This week’s poll: the government’s new Clean Air Strategy

What do Engineer readers think would be the best way to tackle poor health caused by air pollution?
Environment secretary Michael Gove has announced a new clean air strategy to tackle pollution and reduce its health effects, but it has already come in for criticism
Imperial College hosts a visit by Michael Gove, Secretary of State for the Environment and Rural Affairs. Provost Prof Nick Jennings tells Gove about Imperial’s research. Image: Fergus Burnett
The plan announced by Gove is projected to cost some £3.5bn, and is focused around monitoring and reducing the impact of air pollution. Among the pollutants targeted in the strategy are particulates from burning wood and coal in homes, emissions from farms and dust from vehicle tyres and brakes. However, mere hours after Gove’s announcement, the strategy was already being criticised for passing responsibility to local authorities, for vagueness, and for opting to leave the decision on legislation up to public consultation.
“Air quality has improved significantly since 2010 but 60 years on from the historic Clean Air Act a clear truth remains – air pollution is making people ill, shortening lives and damaging our economy and environment,’ Gove said. “This is why we are launching this Clean Air Strategy, backed up with new primary legislation. It sets out the comprehensive action required across all parts of government to improve air quality.”
Currently, according to the Royal College of Physicians and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, the health costs of air pollution are around £20bn a year. The government claims that the new strategy, of which full details had not been published while the story was being prepared, will reduce these costs by some £1bn per year by 2020.
Among the details announced by Gove were extra investment in scientific research and innovation for clean air technology and reduction of emissions of toxic pollutants, such as oxides of nitrogen and particulates. He did not reveal the amount of this investment.
Other details include legislation to ensure that only “the cleanest domestic fuels” would be on sale. This might include controls on selling wet wood for domestic log burners. Some 40 per cent of small particulates are believed to come from domestic wood and coal burning. Pollution resulting from agriculture is also a target; some particulate pollution is a result of ammonia from manure and fertilisers blowing from fields into cities. Gove suggested that a revised farm subsidy scheme might help farmers invest in better control of slurry and fertiliser application. Another target is particulates from vehicle tyres and brakes, where Gove said that the UK would work with international researchers to develop new standards for these components. The strategy aims to reduce by half the number of people exposed to high levels of particulates
One area of criticism for the strategy is that it ducked calls for clean air zones in cities which would take the most polluting vehicles out of the most polluted areas. CAZs are supported by environmental lawyers Client Earth, which has defeated the government in court on previous pollution strategies, environmental group Greenpeace and the British Lung Foundation. However, the government has refused to make such zones compulsory, instead proposing new powers for local authorities to make them voluntary and a last resort in the case of serious pollution. Martin Tett of the Local Government Association told the BBC: “If we’re to truly tackle air pollution, we need government support to enable us to deliver effective local plans, and robust national action to help the country transition to low-emission vehicles and power generation.”
We would like to ask our readers what measures they think would be most effective at achieving the government’s goals for this Clean Air Strategy – namely, reducing the risks to health of air pollution and the costs this imposes on the economy. The options on our poll reflects some of the measures mentioned by Michael Gove, and some of the suggestions from critics of the newly announced strategy. Do readers agree that compulsory Clean Air Zones in cities that tackle the most polluting vehicles in the most badly affected areas would be the most effective measure? Should local authorities be the ones who impose these zones? Is it important to tackle solid fuel burning in homes? Is tackling emissions from slurry and fertiliser the most effective measure?
If the existing smoke control areas were policed, there wouldn’t be any need for new legislation on coal and wood-burning fires and stoves. Installers of stoves already need to be HETAS certified and usually work closely with the shops selling them. Make the shops and installers liable for prosecution if they sell an unsuitable stove in a smoke control area.
You could enforce vehicle emission testing which could target polluting vehicles that have badly tuned engines and keep them off the streets. Also bring forward the Diesel / Petrol Engine ban from 2040 to 2030 to encourage vehicle manufacturers to bring out cleaner vehicles sooner.
No wonder we’re all dropping like flies – not. I spent the first 20 years of my life in grossly polluted Birmingham. People of my generation are living longer than at any time in recorded history. That must mean something.
Having failed, quite deservedly, to get traction on global warming, the Green Blob are now targeting a largely non-existent air pollution threat, to justify taking us back to the stone age.
I believe living in a high-pollution environment can impede brain function.
Not me sunshine! Brightest thing on two legs and so modest.
I take the time to study the data and form opinions based on facts and I don’t worship at the altar of green groupthink.
