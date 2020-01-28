This week’s poll: the new Global Talent visa scheme

The government has published details on its new Global Talent visa scheme, designed to attract the brightest and best scientists in the wake of the UK’s EU exit. We’re asking our readers for their thoughts on the scheme.
The new fast-track visa scheme will open on 20 February and will have no cap on the number of people that can come to the UK under its rules. Applicants will require endorsement from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), although the exact criteria for this are currently unclear. However, the government has stated that individuals will not be required to hold an offer of employment before arriving and will not be tied to a specific job.
“The first step of the new arrangements, which will come into force on 20 February, will allow awardees of a much larger range of UK and international Fellowships to receive fast-track visas through the Academies,” said Sir Jim McDonald, president of the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng), “while UKRI will administer a route that awards fast-track visas to principals and named team members of research and innovation grants from a range of endorsed funders.”
Scientists working on projects that have already received funding from bodies such as the European Space Agency and the Japan Science and Technology Agency will be eligible, as well as recipients of fellowships including the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions, the European Research Council and Human Frontier Science. Dependents of those granted visas will also be allowed to work and an accelerated path to settlement will be available.
The new scheme has been widely welcomed by academics and research bodies, but how effective it will be remains to be seen. Uncertainty since the Brexit vote in 2016 has had a negative impact on R&D, with thousands of international academics and scientists choosing to leave the UK and the country’s share of EU research funding falling by a third. The government will hope the new Global Talent scheme can help mitigate this damage and allow UK R&D to thrive.
Another question is how the UK will fill the thousands of vacant jobs in other sectors that do not qualify under the programme. Fruit pickers, nurses, baristas and care workers may not be as highly prized by this government, but they are no less vital to the economy and indeed the fabric of society. These service sector jobs have long been filled by immigrants from the EU and beyond. There is a strong case that a viable scheme to maintain labour levels in these areas is as important – and perhaps even more important – than the headline-grabbing push to recruit top academics.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and please try to stay on topic. All comments will be moderated and the rules of engagement can be found here.
UK’s Global Talent Visa scheme will still be second grade to attract the best talents from Europe & other developing countries! Perhaps International Finance streams may find some talent but they will have UK Visa as spring Board.
This is more substance-less smoke and mirrors from our government.
The pre-existing visa scheme had three tiers with the top tier allowing the fast tracking of skilled people, the only difference being that there was a cap in place – a cap that was never reached !
So, this is basically just a rebadging with the (needless) cap removed, doh !!!
Don’t want to get too political in an engineering forum ‘but’ the real issue is that Nurses and Care Workers are on the bottom tier of the visa scheme – and these are people that the country really needs – Why aren’t these people rated as highly skilled and fast tracked ?
Sigh. A step in the right direction for science, but what about engineers and technologists? Once again, the politicians are completely out of touch with industry.
Good point ‘Another Steve’ – I didn’t realise this.
Perhaps it’s a case of not so much ranking professions such as nursing as highly skilled , but prioritising them on the basis of skills needed.
Bureaucracy always seems to get in the way.
“baristas ” “vital to the economy and indeed the fabric of society” What criteria could possibly justify this statement?
https://www.worldcoffeeportal.com/Latest/News/2019/UK-coffee-shops-achieve-20-years-of-sustained-grow
We should be training UK Teens & young adults for these roles. More engineer/science oriented secondary schools. A £2000 a year cut in university tuition fees for STEM courses.
It seems wrong to give 0.7% GDP in foreign aid, then steal engineers & nurses from the third world countries that need them most.
Under EU regulations and control of R&D the general trend was to head for the LCD rather than encourage the best research. Universities had to collaborate with other organisations to get funds and many of the collaborators were second rate. The benefit of Brexit ought to be that the UK can justify its own projects and collaborators rather than officers in Brussels. The only caveat is that we must maintain good funding levels and allow academic freedom to flourish.
We still have a million registered unemployed in this country – why aren’t they being targeted to fill the low-skilled jobs? Why are we still looking to poach nurses from other countries instead of training more ourselves? And the idea that we must be able to attract foreign coffee-makers is ludicrous.
I find the scheme disappointing; a very palliative and short term idea; it focuses on a vague academic research and ignores the needs of the country in terms of technology and growth of both talent and innovation.
Some of the needs have been identified, in a back hand sort of way – such as the need for agricultural workers … which implies that the UK needs to develop technologies and methods to increase productivity of land and labour (Similar things could be argued about nurses and doctors). It could be argued that “low-skilled” jobs could be upskilled – including in the providing of training for any seasonal workers/immigrants.
However the government must recognise that there would need to be resourcing of the R&D for the tools to do the jobs – both technology and company structures; recognising that relying on evolution of market forces is likely to be inefficient and un-timely (and even, of course, limited as shown by those limitation of evolutionary algorithms).
You didn’t read the sentance correctly – just cherry picked out one job and presented in a manner to run down people.
“Fruit pickers, nurses, baristas and care workers may not be as highly prized by this government, but they are no less vital to the economy and indeed the fabric of society.”
I find it sad that you don’t value the people around you doing lower paid jobs in agriculture, service, catering, health and care but I do.