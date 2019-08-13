This week’s poll: electric car charging infrastructure

Is the government’s announcement of a £2.5m fund for installing electric car charging points on residential roads a welcome step?

The Department for Transport yesterday announced an additional £2.5m to install over a thousand electric vehicle charging points on residential roads, a doubling of previously available funds. The grant is intended to help people who do not have off street parking to access charging points, and thereby to encourage the take-up of electric vehicles. This, the Department’s announcement states, will support the UK’s commitment to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050.

Electric vehicle proponents will undoubtedly find this news to be welcome, as charging provision on streets has long been a block to electric vehicle take-up, and is a physically prevalent problem in the centre of many towns and cities. However, some infrastructure experts have raised doubts. Sebastian Speight, MD of infrastructure at investment manager Ingenious, pointed out that there are currently several competing strategies for rolling out charging infrastructure, and uncertainties over patterns of consumer behaviour in how, where and when people will prefer to charge vehicles. “These uncertainties are around the technology type (AC versus DC), charging location and fear of stranded assets and convergence of operating systems,” he said.

We would like to ask engineer readers’ opinion on this subject. It is fair to say that widespread cynicism over electric vehicles as their introduction some five years ago has now faded as these vehicles have become a reality and charging points in supermarket car parks and service stations, for example, have become widespread. But the infrastructure for electric vehicles is still far less developed than that for conventional fuelled vehicles, and the 2050 zero emissions target is not far off. Is this move a welcome first step in the right direction? Does it risk creating a new set of problems if the installed infrastructure turns out to be the equivalent of the Betamax video format? Or is it just a reflection of the need of the new administration to be seen to be taking decisive action, making it more of a poorly-thought-out gimmick than a rational contribution to a changing major part of many people’s lifestyles?

We will publish the results of this poll on 20th August.

