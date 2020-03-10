This week’s poll: Should Coronavirus prompt a Brexit transition extension?

Should the Brexit transition period be extended in light of the Coronavirus outbreak?
In an alternative reality the UK-EU trade talks, which began last Monday (February 2nd), might have been front page news. But the negotiations have been somewhat overshadowed by the growing human and economic cost of the current Coronavirus outbreak.
So far, apart from a notable absence of handshakes, and a Brussels-wide deployment of hand sanitiser, the talks have been largely unaffected by the virus, but it seems reasonable to expect that as the outbreak worsens trade negotiations will take a back seat to international efforts to deal with the disease.
Covid-19 presents global supply chain emergency
With this in mind, calls are growing for the UK government to look at extending the current transition period beyond the Boris-Johnson imposed end of year deadline.
Writing in The Guardian yesterday, labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy argued that business cannot cope with any more uncertainty, writing: “In a crisis, uncertainty must be minimised”. Former chancellor Philip Hammond has also suggested that the transition may have to be extended. According to other reports, EU officials have already discussed halting the talks if the crisis worsens.
So far, the government has insisted that it will refuse to ask for an extension to the Brexit transition period, and that negotiations will continue as planned. But should the social and economic impact of the Coronavirus reach the levels that many are predicting, we can expect increasingly loud calls for the government to delay negotiations until the current crisis has passed.
In this week’s poll we’re asking whether readers think it would be sensible to pause negotiations and resume with an extended transition period once the threat of Coronavirus has passed, or should the government stick to the current December 2020 deadline?
We live in a connected world, do people need to be in the same room, let alone the same country to negotiate in this day and age.
Just think of the money that could be saved and the reduced impact on the environment it would have if this could all be thrashed out from peoples front rooms whilst having a nice cup of tea. No need for pointless flights, road travel, expensive lunches and extra security, just a thought, it is after all the 21st Centaury.
The French are just going to try and block everything anyway so may as well do it over a VC!
Project fear is back, alive and kicking.
As a remainer I should like to prolong our membership of the EU for as long as possible.
But I vote NO because blaming a flawed deal on this episode is no excuse for failure.
What about option 3: Leave earlier, get control of our borders faster.
Then we can concentrate on locking ourselves away in our homes and nailing crooked pieces of wood across the windows.
No need to stop negotiations because of plague or pestilence, our advanced civilisation has given us the phone & Skype, no need for face to face .
WE voted to leave the EU.
It will bring us pain, but WE voted to be out by Dec.
Therefore WE should be out by Dec & let the pain begin !!!
As for Coronavirus, I’m sure our ‘Glorious Leader Boris’ has a plan to save us all !
I strongly agree. In fact, I rather suspect that the only think that might cause the UK side to request and extension would be if Dominic Cummins were to catch the Covid-19 virus…and I’m not quite wicked enough to wish for that.
If the coronavirus situation makes negotiation impossible then I think it reasonable that we should give consideration to a request from the EU for an extension. Until that time, if and when it happens, we have set a deadline and should stick with it.
This seems a question that you are only looking on what is better for Britain and not a global view. Maybe this is why Britain wanted the Brexit in the first place as considered that we can always do better than any foreigner to solve the problem.
How many more extensions should be asked for?
With so many British citizens (including old age pensioners around europe/world who should be invoiced when they fall ill. The country they are in or the country of the passport they hold?
… and hanging garlic on our front doors too?
No – it’s time the government earned it’s keep !
Such an emotive issue, let’s stick to engineering issues please.
52:48 well well
Covid19 makes no difference to the in/out ongoing battle/boredom. It does show the need for the UK to be more self reliant on food, energy, medicine & sanitary supplies. Time for a bit of reshoring. Why are all the Labour leader candidates silent about reshoring?