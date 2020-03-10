This week’s poll: Should Coronavirus prompt a Brexit transition extension?

Should the Brexit transition period be extended in light of the Coronavirus outbreak?

In an alternative reality the UK-EU trade talks, which began last Monday (February 2nd), might have been front page news. But the negotiations have been somewhat overshadowed by the growing human and economic cost of the current Coronavirus outbreak.

So far, apart from a notable absence of handshakes, and a Brussels-wide deployment of hand sanitiser, the talks have been largely unaffected by the virus, but it seems reasonable to expect that as the outbreak worsens trade negotiations will take a back seat to international efforts to deal with the disease.

Covid-19 presents global supply chain emergency

With this in mind, calls are growing for the UK government to look at extending the current transition period beyond the Boris-Johnson imposed end of year deadline.

Writing in The Guardian yesterday, labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy argued that business cannot cope with any more uncertainty, writing: “In a crisis, uncertainty must be minimised”. Former chancellor Philip Hammond has also suggested that the transition may have to be extended. According to other reports, EU officials have already discussed halting the talks if the crisis worsens.

So far, the government has insisted that it will refuse to ask for an extension to the Brexit transition period, and that negotiations will continue as planned. But should the social and economic impact of the Coronavirus reach the levels that many are predicting, we can expect increasingly loud calls for the government to delay negotiations until the current crisis has passed.

In this week’s poll we’re asking whether readers think it would be sensible to pause negotiations and resume with an extended transition period once the threat of Coronavirus has passed, or should the government stick to the current December 2020 deadline?