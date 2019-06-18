This week’s poll: Heathrow airport expansion plans

Now that the details of the project to build a third runway at Heathrow have been revealed, do they represent good value for money?

Anybody wondering why the plans to build a third runway at Heathrow airport had been costed as high as £14bn – myself included: how can what is essentially a fairly short stretch of road be so expensive? – now has the answer. The detailed plans for the expansion published today, marking the start of a 12 week public consultation exercise, show the project includes moving the courses of several small rivers, replacing utilities, burying the M25 in a tunnel as it passes under the route of the new runway and its associated taxiways, and building several new car parks, some of which will be very large. The project will see the airport expanding in phases up to 2050, with later stages including the construction of new terminal buildings – which, as we know from the relatively recent construction of Terminal 5, could itself be a mammoth engineering project.

This has to lead to us question whether such a project actually represents good value for money. Heathrow has said that expansion should not “come at any cost”, but £14bn is a large sum by anybody’s reckoning. In today’s poll, we asked readers whether alternative schemes might represent better value.

One option might be to not expand airport capacity at all. Environmental campaigners question whether emissions targets and limits on noise levels can possibly be achieved if the number of flights into and out of the UK – and the south-east region in particular – continues to grow. The aerospace industry, however, counters that the performance of civil airliner engines continues to improve as they become more fuel efficient and quieter, and that is not practical to try to limit consumer demand.

Alternatives to expanding Heathrow might be to expand another airport instead – which would, of course, also come at a cost; or even to abandon Heathrow and build an entirely new airport in a less constrained site which is more suited to expansion if necessary. Proposals have included building an airport at the Marston airfield in Kent, or a plan to construct an airport artificial island in the Thames estuary, as favoured by erstwhile London Mayor and possible future Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on which he spent public funds for feasibility studies but abandoned the project after the studies indicated the cost might approach £100bn.

We welcome comment on this poll, but ask all readers to familiarise themselves with the guidelines for the content of comments before submitting, and remind all contributors the comments are moderated before publication.