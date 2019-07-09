Last week’s poll: going back to the Moon

As the 50th anniversary of the landing of Apollo 11 approaches, we asked our readers should humans return to the surface of the Moon?
Half a century on, it seems engineers are overwhelmingly in favour of humans returning to the Moon, with 55 per cent viewing Earth’s satellite as an important stepping stone on the journey to Mars. Conversely, more than a fifth (21 per cent) of readers felt that advances in robotic exploration meant that this was a more sensible option for future lunar mission and could tell us all we needed to know.
A not insignificant 14 per cent believe that our return to the Moon should be based around the search for resources, which itself could pre-empt yet further exploration of our solar system for activities such as asteroid mining.
The final 10 per cent of the vote was evenly split between readers who chose the ‘none of the above’ option and those who feel that we already know all we need to about the Moon, and as such should not be sending crewed missions back there.
Pulling no punches, Trevor commented that “It is embarrassing, if not actually shameful, that human space exploration has been stalled the last 50 years, considering it only took 66 to get from Kitty Hawk to the moon.”
Other commenters were less critical and more cautious. Thomas Taylor wrote: “Surely it is still very risky to send humans at this stage and what if there was an accident as in the book ‘The Martian’. Better to use resources now developing really robust robotic vehicles and remote chemical analysis. Later (50 years from now )we can send humans and they can pay for the privilege to commercial companies.”
Several commenters pointed to the fact that even though the costs of space exploration are high, so are the rewards, and the money involved would be unlikely to be spent wisely if diverted from space programmes.
“We stand to gain knowledge of how the environment on the moon affects the human body and mind, long term, and no doubt the human travel will be supplemented with robotic probes that can do all the measurements,” said Christopher Hart.
“I have no doubt if the money was kept here on Earth it would not be spent on alleviating hunger, disease or other suffering. It doesn’t work that way. We still have to deal with our Earth-bound problems, whether we explore in space or not, so I say ‘go for it’, and good luck!”
Money would be better spent developing robots that would develop Mars colonies in preparation for human landings. Sending humans now has too large an opportunity cost.
As a young lad enthralled with the space race, Dan Dare, Dr Who, et al. I used to think getting to Mars was realistic, now after a long career working in the real world with the likes of BNSC, ESA and NASA I’m a bit more cynical and not so convinced of the benefits of manned spaceflight. I think robotic space exploration is the way to go – cheaper, safer and expendable.
As to prospecting for resources, why ? To make profit for someone, to pollute and destroy other planets. Really cannot see that we need to be doing that ?
I was only young when they first landed. I thought then that we would be living on the moon now. What has happened since then that we haven’t gone further with just landing on the moon. Is it to do with money or has America and Russia just lost interest in the race to be first.
As an old engineer, who as a youing boy listened on the radio how the adventure evolved (I was traveling by car during the launch and most part of the trip towards the moon), and then looked astonished when the first TV transmission from moon was shown, and even prepared my camera to capture the images from a small and washed out 13″ color TV screen, of the parachutes opening and descending on the sea; I simply cannot understand how people can select the last option: “No, we already know all we need to about the moon”… and much less that a whooping 4.34% answered that! -Where is the natural curiosity and scientific interest of engineers nowaday??? [Perhaps THAT explains WHY there are such engineering fiascos as the B737 MCAS, the stupid “keyless” cars that have killed several people, and so and so…] The fact that many of the components of the huge Saturn-V were calculated and designed by engineers equipped with sliderules and basic calculators, truly reveals how low has engineering reached recently compared to the 60’s. Unbelievable.
Although we know about the geology of the Moon and probably where it came from, we know relatively little about the long-term effects of low gravity on the human body and psyche. Robots cannot possibly tell us about those aspects of remote living. If we are to attempt a live one-way trip to Mars we have to ensure that the travellers will be in a fit condition to survive and reproduce viable progeny.
