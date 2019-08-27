This week’s poll: Policy priorities for UK government

An organisation that represents nearly half a million UK engineers today published a manifesto calling on policy makers to work with engineers to address a number of critical issues.

The National Engineering Policy Centre is calling on government to work with them to invest in skills, innovation, digital and traditional infrastructure, and clean energy technologies.

The manifesto – Engineering priorities for our future economy and society – includes 20 actions across five areas of policy:

Skills: Implement the recommendations of the Perkins Review, which sets out actions to ensure an adequate supply of engineering talent for our nation, to secure the engineering skills needed for the future. Innovation: Increase Innovate UK’s budget to boost support for business innovation. Digital: Deliver fast and resilient digital infrastructure, a thriving business environment, excellent digital skills and a diverse pipeline of workers to create a world-leading digital economy. Infrastructure: Deliver on the recommendations of the National Infrastructure Assessment or set out alternative plans to meet the UK’s long-term infrastructure needs. Energy and climate change: Deliver on Britain’s climate change goals by investing in demonstration and deployment of new low-carbon heat, charging of electric vehicles and carbon capture and storage technologies. Source: RAEng

This week we’re asking Engineer readers to choose the number one priority for the UK from actions mentioned above. We’d also like to hear readers’ thoughts on the manifesto using comments below, but we do ask that you familiarise yourself with our Comment guidelines for readers. Results from the Poll will be published on September 3, 2019.