Poll: Cumbria coal mine – should plans be scrapped or given the go ahead?

In this week’s poll we’re asking readers of The Engineer whether plans build a new coalmine near Whitehaven in Cumbria should be scrapped or given the go ahead?
Given the UK’s stated ambitions to be at forefront of the global shift away from fossil fuels, plans to build a new deep coalmine in Cumbria were always likely to be controversial.
The proposed mine, Woodhouse Colliery near Whitehaven in Cumbria, would – if built – be UK’s first new deep coal mine in 30 years.
However, whilst Cumbria County Council granted planning permission for the facility back in October 2020, the plans have now been thrown into doubt, and the council is reconsidering the proposal after reviewing fresh information from the UK government’s climate change committee.
Critics of the scheme have warned that it jars with the government’s net zero ambitions and threatens to undermine its efforts to demonstrate leadership in this area, particularly as it is hosting the Cop26 UN climate summit later this year.
What’s more, whilst supporters of the proposal argue that it will create many jobs and produce coal that’s needed for UK steel, the Climate Change Committee has warned that with as much as 85 per cent of the mine’s output expected to be exported, it would drive down the cost of coal and make a sizeable contribution to global emissions.
We’ll be exploring these come complex aspects of the proposal in a forthcoming issue, and welcome your opinions on the wider issues around the mine in the comments box below. But for now, we’re asking a simple question: should the Cumbrian coalmine be given the go ahead or should it be cancelled once and for all?
How else are you going to make pig iron ?
If it’s not sourced from here, it’ll come from somewhere else with all the transportation issues that involves. If their only complaint is CO2 emissions, it’s better to mine it and use it here surely?
in this day and age we should not have to rely on fossil fuel for energy
What this article does not make clear is that coal from this proposed site is specialised coking coal for the steel industry, most of it destined for Germany. There currently isn’t a green alternative. Surely moving this by rail and sea is better than a long distance importation route and the Uk derives some income from this specialised resource?
Given the state of the Global environment any chance any Govt. has to play a part in improving our environmental credibility would be a good thing for the next and subsequent generations. Our planet teeters on the edge of an environmental disaster so no I don’t think opening a new coal mine is a good idea even though I know it would mean job creation for that area.
I worked in the steel industry for many years and fully understand that this is coking coal used to make coke that is, in turn, used to make Iron in a blast furnace. There is no economic alternative method. Perhaps people who voted yes might like to close the UK steel industry altogether. Then, the steel will be made in China, the CO2 will still go up the chimney and thousands of British jobs go down the pan! Good thinking.
Coal and coke is at the moment a necessary part of steel production. Hydrogen in place of pulverised coal for heat generation will eventually be a partial replacement. Why, because hydrogen is currently made from natural gas and uses huge amounts of energy to produce hydrogen, with CO2 as a by product. All they are doing at the moment is displacing the CO2 from one process to another.
No.
No need.
We are better than this.
It is an example of extreme virtue-signalling that The Engineer is running this poll. The first question any engineer should ask is “Is this good value for money and will it bring real benefits to the UK”. In both aspects the answer is a clear yes: coking coal remains a real requirement unless the UK is intending to off-shore what remains of the steel industry.
Even if the CO2 hype were true, the savings from a UK reduction are swallowed up by the massive expansion of coal in India and China which are used to supply the goods that we can no longer make economically because of the carbon taxes. A far bigger CO2 saving would be to ban the imported products made from low efficiency processes and make these efficiently in the UK, (they are also using slave labour to compound the felony). The net-zero target and the INDCs are just so much tosh aimed at the comfortably-off middle class eco-warriors.
100% yes , we should be trying to create as many proper jobs as possible.
Workers who then pay tax to pay for the waste in certain parts of the public sector and the millions on benefits, I could go on and on and on…..
