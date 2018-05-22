This week’s poll: the government’s new Clean Air Strategy

What do Engineer readers think would be the best way to tackle poor health caused by air pollution?

Environment secretary Michael Gove has announced a new clean air strategy to tackle pollution and reduce its health effects, but it has already come in for criticism

Imperial College hosts a visit by Michael Gove, Secretary of State for the Environment and Rural Affairs. Provost Prof Nick Jennings tells Gove about Imperial’s research. Image: Fergus Burnett

The plan announced by Gove is projected to cost some £3.5bn, and is focused around monitoring and reducing the impact of air pollution. Among the pollutants targeted in the strategy are particulates from burning wood and coal in homes, emissions from farms and dust from vehicle tyres and brakes. However, mere hours after Gove’s announcement, the strategy was already being criticised for passing responsibility to local authorities, for vagueness, and for opting to leave the decision on legislation up to public consultation.

“Air quality has improved significantly since 2010 but 60 years on from the historic Clean Air Act a clear truth remains – air pollution is making people ill, shortening lives and damaging our economy and environment,’ Gove said. “This is why we are launching this Clean Air Strategy, backed up with new primary legislation. It sets out the comprehensive action required across all parts of government to improve air quality.”

Currently, according to the Royal College of Physicians and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, the health costs of air pollution are around £20bn a year. The government claims that the new strategy, of which full details had not been published while the story was being prepared, will reduce these costs by some £1bn per year by 2020.

Among the details announced by Gove were extra investment in scientific research and innovation for clean air technology and reduction of emissions of toxic pollutants, such as oxides of nitrogen and particulates. He did not reveal the amount of this investment.

Other details include legislation to ensure that only “the cleanest domestic fuels” would be on sale. This might include controls on selling wet wood for domestic log burners. Some 40 per cent of small particulates are believed to come from domestic wood and coal burning. Pollution resulting from agriculture is also a target; some particulate pollution is a result of ammonia from manure and fertilisers blowing from fields into cities. Gove suggested that a revised farm subsidy scheme might help farmers invest in better control of slurry and fertiliser application. Another target is particulates from vehicle tyres and brakes, where Gove said that the UK would work with international researchers to develop new standards for these components. The strategy aims to reduce by half the number of people exposed to high levels of particulates

One area of criticism for the strategy is that it ducked calls for clean air zones in cities which would take the most polluting vehicles out of the most polluted areas. CAZs are supported by environmental lawyers Client Earth, which has defeated the government in court on previous pollution strategies, environmental group Greenpeace and the British Lung Foundation. However, the government has refused to make such zones compulsory, instead proposing new powers for local authorities to make them voluntary and a last resort in the case of serious pollution. Martin Tett of the Local Government Association told the BBC: “If we’re to truly tackle air pollution, we need government support to enable us to deliver effective local plans, and robust national action to help the country transition to low-emission vehicles and power generation.”

We would like to ask our readers what measures they think would be most effective at achieving the government’s goals for this Clean Air Strategy – namely, reducing the risks to health of air pollution and the costs this imposes on the economy. The options on our poll reflects some of the measures mentioned by Michael Gove, and some of the suggestions from critics of the newly announced strategy. Do readers agree that compulsory Clean Air Zones in cities that tackle the most polluting vehicles in the most badly affected areas would be the most effective measure? Should local authorities be the ones who impose these zones? Is it important to tackle solid fuel burning in homes? Is tackling emissions from slurry and fertiliser the most effective measure?

As always, we remind readers that all of our comment sections are moderated, and ask everyone to note our guidelines for the content of comments. As long as these guidelines are adhered to, we welcome comments and debate and would like to hear your opinions on this matter and how the government is proposing to tackle it. We will try to ensure that debate flows freely. We will publish the results of this poll on 29 May.