Otherwise we have to rely on the survival of the one planet we know can sustain human life- but for how long? A Global approach has to be taken concerning the 1 radial mile of breathable air and the limited amount of water ( estimated at somewhere around a sphere the size of Texas) and not poisoning ourselves , the flora and the fauna on which we rely. Tribalism and greed have to be relinquished if we as a race are to survive our own folly. The Space Race was a political tool/ game , but our own survival should not be .
Like it or lump it, our DNA requires that we explore our surroundings. It really is the final frontier for humanity and hopefully we will continue to try our best. The initial poll suggests many engineers feel the same and I’m sure most of us have some concept of the difficulties involved. I agree, to take humans beyond Mars may need advances in propulsion but I believe electric and chemical power systems are in development. Don’t believe the money would go to better causes if we suddenly stopped.
Following on from Luke, We suddenly stopped spending lots of money on defence after the Berlin Wall came down, and what good causes benefitted from that, apart from finance industry’s bottomless pockets!
I think the laws of physics and biology will always be against us in space exploration. Velocity, radiation, healthy physiology will possibly all mean that either we can’t get to Mars safely, or can’t survive there long term. The same goes for gas giant moons.
The thought of manned exploration beyond the solar system will always remain a dream as long as Einstein’s theory is correct.
But because man is driven to explore I expect that the robotic collection of information will continue and increase.
We are a curious race, and thank goodness for that. The risks are high; we have got away with it so far but there will be accidents, in the future, I expect. We stand to gain knowledge of how the environment on the moon affects the human body and mind, long term, and no doubt the human travel will be supplemented with robotic probes that can do all the measurements. I have no doubt if the money was kept here on Earth it would not be spent on alleviating hunger, disease or other suffering. It doesn’t work that way. We still have to deal with our Earth-bound problems, whether we explore in space or not, so I say ‘go for it’, and good luck!
It’s hard to believe how depressingly negative so many of the comments so far have been. Where is the enthusiasm for knowledge, the desire for achievement, the willingness to explore and chase the unknown? Isn’t that what engineering should be about? Or should we all just sit around whining about how democracy always gives the wrong (ie not our) answers. Thank god the NASA astronauts, engineers and scientists of the 60’s, along with a few far-sighted politicians, actually were brave enough to take the first steps. What if something goes wrong? Well that’s life. No gain without pain. That is why humans continue to exist. Go for it.
We must engage with lifting the suppression of technology to secure our human and biosphere future. I find it difficult to understand how space rocket propulsion technology is effectively the same from the 60s.
Glad to see that the “yes” options seem to be making up the majority, for me it is necessary for NASA (or some other government agency) to be making headway in space. Private companies will likely be pushing forward into space regardless of public opinion (if there is profit to be made).
It is imperative that an agency that is accountable to the public (not shareholders) has at least some relevance otherwise space will become a sort of wild west with no rules.
I am not against private involvement in space, I follow developments at SpaceX and Virgin Galactic with great excitement. But I’m under no illusion that if there is no enforcement of rules out there, you can just do whatever you like.
Found this little gem … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b18HtG0DOCM
I do fear the return to the moon will be a repeat of Apollo. A big expensive rocket, used once & thrown away. After a few missions, apathy will set in & the program scrapped to save money.
A better bet, would be a reusable system, that keeps going for decades.
I dream of a reusable spaceplane launched on top of a A380 or AN-225(a half built 2nd one is still available). That would get to low Earth orbit where it would dock on an unmanned railgun catapult(solar powered). That would give it the shove to get out of Earth orbit & meet with a space station in a constant figure 8 between the Earth & Moon. This mini space station would have a shelter against solar flares/cosmic rays. When they get to the Moon they take the lunar lander to reach the Lunar surface. There the lander is refuelled from ice extracted from the shadowed craters & turned into Hydrogen/Oxygen fuel by automated machines. When they return to the space station, the lander would still have enough fuel to get the next crew to the surface. This crew , meanwhile, would return to Earth in the reusable spaceplane they left docked at the other end of the station once it had got closer to Earth on its constant figure 8. I think we need a reusable system like this for long term trips to the Moon. I do not want expensive expendable rockets that are only used a few times before the cost grounds them for good.
