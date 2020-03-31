This week’s poll: has your employer “furloughed” any workers?

The UK government’s Coronavirus job retention scheme is proving to be a lifeline for organisations up and down the UK whose businesses have been negatively impacted by the current pandemic.
Under the plan, launched by chancellor Rishi Sunak to avoid the need for mass redundancies, employers can place workers on temporary furlough leave and claim 80 per cent of furloughed employees usual monthly wage (up to £2500 per month) back from the government.
The scheme, which is initially in place for three months, is open to all UK employers that operate a PAYE system and is open to any type of UK organisation. It’s also open to full and part time employees as well as those on agency contracts or flexible/zero hour contracts.
In this week’s poll, we’d like to find out how the policy is affecting the engineering community.
Has your organisation furloughed workers? Or is it business as usual?
We’ve kept the poll questions simple and straightforward, but as always we welcome more detailed feedback on the topic below the line.
For instance, despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, is it simply impractical for your organisation to furlough any employees? Or are you busier than usual because of the current crisis? Have you been furloughed yourself? And if so, do you have any practical suggestions on how your engineering peers might make best use of the next few months?
‘Furlough’, sounds so grand, so low impact, let’s call a spade a spade !
People are being laid off and they may, or may not, get some small amount of money from the government via their employer, after (in)appropriate deductions.
There’s no business as usual, lives are going to be ruined as is the economy.
Unfortunately, while I can work many of my suppliers and maintenance bodies have, along with clients potential and otherwise who are self isolating! Luckily (?) I am self employed.
No “furlough” but certainly not the business as usual referred to in the survey!
Let’s be quite frank – it is unethical. You work for an employer – they accept the risks of doing business and get your skills and take all the profits (or absorb the losses), while you get a relatively low salary and continuity. “We’ll pay you (but only when things are going okay and the directors can afford new yachts)” is not what the relationship should be.
Interestingly no ‘Vote’ option to say people have been made permanently redundant – suspect that might be a significant number as its the only real option for many companies unless they are prepared to rack up debit. Government help has been worse than pathetic in terms of speed of response and applicability to businesses especially smaller ones.
This government response across the board has been consistently bad in dealing SARS-Cov-2. But guess that is to be expected from a government without a background in STEM subjects – should be a requirement for any PM!
The situation is unprecedented and the GU Gov’t have taken unprecedented action. Too easy to blame them, lets just wait to see what the effects are. If it works and the economy more or less keeps going, there will be a lot of column inches to read in the broadsheet press!.
I note that Labour Party leaders are trying to claim that Socialism has come to the rescue.
Maybe it is merely pragmatism.
That certainly doesn’t apply to many engineering companies I know – often the owners get a lot less than those working for them. A company has a requirement to remain solvent they can’t pay you if there is no money coming in without racking up huge debits, which will put the business in jeopardy .
Like the laws of physics, the laws of economics can’t be broken no matter how nice you think it might be!