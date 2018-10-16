This week’s poll: what is the future of Bloodhound?

How should the Bloodhound SSC land-speed record project proceed?

As The Engineer reported yesterday, Bloodhound SSC, the project to break the world land-speed record and subsequently raise it to 1000 miles an hour, has hit financial trouble and gone into administration. Without an injection of new funding, the project will be unable to take the mostly-completed car to Hakskeen Pan in South Africa for its scheduled high-speed runs next year.

The project needs £25 million to fund the next stages of its attempt. “As we now move out of the R&D phase and into the operational phase of the project, we recognise that we need a different approach to funding,” commented chief engineer Mark Chapman.

The Engineer has covered every aspect of the project since its launch, from the first announcement to the low-speed testing runs in Cornwall which saw the car reach 200 mph using its jet engine. The hybrid rocket engine which will propel it to record-breaking speeds recently achieved its first launch. We would like to know what engineer readers think would be the best way for the project to proceed in raising its additional funding.

There are several options. A single large philanthropic sponsor could be sought to cover the entire £25 million, which as Chapman points out is considerably less than the funding needed for America’s Cup team or even to achieve last-place in the Formula One world championship. It could seek multiple additional sponsors, although this is the same method it has tried up to now. It could attempt to leverage public support through a crowdfunding effort, an early example of which helped its predecessor, Thrust SSC, break the sound barrier in 1997, with large numbers of people chipping in small amounts to pay for its fuel. Alternatively, the project could simply be left to fade away, although all involved would clearly prefer for this not to happen.

We encourage further discussion on this subject, and would ask readers to please note our guidelines for the content of comments. We will publish the results of this poll on 23rd October.