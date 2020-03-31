This week’s poll: has your employer “furloughed” any workers?

The UK government’s Coronavirus job retention scheme is proving to be a lifeline for organisations up and down the UK whose businesses have been negatively impacted by the current pandemic.

Under the plan, launched by chancellor Rishi Sunak to avoid the need for mass redundancies, employers can place workers on temporary furlough leave and claim 80 per cent of furloughed employees usual monthly wage (up to £2500 per month) back from the government.

The scheme, which is initially in place for three months, is open to all UK employers that operate a PAYE system and is open to any type of UK organisation. It’s also open to full and part time employees as well as those on agency contracts or flexible/zero hour contracts.

In this week’s poll, we’d like to find out how the policy is affecting the engineering community.

Has your organisation furloughed workers? Or is it business as usual?

We’ve kept the poll questions simple and straightforward, but as always we welcome more detailed feedback on the topic below the line.

For instance, despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, is it simply impractical for your organisation to furlough any employees? Or are you busier than usual because of the current crisis? Have you been furloughed yourself? And if so, do you have any practical suggestions on how your engineering peers might make best use of the next few months?

