This week’s poll: Policy priorities for UK government

An organisation that represents nearly half a million UK engineers today published a manifesto calling on policy makers to work with engineers to address a number of critical issues.
The National Engineering Policy Centre is calling on government to work with them to invest in skills, innovation, digital and traditional infrastructure, and clean energy technologies.
The manifesto – Engineering priorities for our future economy and society – includes 20 actions across five areas of policy:
Skills: Implement the recommendations of the Perkins Review, which sets out actions to ensure an adequate supply of engineering talent for our nation, to secure the engineering skills needed for the future.
Innovation: Increase Innovate UK’s budget to boost support for business innovation.
Digital: Deliver fast and resilient digital infrastructure, a thriving business environment, excellent digital skills and a diverse pipeline of workers to create a world-leading digital economy.
Infrastructure: Deliver on the recommendations of the National Infrastructure Assessment or set out alternative plans to meet the UK’s long-term infrastructure needs.
Energy and climate change: Deliver on Britain’s climate change goals by investing in demonstration and deployment of new low-carbon heat, charging of electric vehicles and carbon capture and storage technologies.
Source: RAEng
This week we’re asking Engineer readers to choose the number one priority for the UK from actions mentioned above. We’d also like to hear readers’ thoughts on the manifesto using comments below, but we do ask that you familiarise yourself with our Comment guidelines for readers. Results from the Poll will be published on September 3, 2019.
Skills have to come top of the list.
Without engineering skills, there is no input into any process, digital or analogue , no Innovation or Infrastructure realised and no improvement in Energy Efficiency. As an example, without engineering skill and application to realise the pheomenon into usable devices, we would not be able to use energy -efficient LED’s, we would still be warming tungsten wire. A ‘digital’ infrastructure still requires input, it doesn’t exist without data. No National Infrastructure improvement will be possible without Engineering input.
The primary need is for Engineers with a purpose. For too long, Engineering has been seen to be ‘ too hard’ by students in school because their teachers have no exposure to the profession. Therefore it is up to the Engineering Profession to canvass most strongly in schools, to push the syllabus writers and to encourage students to use the materials and information available on TV and the Internet which wasn’t there a generation ago.
Last week there was a call from Heritage train societies for new recruits as engine drivers, as the old guard were all retiring; are we going to let our Engineering heritage and expertise go the same way?
Tough call for top two, for me though it`s skills.. no skills=no engineers & society needs engineers to rebuild after govts mess everything up, however, from a strictly society survival point of view it has to be climate issues, no habital planet=no need for anyone.
I get my engineering students to focus their projects on delivery of the 17 UN Sustainability Development Goals. They are an excellent stimulus to generate new ideas in every category and they link innovations together in a more co-ordinated way. Last year we won the EAUC’s Green Gown Award for Student Research with Impact and this year we’re hoping to win again.
Well said Sandy!
AI.D. Succinct but can’t disagree with your logic.
That whooshing noise going over my head is the sound of my ignorance of even the existence of the National Engineering Policy Centre or Perkins Review so I’m obviously not one of the half-million; while I have heard of Innovate UK I cannot bring to mind a news report of anything they’ve innovated. Probably better to just remove funding to these quangos, reduce business taxes and let the private sector get on with it
It has to be infrastructure ! Ignoring the fatuous buzz words: digital and Innovation; If infrastructure is addressed then Skills must follow and Energy and Climate Change will be largely addressed as part of a holistic and efficient infrastructure solution.
Engineering Skills developed, in a vacuum, without hands-on experience and suitable (infrastructure) projects would still leave a gap that industry would have to fill. And, attempting to address Energy and Climate change technologies without first addressing the underlying infrastructure would just lead to massive failures and a waste of valuable funds.
And to be clear, in my opinion, infrastructure projects cover things like transport and utilities but do NOT include HS2, Heathrow expansion or Fracking.
Whilst skills are vital, I don’t look to the government to provide that. A programme to update our infrastructure would be government driven, and would create the pull for skills, pay, innovation, and more.
Surely (?), as engineers, rather than scientists, we need to develop skills to provide solutions to specific problems. Therefore, if we are prioritising then to a certain extent the problem comes first, eg. Infrastructure.
The danger, as I see it, is that we end up with a surfeit of programmers and graphic designers ’cause that’s technical and it’s easy … and further education establishments tend to prioritise profits.