As a scientist and engineer (not mutually exclusive!), and like ‘Another Steve’ above, – I can still remember Dan Dare on his way to Venus, – the first three years of the Eagle were a prize possession. The really big message from those Apollo missions were the blue planet photos, – we have evolved in that thin, fragile, film on a relatively small rocky planet. And now we are destroying it just as we are beginning to understand it. Yes, – by all means we need to get back to the Moon, and in due course possibly Mars, if only to persuade H. not-so-Sapiens that there’s no place like home.
It is our natural inclination to explore which I would whole heartedly encourage, but going to the Moon the purpose of which is not completely clear to me does seem a bit like going out to a party whilst the house burns.
We are clearly sleep walking to disaster here on earth where I feel we should concentrate all our energy and resources until we fully understand and can control our environment. There is plenty to explore here without blowing a load more gas in to the atmosphere.
“…human space exploration has been stalled the last 50 years.” I would dispute that statement. For the last 20 years, the ISS has been continuously manned. According to Wikipedia: “As of 14 March 2019, 236 people from 18 countries had visited the space station, many of them multiple times.”
Agreed, nobody has been out of earth orbit for nearly 50 years, but a vast array of probes have been exploring the solar system – planets, moons, comets, asteroids etc., and space telescopes are probing the vastness of the universe. So, the sum of human knowledge of what lies outside our little planet has increased many times in that time.
Love e musk and r branson et al, for the guts to get out there and dream using there resources as human aspiration potential .musks intentions are profit for exploration… brilliant . also ,The gforce assists performed recently for missions achieving speed and navigation as required ,have been so good. what is the possibility of setting up a high speed mars shuttle involving a pig a back vehicle… with possibly inductive couple, that has previously been accelerated to high speed using g force assists. and picks up the mars mission transport en-route in acceleration stages. thus drastically reducing fuel and power requirements of mission transport and mission travel time.
I think that for the first moon landings the then state-of-the-art was only just good enough.
However there is nothing wrong with pushing the arts.
Many good ideas were outlined and have, finally, been implemented (eg vertical landing reusable rockets) ; others have not been developed and perhaps it is now time for them to be properly considered (hybrid launchers, rail-guns etc…).
It does seem that the moon is the logical staging post for journeys to Mars; and also a good place to develop and test some of the technologies to go there and to work there too – which would of course include management of local resources.
I am not sure what plans there might be for living and working on Mars; its atmosphere is only 1%.
And specially when the main part of a rocket (Nozzle) is still based on an invention actually made in 1888 !
(Gustaf DeLaval did invent the convergent-divergent nozzle in 1888, that is the base of all rocket nozzles!). And there is people believing humans have made a huge progress… Ho hum.
Best not forget that:-
“The Eagle wouldn’t have landed in 1969 and the Apollo 13 crew would never have survived if it weren’t for John C Houbolt.”
“LOR was the only logical candidate strategy.”
“They were going to send a vehicle the size of an Atlas [rocket] to the moon with absolutely zero help and land it backwards,” Houbolt described in a 2008 interview with NASA. “I said, ‘It cannot be done.’” But it took two years to change many illogical minds.
“Had the Lunar Orbit Rendezvous Mode not been chosen, Apollo would not have succeeded.”
https://www.space.com/25570-nasa-moon-pioneer-john-houbolt-obituary.html
Alfredo makes a good point about the rocket nozzle. And it is a good point to consider that the advances in technology required for this are the development of micro-channel cooling of the surface; the importance of the technologies of fabrication and design of advanced heat exchangers is exemplified in the the Sabre air-breathing rocket.
However it could be argued that the insulated pressure vessels that are the fuel tanks are a larger part of the rocket – and there there is a need for the development of high performance thermal insulation and and lightweighting.
Thus there are advances being made and to be made – in improving the performance, yes, but also in making the manufacturing affordable and reliable.
{For example some rocket nozzles used to be made by low pressure isothermal deposition of SiC – which could take months , because of repeated cycles of deposition/infiltration, machining to remove surface clogging and then despotion etc….}