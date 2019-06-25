This week’s poll: addressing the recruitment gap

What is the most effective way to ensure we have enough engineers entering the profession?

A few days ago was International Women in Engineering Day 2019, the annual celebration of the often neglected or forgotten contribution of women to this sector. For some time, engineering institutions have pointed out that as women make up a very small proportion of engineers, and as industry is facing a serious recruitment shortfall as older engineers retire, it makes sense to target this neglected demographic to boost numbers entering the industry as students or apprentices. Some people believe this approach amounts to positive discrimination, and argue that it would be better to just attract anybody into the sector who wanted to join, and not target specific minorities at all.

In this week’s poll, we would like to ask Engineer readers what they think would be the most effective way to keep the numbers entering the profession at a level where the net number of working engineers remains steady as the older members of the profession retire. Is the demographic method of targeting currently underrepresented groups the best way of tackling the problem? Might it be better to use financial incentives to make profession as a whole more attractive? Could the answer be to encourage older engineers to delay retirement, perhaps directing them towards mentorship roles which could help new entrants cope with the transition from education and training to employment in industry?

These answers are not, of course, mutually exclusive; but we would ask responders to select the option that they think would have the biggest effect rather than selecting none of the above if they think all options should be used.

Please use the comments section to suggest particular approaches that you think might be fruitful, perhaps from your own experience working in different countries if they have a different outlook on this issue. As ever, we ask contributors to familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting, and remind all commenters that content is moderated before publication. We’ll publish the results of this poll on 2nd July, 2019.