I started work in 1972 and spent the first 17 years of my working life in the shadow of Spaghetti junction (almost underneath it), I’m now 62, and couldn’t agree more with your comments Bill.
A coherent transport policy would be good for cities, replacing a traffic jam of slow-moving polluting cars with slow-moving less polluting cars does not solve the primary issue.
Modern economies rely entirely on the movement of goods and people. Anything that gets in the way of this will have a detrimental effect on the economy. Things have to be made, delivered, used, and maintained. The concentration of people and polluting devices is what causes the problems, so better ways of managing the concentration other than merely introducing fines and taxes are needed. Governments love taxes (despite what some might pretend) as it increases their incomes., they have a vested interest in maintaining taxable systems!
Is this part of the problem? Perhaps, instead of buying new “stuff” with expensive regularity, we should make the “stuff” last longer and buy it less often. There will still be a need to transport food, etc but it might get some HGVs off the roads.
Always the focus on transport and burning. many industrial and agricultural processes have emissions to atmosphere of significant pollutants, weld fume, grinding, wood dust, chemicals, fibres. More needs to be done to stop unfiltered emissions to atmosphere which are now becoming increasingly common despite advances in filter technology. Recognising the need to provide systems to protect not just people but the wider environment would be an important step
Remove traffic lights, remove speed cameras in urban areas, and increase speed limits. The balance between safety and traffic flow has moved far to far towards safety and many cars just sit a lights on idle, even those with stop-start. Many car drivers are frightened to go more than 30 or 40 and continue to do so everywhere regardless of speed limit. As a consequence many cars cannot get up to working engine exhaust temperature, not just the water temp being at normal. Reprogramming junctions so that all lights on red was not the default with no traffic present would mean when cars approach at least one direction would not have to slow or stop. Getting rid of most lights would put the onus back on drivers to be aware of their surroundings at junctions, and traffic would flow better resulting in improved air quality.
Fitting cars with sensible sized smaller engines would remove most of the warm up problem. A maximum speed of around 80mph as in the first Smarts would be fine. A 4.5L V8 for a car that seats 5 is a problem not the speed limits.
Engineers are trained to examine data and question them: I voted none of above for that reason. The Royal College keep making these unproven and untrue statistics as part of a well orchestrated “Fear campaign”. If they were right, and £ 20b could be saved from the NHS budget one would support this: this would then reduce our escalating health budget: they mean to add to it. However, the WHO and other reports of the last year show that these claims are pie in the sky: the increase in life-expectancy of someone born today was predicted as being 2 to 8 months: with a massive uncertainty.
We all want improvements to the environment, but the cost / benefit assessment needs to be carried-out before such foolish draconian steps are taken. As with the ban on I/C engines, the Law of Unintended Consequences will follow and these will cost us all, but cost the poorest most!
Yes, lets spend all this money to provide us with crystal clear air and a pleasant environment to enable us all to sit out and enjoy a pleasant smoke/vape.
if you look at the graph on page 9 of the CAS – ironically underneath the heading ‘Understanding the problem’ – you might be forgiven for asking ‘what problem’? SO2 down 95%, PM2.5 down 80%, NOx down 70% from 1970 levels, on a fairly steady downward trend. Yet if you look at ’50 years of asthma: UK trends from 1955 to 2004′ http://thorax.bmj.com/content/62/1/85 both fatalities and hospital admissions are flat. I haven’t looked at any other respiratory illnesses yet but something strange is going on, at least for asthma – are the official pollution figures flaky, are we focusing on the wrong pollutants or is there some other causation altogether?
… and for another take on it see https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/sites/default/files/styles/media_large/public/2017-06/Female%20age-standardised%20mortality%20rates.png?itok=FdYh9hF2 Might the (modest) reduction in deaths from respiratory diseases since 1970 not also be related to the reduction in cigarette smoking? Did a 70-95% reduction in some major pollutants have no health benefit whatsoever?
Joined-up thinking is required instead of piecemeal action at the behest of the rich. A Conservative administration (even a minority one) will never act against the short-term, profit-is-everything interests of those who bankroll it.
Ban all private cars from city centres and have free local buses and trams. Everyone wants everyone else to use public transport to make more room for their own cars, so make public transport desirable for all. Those who are not prepared to use public transport can just stay out of cities.
If the Govt. are so keen on clean air, why will they not install electrical connection points for the new cruiser berthing on the Thames. In order to keep their systems turning over the vessels have to idle their ever-so-clean marine diesels in a known pollution trap.
Just noticed the captions on the graphs behind Gove – both end with “….from PCM Models”.
Not real data then. Somewhere, I seem to have come across models before!