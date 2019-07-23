This week’s poll: engineering on television

Does factual television in the UK give a good representation of engineering?

This week’s poll arises from a discussion in the office at Engineer Towers concerning the coverage of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing and whether it gave enough prominence to the engineering feat of the Apollo program over the human stories of the participants.

None of us are old enough to remember the original coverage, but while some thought that the programs dwelt enough on the hardware and even looked at how it is developing for future missions, others thought that the programme makers had become obsessed with profiling Armstrong and Aldrin to the detriment of engineering content. The profile of engineering is important to how the discipline and its practitioners are regarded in society, television remains the most important way that is communicated; so it seems appropriate to ask our readers their opinion on this.

While there appears to be no shortage of television programs covering science and technology, with a new series in fact starting tonight about the background to influential inventions, there is certainly not a large number of qualified and practising engineers involved in making and presenting them. The new series, for example, is presented by Jim Al-Khalili, a particle physicist. Even Mark Miodownic, the presenter most associated with engineering content, is a materials scientist. Conversely, the presenter who probably did the most to pioneer television coverage of engineering, James Burke, has no formal science background at all: he studied Middle English and early in his career was an English teacher.

So are we in a golden age of STEM broadcasting, or does television reinforce damaging viewpoints about engineering? We would like to know your views, and as always, we encourage discussion. Readers should familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting, and all comments are moderated before publication. We will publish the results of this poll on 30th July.

