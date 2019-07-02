This week’s poll: going back to the moon

As 50th anniversary of the landing of Apollo 11 approaches, should we return humans to the surface of the moon?
Hours of television programming and acres of newsprint are likely to be dedicated to the upcoming 50th anniversary of the first human landing on the moon. There are many who consider the Apollo program of the 1960s and 1970s as the peak of human achievement, Neil Armstrong’s “one small step” is the iconic moment, even though Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin spent less time and achieved less than any of the six missions that successfully landed humans on the moon. Not to be left out, in The Engineer’s upcoming issue, out next week, we feature an interview with Aldrin and features exploring upcoming plans for future missions.
But crewed lunar missions have never been uncontroversial. Even in the 1960s, there were those who disagreed with John F. Kennedy’s goal of sending Americans to the moon, and interest in the Apollo landings faded quite quickly. Poet/musician Gil Scott-Heron released Whitey On the Moon (taking note that the moonwalkers were hardly representative of American society) in 1970. Notoriously, even two missions after Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins’ flight, television networks only regained interest in the moon mission when Apollo 13 hit problems and the flight became a nail-biting rescue mission.
With this in mind, we would like to know whether engineer readers think it would be advantageous to resume sending human crews to the moon. We would like to know what your opinion is on a variety of suggested pros and cons, so would like you to select the option below which is closest to your opinion.
As usual, we welcome discussion on the subject, and if your opinion is not represented in any of our suggested options, please feel free to make your point in our comments section. Human lunar landings have been suggested as important from the point of view of scientific endeavour, symbolism, inspiration, a springboard for more difficult future missions (Mars is the obvious next target, but landings on asteroids have already been suggested and in future, it might even be possible to land on the satellites of the gas giants of the solar system, although the length of the journey might be a problem that could not be overcome). On the negative side, some commentators believe that all crewed landings are a waste of time, and there is nothing that cannot be done just as effectively with robots. Others agree with the criticism implicit in Scott-Heron’s work that the cost of landing people even on a relatively close neighbour of the solar system cannot possibly be justified considering the problems we face on Earth.
We remind all commenters that they should familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting, and that your comments are moderated before publication. We will publish the results of this poll on 9th July.
Money would be better spent developing robots that would develop Mars colonies in preparation for human landings. Sending humans now has too large an opportunity cost.
As a young lad enthralled with the space race, Dan Dare, Dr Who, et al. I used to think getting to Mars was realistic, now after a long career working in the real world with the likes of BNSC, ESA and NASA I’m a bit more cynical and not so convinced of the benefits of manned spaceflight. I think robotic space exploration is the way to go – cheaper, safer and expendable.
As to prospecting for resources, why ? To make profit for someone, to pollute and destroy other planets. Really cannot see that we need to be doing that ?
I was only young when they first landed. I thought then that we would be living on the moon now. What has happened since then that we haven’t gone further with just landing on the moon. Is it to do with money or has America and Russia just lost interest in the race to be first.
As an old engineer, who as a youing boy listened on the radio how the adventure evolved (I was traveling by car during the launch and most part of the trip towards the moon), and then looked astonished when the first TV transmission from moon was shown, and even prepared my camera to capture the images from a small and washed out 13″ color TV screen, of the parachutes opening and descending on the sea; I simply cannot understand how people can select the last option: “No, we already know all we need to about the moon”… and much less that a whooping 4.34% answered that! -Where is the natural curiosity and scientific interest of engineers nowaday??? [Perhaps THAT explains WHY there are such engineering fiascos as the B737 MCAS, the stupid “keyless” cars that have killed several people, and so and so…] The fact that many of the components of the huge Saturn-V were calculated and designed by engineers equipped with sliderules and basic calculators, truly reveals how low has engineering reached recently compared to the 60’s. Unbelievable.
It is embarrassing, if not actually shameful, that human space exploration has been stalled the last 50 years, considering it only took 66 to get from Kitty Hawk to the moon
Although we know about the geology of the Moon and probably where it came from, we know relatively little about the long-term effects of low gravity on the human body and psyche. Robots cannot possibly tell us about those aspects of remote living. If we are to attempt a live one-way trip to Mars we have to ensure that the travellers will be in a fit condition to survive and reproduce viable progeny.
Otherwise we have to rely on the survival of the one planet we know can sustain human life- but for how long? A Global approach has to be taken concerning the 1 radial mile of breathable air and the limited amount of water ( estimated at somewhere around a sphere the size of Texas) and not poisoning ourselves , the flora and the fauna on which we rely. Tribalism and greed have to be relinquished if we as a race are to survive our own folly. The Space Race was a political tool/ game , but our own survival should not be .
Surely it is still very risky to send humans at this stage and what if there was an accident as in the book “The Martian”. Better to use resources now developing really robust robotic vehicles and remote chemical analysis. Later (50 years from now )we can send humans and they can pay for the privilege to commercial companies .