European electricity mix it would take just over 80,000 km (or 4 years at 12,500 miles pa) for the electric version to show any advantage.
In the short term maybe reducing speed limits and discouraging production of large cars would make more sense.
Exclusive wind power? There would be no vehicles operating today with heavy overcast (no 24 hour solar ) and flat calm . This looks suspiciously like massaging the figures.
If we halve the fuel costs by taking a car that’s used infrequently or only used for short journeys as is common with an electrical vehicle, then the petrol car becomes *less* polluting than the electric! (based on the Global electric mix).
Perhaps we should look at the overall energy over more than a single car. Assuming the materials can be re-used to make the next EV, how does that affect the production figures?
Very powerful observations:
The fundamental flaw in the idea of a hydrogen-based energy economy. Being highly reactive, elemental hydrogen, H2, is found in only small quantities in nature on the earth’s surface but is present in a very wide range of compounds.
In other words, the hydrogen is not free for the taking, but rather is already combined with something else; and to separate the hydrogen so that you have free hydrogen to use, you need to add energy. Once you have added the energy and you have the free hydrogen, you can burn it.
But that’s where the Second Law of Thermodynamics comes in. Due to inevitable inefficiencies in the processes, when you burn the hydrogen, you get back less energy than you expended to free it up. No matter how you approach the problem, the process of freeing up hydrogen and then burning it costs more energy than it generates.
The working poor need workhorse vehicles. For the current owners of EV’s, the limited EV usage in the state is slightly more than 5,000 miles a year which is a reflection that the EV is a second vehicle, for those that can afford them, and not the family workhorse vehicle.
Surely for this comparison to be equal, the amount of energy used to extract oil from the ground and refine it needs to be taken into consideration…
Yes, wake up people, the numbers are massaged!
It is intriguing – but perhaps not surprising – that all these analyses omit to compare the electric vehicle with a conventional vehicle using high blend biofuel. If the ethanol in this is manufactured by a “second generation” process – i.e. a purely waste biomass feedstock – it can even show a GHG saving of over 100%. But let is just assume it has 100% saving. By simple inspection on the graph, if we reduce the orange section of the left hand bar by 85% it is easy to see that an E85-fuelled vehicle will outperform a BEV even in a future “all wind farm” electricity generating world. And most recent petrol cars can run happily on such fuel (and any lesser blend) by installing a converter at a cost of only around £100-200. And all concerned car owners could be doing this now. But E85 is not available in the UK. It is available in France, Nordic countries, even the USA… Why not here – and why is there not more public comment in favour of biofuels. They no longer have to be made from food…
This study assumes “European electricity mix” unfortunately this is an invalid assumption. A new EV is an incremental load on the grid that wasn’t there yesterday so, when you plug your new EV in to charge, a fossil fueled generator has to work a bit harder. Hence an EV is powered by the dirtiest fuel on the grid at any one time. Today that is Coal.
If you work out the life cycle cost assuming coal or gas generated electricity then Petrol ICE wins convincingly.
This will remain true until the grid is fossil free for several days at a time. Something that we won’t see for another 10-15 years.
I’m not anti-EV
EV’s are the future; just not yet.
“Electricity mix”? Are there any engineers here? When you introduce marginal (additional) demand into a national electricity grid, it has to be met by marginal (additional) supply – all the electricity generated by the “mix” is already being consumed. In the UK, marginal supply is generated by Combined Cycle Gas Turbine generators. See gridwatch.co.uk for details (and pretty charts). So electric vehicles in the UK are 100% powered by electricity generated by burning gas and there is therefore no CO2 benefit vs. an equivalent diesel car.