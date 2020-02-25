Poll: Facial recognition technology in the UK

Met police chief Cressida Dick this week defended the force’s use of facial recognition in London. We want to know what our readers think of the technology in its current state.

Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), Dick sought to dispel what she perceives as several myths regarding the facial recognition techniques used by the Met. The commissioner claimed the LFR (live facial recognition) system does not store biometric data from the public faces it scans, instead only seeking to match faces to those of serious criminals on a watchlist. When a match is flagged by LFR, it is always up to human officers whether to intervene. Dick also claimed that the technology was proven to not have an ethnic bias.

“I and others have been making the case for the proportionate use of tech in policing, but right now the loudest voices in the debate seem to be the critics, sometimes highly incorrect and/or highly ill-informed,” said Dick. “And I would say it is for the critics to justify to victims of crimes why police shouldn’t use tech lawfully and proportionately to catch criminals.

“Speaking as a member of the public, I will be frank. In an age of Twitter and Instagram and Facebook, concern about my image and that of my fellow law-abiding citizens passing through LFR and not being stored, feels much, much, much smaller than my and the public’s vital expectation to be kept safe from a knife through the chest.”

But critics of the technology point to a number of issues. Its current accuracy is under question, with civil liberties group Big Brother Watch claiming that 93 per cent of all those stopped under the Met’s trials were wrongly identified. A recent study from surveillance expert Prof Pete Fussey of Essex University found that the Met’s technology was verifiably accurate just 19 per cent of the time.

Accuracy aside, there are also concerns over privacy and the encroaching nature of the surveillance state. On its first operational deployment in the capital, the technology was used near Stratford station and the nearby Westfield shopping centre. It was a highly visible operation, with vans, dozens of officers and signs indicating that LFR was in place. However, some believe that if this initial use is not challenged, LFR will soon be rolled out across CCTV on a mass scale, posing a much wider and insidious threat to civil liberties.

Let us know what you think of LFR, if it should be in use at all, if the technology needs to improve, what limits should be in place etc. As ever, all comments will be moderated.