There are alternative sources of carbon for steelmaking now, and likely to be more in the future. The UK should fund research into these, and generate licence income to the IP from steelmakers around the world. Even if coke is required in the short term and has to be imported, it is better to get it from an existing mine rather than set up a new one which needs many years to pay back the return on investment, so locks UK steelmakers in to old technology.
The protesters should instead direct their activities towards the overseas sources of coal who are less forward thinking than the UK. If the rest of the world matched UK climate change initiatives, we would have solved the problem by now and would soon be seeing an improvement.
The alternative is reduced job opportunities and higher imports but no change in the environmental situation. Maybe worse because other countries are not so concerned about emissions, climate change, etc.
We need the output for steel production, or are we going to import coal from some far and distant country
As Lord Deben said when discussing the plans on Newsnight, the CO2 produced in the steel making processes in Britain and Germany can be captured and geologically stored and the problem is no longer there. To restate that in the extreme: this debate is making “a mountain out of a molehill”. As per UK Government’s Dec 2020 Ten point plan to a green industrial revolution, point 2 includes hydrogen for industrial heat and point 8 is Carbon Capture & Storage. Hydrogen for heat and Carbon capture and storage on the process emissions from steel works in Europe (the blast furnaces) means that good jobs are maintained and 90-95% of CO2 emissions are captured. So an option should be included in the voting: “Yes with CCS on steel works that will be supplied form the mine”.
This is a difficult call but if we are to continue to produce iron using blast furnace technology then we need to get the coal from somewhere. Better to come from Britain rather than Russia, Poland or Australia. Implementation of carbo capture is what is required.
There will be a need for small amounts of coal for the foreseeable future and it has to be better to mine it locally than to rely on other, perhaps less environmentally aware, countries to supply our needs – whether it be coal or the resulting steel. Opening this mine can only result in lower emissions, so deserves the support of everyone. We need to concentrate our attention on the big emitters, like power generation, and do what we can to minimise the rest.
Carbon is a reagent, not merely an energy source: step 3 https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/guides/zv7f3k7/revision/2
Driving down the cost of Coal by exporting it should not be a reason for opening this mine.
There has to be a better, cleaner way, without exporting a pollutant to another country and passing the responsibility to them.
Iron and steel production uses coke to heat and also reduce the iron ore (mainly iron oxide) to give iron and CO2 with other by-products. Hydrogen can be used to heat and reduce the iron ore resulting in mostly water as a by-product. With the ongoing increase in zero carbon electricity generation the hydrogen can be produced without introducing CO2 into the environment. The hydrogen can also be produced on site so removing the transportation costs and emissions associated with coal.
It seems from some of the comments on here that there is a great deal of ignorance around this proposed coal mine and its uses so I expect the vast majority of those voting ‘yes’ to cancel the project are these very same people so this voting poll is unfair and basically worthless unless a second poll is taken once the article explaining the reasons for the proposals, its virtues and its drawbacks are fully set out. I suspect that once this is done the poll vote will be a resounding positive response for it to be built.
With Carbon Capture & Storage at the Steel Works we can give a positive demonstration of our intentions as regards the manufacture of steel products and the environment. The alternative is to give up making steel in the UK or buy it in (anyone suggesting an alternative to steel?) from maybe dubious scources which may also be politicaly hostile and which may result in more burning of bunker oil.
“There has to be a better, cleaner way,”
Pete,
all YOU have to do is invent a new efficient process to make pig iron without coke, until then, let’s do it locally.
