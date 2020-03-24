This week’s Poll: halting the spread of Covid-19

Last night’s address to the nation from PM Boris Johnson has put unprecedented restrictions of people’s movements, with the overriding message being: ‘stay at home’.

The PM’s address, given at 8.30pm on March 23, told people to restrict movements to:

shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible

performing one form of exercise a day, but alone or with members of your household;

attending to any medical need, or to provide care or help a vulnerable person; and

travelling to and from work only if it is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.

“To put it simply, if too many people become seriously unwell at one time, the NHS will be unable to handle it – meaning more people are likely to die, not just from Coronavirus but from other illnesses as well,” Johnson said.

It is a marked contrast to the view from No.10 earlier in the month, but the spread of Covid-19 could have a devastating impact on those whose job it is to maintain vital services, including, for example, those involved in transport, utilities, communications, healthcare, education, plus food production, processing, and distribution.

MORE ON COVID-19

This week we’re asking if government’s most recent actions have arrived at the right time, are too late or whether they’re too draconian? We welcome your thoughts on this truly unique situation in Comments, but we ask that you become acquainted with our Guidelines for Readers before submitting.