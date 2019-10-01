This week’s poll: energy companies and the climate crisis

We’re asking our readers if energy companies should pay a price for their contribution to the climate crisis.

Later this month Exxon Mobil is going on trial in New York accused of lying to its investors and misrepresenting the economic risk of climate change to its business. It’s alleged that the US energy giant is one of several petroleum companies that conducted research into climate change and its causes as far back as the 1980s, with some accurately predicting the effect on sea level rises and the increase in extreme weather events.

As the global climate movement finally builds momentum after years of hand-wringing and procrastination, there is a growing push for energy companies to acknowledge their role in creating the crisis and obfuscating the science to maintain their profits. Furthermore, many are demanding that these global corporations contribute financially to the restructuring of our energy infrastructure, as humanity looks to wind down fossil fuel dependence and convert to renewable sources.

Direct action: Carbon capture gears up for climate battle

Climate change report urges net zero emissions by 2050

The upcoming Exxon case is based on the company misleading its investors, but further down the line could there also be criminal consequences for misleading the public and continuing to push the planet deeper into climate crisis? Or is the energy industry misrepresented, a key provider of resources to fuel economic growth and lift people out of poverty rather than the environmental menace it is sometimes portrayed as?

It’s a nuanced issue, but we’re asking our readers what level of responsibility, if any, energy companies should take for the climate crisis. The Engineer acknowledges that this can often be a controversial topic, but we do welcome comments below the line. However, this publication accepts the widely held scientific view that increasing global temperatures are largely the result of anthropogenic causes. Comments that seek to obfuscate the issue without citing peer-reviewed science will not be published. Our comment guidelines can be viewed here and we recommend all readers familiarise themselves with them before engaging in the debate.