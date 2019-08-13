This week’s poll: electric car charging infrastructure

Is the government’s announcement of a £2.5m fund for installing electric car charging points on residential roads a welcome step?
The Department for Transport yesterday announced an additional £2.5m to install over a thousand electric vehicle charging points on residential roads, a doubling of previously available funds. The grant is intended to help people who do not have off street parking to access charging points, and thereby to encourage the take-up of electric vehicles. This, the Department’s announcement states, will support the UK’s commitment to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050.
Electric vehicle proponents will undoubtedly find this news to be welcome, as charging provision on streets has long been a block to electric vehicle take-up, and is a physically prevalent problem in the centre of many towns and cities. However, some infrastructure experts have raised doubts. Sebastian Speight, MD of infrastructure at investment manager Ingenious, pointed out that there are currently several competing strategies for rolling out charging infrastructure, and uncertainties over patterns of consumer behaviour in how, where and when people will prefer to charge vehicles. “These uncertainties are around the technology type (AC versus DC), charging location and fear of stranded assets and convergence of operating systems,” he said.
We would like to ask engineer readers’ opinion on this subject. It is fair to say that widespread cynicism over electric vehicles as their introduction some five years ago has now faded as these vehicles have become a reality and charging points in supermarket car parks and service stations, for example, have become widespread. But the infrastructure for electric vehicles is still far less developed than that for conventional fuelled vehicles, and the 2050 zero emissions target is not far off. Is this move a welcome first step in the right direction? Does it risk creating a new set of problems if the installed infrastructure turns out to be the equivalent of the Betamax video format? Or is it just a reflection of the need of the new administration to be seen to be taking decisive action, making it more of a poorly-thought-out gimmick than a rational contribution to a changing major part of many people’s lifestyles?
We will publish the results of this poll on 20th August.
While welcome, this will be the most challenging aspect of EV charging infrastructure to implement.
Service stations & supermarkets benefit from being centralised locations but urban charging points will have to compete for space to be accessible.
Consider the problems of city parking already & how spaced out current infrastructure (e.g. parking meters) is.
And just how many of ‘over a thousand electric vehicle charging points on residential roads’ will be installed anywhere north of Watford? ’cause we all know that anywhere north of there doesn’t count
If we overlook the massive short comings of EV vehicles and assume they are going to take over, then clearly this is not even close in terms of the investment needed to get everyone into EV’s.
Before the charging network is everywhere, that is to say that every parking space in the UK has a charging point. There is the small problem of the supplying the massive energy increase needed to support it. Plus the increase in pollution these energy production sites will produce.
The list goes on.
But the money is no where near enough.
Any local charging point would be welcome, but how will it work in suburban London, where competition for any parking space is incredible, never mind one within a cable’s length of a charging point? I foresee an outbreak of parking rage.
The environmental effect of concreting over gardens for parking is already huge; competition for access to a power point will surely lead to further loss of soak-away and green space as more gardens are paved over.
We managed 6-weeks using public charging in Lancaster while we waited for our home charger to be installed, this will make things even easier. Suggest they install 22Kwh Type 2 AC posts which will future proof the infrastructure as future EV’s will have larger and larger batteries as battery energy density improves and prices come down. 350Kwh DC chargers should be used at MSA’s and other busy main road stop over points.
I foresee that the majority of these 1000 charging points will be in the south of England, more precisely within a few miles of the M25.
1000 charging points will not go far if by 2040 all sales of new cars will be electric, by my rough calculation by this date some 10,000,000 chargers will be required, the majority will be at peoples homes, but for those without garages or off road parking (approx. 15% of car owners) road side chargers will be required.
Currently there are some 22 million cars on the road in the UK, with an approximate change out of 10% (i.e. 1 in 10 change their car each year) this would equate to 330,000 cars sold to people who park on the road. These people are currently put off buying EVs for the reason of lack of chargers. 1000 will not make any difference.
It’ll bre interesting to see whether you’re right about the locations. Anecdotally, Manchester and Leeds have similar situations to London with dwellings that do not have off-street parking.
I’m inclined to think this money might be better served in getting standardisation across the industry now, rather than letting lots of individual companies invent their own solutions.
Equally, government should be looking at the national grid infrastructure both for electric vehicle charging and local, distributed small scale generation to help supply the power.
Let’s say to plan, design and install a charge point we’re looking at an absolute minimum of £10K – that’s just 250 CPs in total!! (or about 300 if partially funded as this scheme suggests) – The government should be pledging 10 times as much to make any kind of dent in this enterprise –
What about mobile units? Position with demand….if demand high, then implement permanent units.
I think they have got it all wrong . They should spend this money on Hydrogen filling stations. The Hydrogen Cell is the way to go and many people in the world think the same. The Hydrogen fill station could be installed in existing fueling stations and the fill time for filling a Hydrogen car is the same as filling it with petrol. You don’t get that with electric power.
As a resident in north Scotland (Cairngorm NP) we are seeing some charging points locally. There are also no less than seven Tesla points at Abington Services on the A74M. What’s more, the other day there were TWO Tesla’s being charged!! We have points in Aviemore and Grantown on Spey. There is even a point at the Speyside Centre near Skye of Curr.
There is life north of Watford after all!!
I am told that it is possible now for Scotland to source electricity 100% from renewables, (wind, water, solar) . The fact that everywhere you look there are wind generators is a bit of a pity, but they are no worse than girder pylons (some of which are being taken down in favour of underground cables.)
