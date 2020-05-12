This week’s poll: are you returning to work on Wednesday?

Manufacturing firms are amongst the first encouraged by the government to welcome their employees back to the workplace. Will you be amongst those returning to work?
Perhaps inevitably, the UK government’s tentative plan to get the economy back on its feet has raised more questions than it has answered. Indeed, whilst implementing lock down was difficult enough, the challenge of easing it – and reopening different parts of society at different times – is on another level of plate-spinning complexity.
Of particular note is Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s advice that from tomorrow (Wednesday 13th May) those unable to work remotely should return to work if safe.
Despite published government guidance on this, and a requirement for employers to carry out risk assessments before reopening, many employees are understandably concerned about the level of risk they will be exposed to. Particularly those who rely on public transport to get to work.
With manufacturing one of the key sectors singled out in the PM’s recovery plan, engineers are amongst those most likely to be affected by this first phase of lockdown easing. So in this week’s poll we’d like to ask those of you working in the UK manufacturing and engineering sectors what the government’s announcement means to you?
Will you be returning to work after a lay-off or period of furlough? And if so, are you confident that your employer has put in place adequate measures to make your workplace “Covid-Secure”? Does the current economic situation mean that there’s still currently no demand for your skills? Or perhaps, like many in the manufacturing sector, you’ve been working all the way through the current crisis – either remotely, or travelling into your normal workplace.
As always, we also welcome your comments on this issue below the line. Please note that all comments are moderated.
But the Conservatives are the ones who decimated Professional and manufacturing industries in the UK in favour of service industries in the first place and now they want them back to get money from them.
Although retired, I have for some time, acted as a free of charge consultant, working from home, whenever my expertise has been requested, this PC is siting on a spare desk in the main office, so all design work is freely accessible by remote access to those involved in running whatever project, I can send Autocad drawings direct to the Plotter, and design data to the central printer, to be collected at a convenient time.
However, since many of the projects involved University sites, Teaching Hospitals, and Pharmaceutical Research Centers, in respect of safe working, we are not going to be able to resume the installation and commissioning element of any current projects any time soon, except where they are a new build, on a clear site, where we can employ full industrial grade P.P.E. and ensure safe working distances between operatives.
Needless to say, out of respect for the safety of our staff, much of the routine service and maintenance of Plant installed in the Health and Pharmaceutical sector has been put on hold, and regardless of the Prime Ministers Advice, we do not see that changing until the “doors” are fully opened to external contractors, not withstanding the application of full P.P.E.
I voted that I will continue to work remotely. I’ve been plotting the daily figures posted by WHO and I’ve yet to see any positive sign of a reduction in the number of daily reported confirmed Covid-19 cases, and only a slight reduction in the daily number of deaths reported. Where do the government get their figures from, and why are they different to those published by the WHO?