What is it about these environmentally contentious projects that the developer feels the need to make an architectural statement? (energy from waste facilities are notable culprits for this e.g. https://suez.azureedge.net/-/media/suez-uk/images/header/efw/isle-of-man-energy-from-waste-facility.jpg)
If Amazon build a new distribution warehouse, it’s a giant rectangular box with a pitched roof: just cover the required area for the least cost, financially – and in resource terms
The environmental damage will still occur whether or not the mine gets the go-ahead,as it says within the article that 85% upwards will be exported. I’m fully expecting the protesters to switch from complaining about the environmental damage to complaining about affecting the seabird populations(St Bee’s head is already a bird-watchers paradise apparently,whereas I used to fish off the heads & recall the bird poo being a hazard) This mine is literally a stones throw from umpteen other old mines(Haig/Kings/Saltom etc)& many of the miners that worked in some of these pits are still about. We also have the “world’s biggest nuclear dustbin” a few miles south of this proposed mine,I don’t recall many of the protesters about the mine protesting about the Nuclear site as well(though there are some do,Friends of the Earth etc. I was living just up the coast from Sellafield in the 80’s & recall the TV News being full of Greenpeace protesters attacking Sellafield) I don’t know whether I agree/disagree on this mine as if it arrives my family/friends will be able to secure jobs,but also hope there’s some attempt at reducing the carbon emissions to as near zero as engineering can make it as no good having job security if the planet becomes uninhabitable.
@ david payne 16th February 2021 at 1:12 pm
“in this day and age we should not have to rely on fossil fuel for energy”
Yes, we could use wind & solar just like S Australia, Germany, California, Texas – All suffering rolling blackouts because … no wind, no sun, or frozen windmills & solar panels under snow … & no backup !
Currently , wind & solar are supplying approx 2% of USA demand.
Dallas Texas is at -16°C
Here is a map of power outages in Texas – https://poweroutage.us/area/state/texas
So lets dump the ‘green’ un-reliables, use fossil fuel for energy while we build a grid powered by SMR nuclear.
If, as is postulated in a number of places here, ‘85% of the coal is to be exported’ and ‘most of it (is) destined for Germany’ then it should go ahead. Germany, an erstwhile EU partner of the UK and still a close ally, has its own greening agenda and will surely want to find ways to reduce its CO2 emissions, just as the UK does. (CCS?). So our consciensce should be clear on that count. Plus it will provide jobs as well as much-needed tax revenues for HM Government
I believe that this coal mine should go ahead. We need the coal in the steel process and this is the most efficient and cost effective way of obtaining a resource that we either provide ourselves or import. Importing adds CO2 delivery miles and costs us much needed employment..
It seems to me that protesters only ever look at the one facet that concerns them and never look at the whole picture. I recall all of the protests about nuclear power which gradually drove our world leading industry into decline with the result that we now need it again and have to import the skills and technology: do they want the same to happen to our already diminished steel industry.
Carbon capture & storage – just replace the coal with waste paper or waste wood (from sustainable sources, of course) and it will turrn back into coal over geological time! Every ton of paper buried is equivalent to over 1½ tons of CO2.
I am disappointed that the article did not explain WHY this particular coal is needed by anyone. I now understand that it is related to the creation of pig iron and hence steel. Since we are going to go on making new steel for a long time to come we (the people of the planet) will need supplies of this kind of coal
Conclusion – if there is no coal-less means of producing pig iron (as an electrical engineer it is not my domain knowledge) then let us use this source of coal and, while we are at it, make lots of pig iron in the UK too.
Why are people blithering on about blast furnaces and pig iron ? In this day and age we should be recycling material more. Arc or BOS furnaces are quite capable of producing high quality steel and neither needs coal/coke to do this.
The UK is no longer a major steel producer, given the Conservatives killed off both the coal and steel industries, pushing this country into a service sector. I think TATA steel is the only major one left, an Indian owned company and UK steel as a whole, is pretty small scale compared to pretty much everywhere else.
We should not be producing coal at all.
It’s not black and white.
For the environment – NO
To meet the Governments 2050 targets – NO
For Manufacturing – YES
For the Economy – YES
However, the Government has demonstrated time and time again its disdain for manufacturing and the economy and its double standards regarding the environment, profits for the rich is all that matters.
As they say, there’s no plan B for either Manufacturing or the Environment – what we really need is another Government but there’s no-one suitable in the UK. Conclusion we’re stuffed.