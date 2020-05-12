This week’s poll: are you returning to work on Wednesday?

Manufacturing firms are amongst the first encouraged by the government to welcome their employees back to the workplace. Will you be amongst those returning to work?

Perhaps inevitably, the UK government’s tentative plan to get the economy back on its feet has raised more questions than it has answered. Indeed, whilst implementing lock down was difficult enough, the challenge of easing it – and reopening different parts of society at different times – is on another level of plate-spinning complexity.

Of particular note is Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s advice that from tomorrow (Wednesday 13th May) those unable to work remotely should return to work if safe.

Despite published government guidance on this, and a requirement for employers to carry out risk assessments before reopening, many employees are understandably concerned about the level of risk they will be exposed to. Particularly those who rely on public transport to get to work.

With manufacturing one of the key sectors singled out in the PM’s recovery plan, engineers are amongst those most likely to be affected by this first phase of lockdown easing. So in this week’s poll we’d like to ask those of you working in the UK manufacturing and engineering sectors what the government’s announcement means to you?

Will you be returning to work after a lay-off or period of furlough? And if so, are you confident that your employer has put in place adequate measures to make your workplace “Covid-Secure”? Does the current economic situation mean that there’s still currently no demand for your skills? Or perhaps, like many in the manufacturing sector, you’ve been working all the way through the current crisis – either remotely, or travelling into your normal workplace.

