This week’s poll: going back to the moon

As 50th anniversary of the landing of Apollo 11 approaches, should we return humans to the surface of the moon?

Hours of television programming and acres of newsprint are likely to be dedicated to the upcoming 50th anniversary of the first human landing on the moon. There are many who consider the Apollo program of the 1960s and 1970s as the peak of human achievement, Neil Armstrong’s “one small step” is the iconic moment, even though Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin spent less time and achieved less than any of the six missions that successfully landed humans on the moon. Not to be left out, in The Engineer’s upcoming issue, out next week, we feature an interview with Aldrin and features exploring upcoming plans for future missions.

But crewed lunar missions have never been uncontroversial. Even in the 1960s, there were those who disagreed with John F. Kennedy’s goal of sending Americans to the moon, and interest in the Apollo landings faded quite quickly. Poet/musician Gil Scott-Heron released Whitey On the Moon (taking note that the moonwalkers were hardly representative of American society) in 1970. Notoriously, even two missions after Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins’ flight, television networks only regained interest in the moon mission when Apollo 13 hit problems and the flight became a nail-biting rescue mission.

With this in mind, we would like to know whether engineer readers think it would be advantageous to resume sending human crews to the moon. We would like to know what your opinion is on a variety of suggested pros and cons, so would like you to select the option below which is closest to your opinion.

As usual, we welcome discussion on the subject, and if your opinion is not represented in any of our suggested options, please feel free to make your point in our comments section. Human lunar landings have been suggested as important from the point of view of scientific endeavour, symbolism, inspiration, a springboard for more difficult future missions (Mars is the obvious next target, but landings on asteroids have already been suggested and in future, it might even be possible to land on the satellites of the gas giants of the solar system, although the length of the journey might be a problem that could not be overcome). On the negative side, some commentators believe that all crewed landings are a waste of time, and there is nothing that cannot be done just as effectively with robots. Others agree with the criticism implicit in Scott-Heron’s work that the cost of landing people even on a relatively close neighbour of the solar system cannot possibly be justified considering the problems we face on Earth.