If you want to buy an electric car then you should also pay for the charging system needed to make it work.
We live just outside the M25 and looked into buying a Tesla. To install the fast charger would mean that our whole house would have no power and three of our nieghbours while we charged our car.
We are sticking to burning fossil fuels.
The real issue is human behaviour. “He parks on the charging bay and does not come back until the following morning; or worse after the weekend”. Just how can you control this. One solution is software flag when battery is fully charged. Charge the credit card a hefty fine for overstaying on the charging bay – debited to the Cr card account. You prove that you did not stay overnight and we will return your money!
Battery building is environmentally questionable. Electric is the way to go but more effort should be put in to instant refuelling by use of hydrogen and fuel cell vehicles. To refuel with hydrogen will take the same time as petrol / diesel, fast charging with batteries in 30 minutes maybe quicker with new chargers but fast charging damages batteries. Yes there are many hurdles to overcome with fuel cell but these will be overcome at some point which is more than will be said about the huge mountain of traction batteries that will be about when they are no longer suitable for vehicles. Use them for home use?? Not in my home – risk of fire if not properly used and maintained is too great. This has all the hallmarks of another rush to a technology that then proves to be flawed!! IMHO chasing the battery electric vehicles is the ‘dieselgate’ of 15 – 20 years hence.
If governments had any sense (which they usually don’t) they would have legislated to standardise EV batteries. If that had been done, cars could swap battery packs at refuelling stations and range anxiety and kerbside parking would no longer be problems.
Currently, The Grid could not possibly support a major switch to EVs. The figures are a bit intimidating – on a global basis, to decarbonise by 2050, one new 1.5GW nuclear power station, or its equivalent, would have to be completed every day for the next 30 years. This is physically impossible and totally unaffordable.
Personally, I love the idea of EVs – I bought an electric ride on mower and solar panels to charge it and nearly bought a Nissan Leaf (wife thought it too big compared to her little Peugeot diesel).
So, it will probably happen one day but not by 2050.
Suggest that charging be conducted overnight in Car Parks and industrial areas where there are many car parking spaces – unused overnight.
It should be easier to add the necessary power cables to these areas than to residential areas.
The other advantage is that Pavements would be less blocked and open to the elderly and disabled with their shopping trollies – walkers and wheelchairs.
Pavement parking is not Banned in Bucks. – yet the Council spends lots of our money on drop kerbs – not very joined up thinking.
As a hybrid car user I am convinced that the provision of street charging is not going to work.
I enjoy the quiet clean electric power but to get away from petrol/diesel totally we need to look at the ability to provide a full charge in minutes not hours. To me that means we need hydrogen fuel cells not simply charging points.
We should be planning infrastructure to be effective in 2030 not a sticking plaster for now.
Charging points at car parks,supermarkets and shopping areas still few and far between need boost before public roads in my view.
It’s a gimmick, poorly thought through, but probably part of the upcoming general election strategy.
The amount is a joke and one has to ask is this new money or is Peter being robbed somewhere else to pay this Paul ?
£2.5M for a 1,000 points comes out at £2.5k per charging point, hopelessly inadequate I’d guess. Plus, as mentioned elsewhere, where would these 1,000 points be located, Chelsea, Westminster ?
I would suggest that until the problems with the National Grid are sorted (flaky infrastructure, baseline generation capability, storage for renewables) then putting more strain on the grid is short sighted, at best.
Combining Chris Oates-Miller 10m charger requirement x quoted unit cost £2500 = £25 BILLION who is going to pay?
My personal opinion is that Hydrogen fuel is the ‘quick fix’ answer. Looking at the infrastructure requirements for the proposed all electric vehicle future I suspect it would be easier to standardise the batteries fitted to cars and have an exchange program at service centres or as we used to call them petrol garages. It cannot be beyond engineers to configure a battery in a car that could be changed within say 15minutes, not that long a wait surely. The installation of induction charging at supermarkets or cinemas would also be of huge benefit for top ups as people go about their daily lives..
There are plenty of practical issues with hydrogen too, including refuelling infrastructure, which are inevitably pointed out whenever we write about it.
The big questions should be “Where are we going to get all this additional electricity from?” and “How are we going to upgrade the infrastructure to distribute it?”. Charging an electric car at home with a medium-speed charger is like leaving the electric shower on all night. If just a few people in a street decided to do that it’d blow the local distribution fuse! All the cabling will need to be upgraded. And those thinking they could put a socket on each lamp-post will quickly run into the same problem. We’re running close to capacity now in the winter so there’s no way it’s going to work.
Woefully and completely inadequate. Aside from the enormous increase in generating capacity that will be needed to support such vehicles there needs to be several orders of magnitude more spent on the infrastructure, both distribution and outlets. It is not range anxiety that bothers people and constrains take up but the lack of suitable charging facilities at sufficient national density to make the use of EVs practical. Use the budget otherwise wasted on HS2 for this purpose, which will benefit the whole country and not just the large employers in the South East. We use the equivalent of 500TWh of energy each year with liquid fuels, where is that coming from if we move away from fossil? Each existing petrol station needs to be expanded and provide an equivalent throughput capacity in charging facilities to maintain our current dependence on personal transport.
An alternative to swapping HS2 expenditure to charging points, generation and distibution would be to invest in hydrogen infrastructure. This is an extremely flexible form of stored energy comparable to fossil fuels and can power EVs by fuel cells! And is more effective way of re-energising an EV that has got a flat battery than sitting there with a diesel generator for several hours!