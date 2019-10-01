This week’s poll: energy companies and the climate crisis

We’re asking our readers if energy companies should pay a price for their contribution to the climate crisis.
Later this month Exxon Mobil is going on trial in New York accused of lying to its investors and misrepresenting the economic risk of climate change to its business. It’s alleged that the US energy giant is one of several petroleum companies that conducted research into climate change and its causes as far back as the 1980s, with some accurately predicting the effect on sea level rises and the increase in extreme weather events.
As the global climate movement finally builds momentum after years of hand-wringing and procrastination, there is a growing push for energy companies to acknowledge their role in creating the crisis and obfuscating the science to maintain their profits. Furthermore, many are demanding that these global corporations contribute financially to the restructuring of our energy infrastructure, as humanity looks to wind down fossil fuel dependence and convert to renewable sources.
The upcoming Exxon case is based on the company misleading its investors, but further down the line could there also be criminal consequences for misleading the public and continuing to push the planet deeper into climate crisis? Or is the energy industry misrepresented, a key provider of resources to fuel economic growth and lift people out of poverty rather than the environmental menace it is sometimes portrayed as?
It’s a nuanced issue, but we’re asking our readers what level of responsibility, if any, energy companies should take for the climate crisis. The Engineer acknowledges that this can often be a controversial topic, but we do welcome comments below the line. However, this publication accepts the widely held scientific view that increasing global temperatures are largely the result of anthropogenic causes. Comments that seek to obfuscate the issue without citing peer-reviewed science will not be published. Our comment guidelines can be viewed here and we recommend all readers familiarise themselves with them before engaging in the debate.
Depends what exactly you are asking, energy companies have provided a service necessary to fuel economic growth and we were the ones asking them to do it (and paying for it)! However intentially misleading people is another thing entirely and should be treated as fraud, just as with VW and the diesel scandal.
Consumers ultimatly decide the direction businesses move in by voting with their wallets and as the public shift away from fossil fuels, these companies should be investing in order to futureproof their businesses.
There are a number of energy tarrifs that are 100% renewable electricity now, though envirofriendly heating infrastructure seems to be a bit off. It is up to consumers to back up their armchair comments with actions, otherwise nothing changes
Love em or loath em, we’re going to need the cooperation of the energy companies to overhaul society’s energy systems. The language businesses speak is money, so a carrot-and-stick approach of incentives and penalties will see the desired change driven through.
If they’ve been actively suppressing information then they should face punishments for that, but going after them just as a general principle would be counter-productive. We’ll get far more done by getting them on side. The UK has been a good example of how successful this can be. Not so long ago it would have been inconceivable to supply the national grid without coal, now we do so regularly and soon coal-fired power plants will be consigned to the dustbin of history. We’ve already managed to substantially decarbonise the grid, and now need to make similar progress with transport, heating and carbon-intensive industries like steel and concrete.
This has to represent the lowest point any serious engineering publication can have sunk to. How have we arrived at a point in human history when the providers of wealth creation, are being targeted and pilloried. They are providers of safety and security propulsion. Why are they held up to a poll to decide if they are responsible for the benefits the energy and healthier living conditions we now enjoy, and must pay a additional price for their positive contribution to humanity?
The questions are the most loaded yet. While I accept that the editors of the engineer are taking an “ethical high ground” in their support for the global warming meme, so will probably reject this note, there are many papers supporting the non-crisis climate view. Suggest the GWPF publications and Hans Roslings book, Factfulness, are examined objectively by the editors and others who wish the UK to spend over £ 1 trillion meeting a foolish climatic objective while the rest of the world laughs and continues as normal.
Directly charging/fining energy companies will only mean WE, the consumer, will be paying for it, one way or another. Just like the ill fated “Smart Meter” rollout, free it is not.
None of the above.
The fact is we are all responsible for the mess we are in, and it’s naive to think if Joe Public had had all the facts that he’d necessarily have changed his ways. Most people have been aware for a long time of what was going on but chose to play dumb, this mindset persists.
The energy companies have undoubtedly been involved in dodgy practices to preserve their businesses and profits. A line in the sand should be drawn, moving forward, such that an admission is agreed of the affect on the environment and if they continue with such behavior then they should be prosecuted and financially penalised. As suggested, we need to work with them.
Sloppy media reporting (particularly the use of ‘energy’ and ‘electricity’ as interchangeable terms) has given the general public a false impression that renewables provide a significant amount of the UKs energy supply. We engineers ought to know better: they don’t. As the latest (2018) statistics from BEIS, presented as a GANTT chart graphically show:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/818151/Energy_Flow_Chart_2018.pdf
We remain TOTALLY reliant on fossil fuels
I think the fact that we are still so reliant on fossil fuels is symptomatic of the wider problem here. If governments, energy companies and the public had taken repsonsibility for the problem sooner, we could be a lot further down the road to decarbonisation.
I agree with above comments that we all share responsibility for the climate crisis. It would be particularly bizarre to single out and pillory those energy providers who had the nouse and foresight to conduct potential impact studies decades ago, when we the public and our governments did not. I sincerely hope this poll is not another symptom of a world totally losing its marbles.
The accusation is that energy companies knew about the climate impacts and not only didn’t act, but in fact did their best to obfuscate the truth.