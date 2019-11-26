This week’s poll: General Election policies

Which of the political parties has the policies which will be most advantageous to the engineering and manufacturing sectors in the upcoming general election?
Now that the political parties have published their manifestos for the election on 12th December (even if the Brexit Party refuses to call its list of pledges and aspirations a manifesto) we can ask our readers which of the parties has the best policies for the engineering and manufacturing sectors.
As we have done with other recent general elections, we will run another poll at the end of the campaign to see which party readers think is most likely to win considering how the campaigning period has gone.
This is undoubtedly a very unusual election, dominated – whether the parties like it or not – by the single issue of the UK’s exit from the European Union.
For the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives, this is the central plank of their manifestos, both promising to end the uncertainty that has troubled industry since the referendum in June 2016: in the former case, by revoking the article 50 declaration and remaining within the European Union, and for the Conservatives campaigning under the slogan of “get Brexit done” completing the legal departure from the EU by the end of January.
However, numerous commentators have noted that this merely signals the beginning of detailed talks to determine the precise nature of the UK’s future trading relationship with the EU, which will undoubtedly involve a great deal of Parliamentary time and may not reduce uncertainty at all.
Labour’s policy, to negotiate a new withdrawal agreement and put it to a referendum, certainly extends the uncertainty. Labour’s other policies affecting industry include an increase in corporation tax to 26 per cent and a raft of policies intended to tackle the climate emergency.
All of the parties’ manifestos are available on their websites.
Our fourth poll option, “Other”, refers to the Brexit Party and the national parties standing in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
As these parties are not standing in all constituencies, we are combining their representation in the poll under a single option for convenience. It would be useful if readers selecting this option indicated which party they favour. The option you pick need not necessarily reflect how you intend to vote, as readers may have other factors affecting their choice.
We do not intend this poll to be a discussion about your feelings on Brexit. We have run enough polls on the subject to be confident that the majority of our readers oppose it, although a minority are keen to argue the opposite viewpoint. As such, any comments confined only to the pros and cons of the EU question will be deleted.
As ever, we welcome debate around the subject and ask all readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting, and remind them that comments may be moderated for concision, grammar and style before publication. We will publish the results of this poll on 3 December.
Put a Marxist in charge and the only thing I’m engineering is my way out of this country.
I can understand why people don’t like the Tories.
I can understand why people don’t like Brexit.
I can’t for the life of me understand why people are attracted to the most destructive ideology in the history of the human race. It’s like the horrific lessons of the 20th century went unlearned.
Tories – compulsive liars, manifesto promises more of the same, ie. no change. So engineering will be in the same state if they win as it is now. The, very serious, downside is that we will potentially lose a lot more of our industries and technologies to the US. And, I’m not convinced BoJo is capable of taking us out of the EU, regardless of all his bluster. A lose lose choice for the UK.
Labour – promise real social change which could be good for engineering as it will require more in-house expertise and industries. The down side is that Labour is infested with Blairites who will attempt to undermine Corbyn and wrest power from him. There is also a real possibility to sort out the Brexit mess. So, a bit of an unknown but the only party offering a real change.
Lib Dems – a joke outfit who will do or say anything to get a slice of power. A wasted vote.
I think the reality is that we will have a hung parliament, maybe leading to a labour coalition.
The labour party is infested with ideologues from the Momentum wing. The Blairites , if allowed to prosper, would make the labour party electable again. With Labour policies as they stand, many engineering jobs will be diverted away from this country due to Labour’s taxation policies, giving the Unions all their destructive power back ,share giveaways to employees and probably worst of all, state grabbing of assets without adequate compensation. Who would invest here?
Apart from the ongoing Brexit mess and time wasting, the only party who has said anything that might help is Labour who talk about a lot more training. Something that has come up often over the years but not really happened for decades. Apart from that, none of them have a clue about things technical so I’d simply go for whoever would do the least damage and that’s probably the Liberal Democrats.
Are folk off their heads here? The tories don’t give a toss about engineering and research in this country. They are more interested in Russian billionaires and hedge fund managers. This poll is bogus.
Buried in the Labour manifesto is the removal of the Patent Box tax break on innovation….
Initial results from about 100 people seem to indicate the likely spread of engineers’ votes in the election rather than any views on industrial policy.
It will be interesting to see how the result changes after the recently published manifestos are evaluated and publicity / indoctrination progresses. I suspect that the spread will not alter, but could easily be wrong again!
Johnson’s no-deal Brexit will be catastrophic for the economy and will inevitably result in manufacturers relocating to the EU or making investment decisions in favour of facilities located in the EU. We have already encountered significant reduction in workload due to Brexit uncertainty and this will continue if Johnson wins as it will take years to negotiate a free trade agreement with the EU.
A huge hike in corporation tax and spending policies that will vastly drive up the countries debt a vote for Labor would be devastating not just to engineering but to the country as a whole. Of course it will look great in the short term so lots of people will think it’s good.
I’ve watched the TV debates,I’ve read the manifestoes & am convinced that Guy Fawkes should’ve succeeded. The whole lot in parliament are only interested in what’s in it for them & us mere mortals are just “cannon fodder” They all state there’s no money for services,yet all are banging on about investing billions in various schemes. Therefore,I’m saving myself a wander out in the rain on voting day.
The lessons of the 20th century are that nationalism is an evil to be avoided, and that capitalism in its current form is completely unsustainable – environmentally, socially and indeed industrially.
Moving more towards an equitable society that benefits from at least some measure of employee ownership and national infrastructure investment has to be a huge boost to all of us trying to get things designed and made here.
If the cost of high quality broadband, clean energy and modern railways for everyone seems onerous, with Labour there’s always going to be a well-funded NHS to take care of your dicky ticker!