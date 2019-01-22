This week’s poll: Hitachi pull-out – where now for UK nuclear?

Hitachi’s decision to suspend plans to build new nuclear power stations in the UK represents a potentially critical blow to the UK’s energy strategy.
Horizon Nuclear Power, which was acquired by Hitachi in 2012, had planned to build new power plants on Anglesey in North Wales and Oldbury on Severn in South Gloucestershire but scrapped the plans after failing to come to a funding agreement with the UK government.
Hitachi is the second firm in two months to abandon a major UK nuclear project, a development that leaves the UK’s nuclear new build plans in a perilous state.
Last year following Toshiba’s decision to wind up NuGen – which would have seen a 3.6GW plant built in West Cumbria – we asked readers what the future held for UK nuclear.
At the time 44 per cent of our respondents felt that big nuclear was still key and that the government needed to change its funding strategy. Meanwhile, 52 per cent felt that it had had its day, some claiming that investment should now go into small modular reactors or renewables.
In the light of the latest announcement, we’re asking the same question again. Is big nuclear finished in the UK? Or does it still have a key role to play in our future energy mix?
If were going to have all electric cars in the future we will need
nuclear power stations.
Massive amounts of power will be required for all the rail electrification schemes and for all the new housing the Government insists we need. A few extra wind turbines or solar panels is not going to fill the gap. We are heading for serious power shortages.
It’s about time that the government woke up and smelt the coffee! Public utilities should not be for profit, they should be owned by the government/people. Bring the electricity, gas and water companies back into public ownership so that we have control those services which are essential for living. And that from a life long Tory supporter.
I think Hitachi would agree the project was ‘not for profit’ http://www.hitachi.eu/en-gb/press/hitachi-announces-suspension-uk-nuclear-power-stations-construction-project-and-posting
Organisations in public ownership are always inefficient and costly disasters. I know, I worked in one for a few years and the same problems as those I saw there can be seen in all areas of government run operations. Spending other peoples money is easy!
We are in a transition period between fossil fuels and (probably) fusion in say 50 years time. Renewables will never do the trick unless someone can come up with affordable GWweek electricity storage devices (unlikely).
Perhaps we should not have rushed like idiots to close some of our coal burning plants – with literally hundreds of big coal fired plants being built in China, India, Africa and South America, a few in the UK would make no measurable difference.
If it turns out that we are sitting on large quantities of gas available by fracking, then CCGT generation would be an alternative.
What does this have to do with Hitachi? Whether you are free to choose an electricity supplier, or are forced to use a national one, doesn’t help Wyfla to get built.
There could potentially be a solution where a Government owned company buys a nuclear power station from Hitachi, or Westnghouse, and then operates it. That would put the risk and the cost of capital onto the Government, but would provide a cheaper solution.
I would have liked to support the development of SMRs and certainly do so. However in the next 25 years the UK needs a source of low cost reliable on-demand power that only nuclear can feally provide (CCGTs are subject to oil price whims).
The ridiculous cost of PFI based power stations is a major problem and has made nuclear power less attractive to both the users and the plant suppliers. Large power stations are a national asset and have served the UK well for several generation of generation. A private investor is not suited to large long term infra-structure investments and this lesson seems to be taking a long time to be learned.
Unless action is taken soon, the UK will be in the same situation as Moses was when the light went out.
just remind me, John, what was that situation?
I believe when the lights went out, Moses was in the dark, but Jack will confirm.
Stuart got it right in one!
Paul W: Agreed.
And I’m NOT a lifelong Tory supporter… 😉
All the talk about SMR’s is fine, and I would love it if the UK were to develop these – but there’s a lot of work to be done on those, let’s not be fooled, it’s not just a case of up-scaling boat reactors and using the existing supply chain – there are a myriad of issues that need careful strategic preparation & planning prior to going into the procurement & build phase, let alone GDA and licensing considerations. Plus, right here and NOW, given the current grid operating model that demands a consistent regular base load to provide power at a fairly tight frequency range around 50Hz, there is no substitute for the constant steady supply from nuclear generating stations. and there is not likely to be one either, given the glacial pace of change and realisation of infrastructure projects. If that grid model changes, and the populace and devices are then tolerant to fluctuating supply provision and maybe wider frequency variations, then maybe another strategy can be delivered. It will take time to steer that ship around – which we don’t have.
The fact this is then compounded by all the nonsense surrounding promotion of electric cars to all and sundry, and web-enabled houses and devices all hungry for power then we face a very uncertain energy future.
Funny how the UK made comparatively instant decisions to strategically fund the banks and print money out of thin air to prevent them collapsing 10 years ago, but we cannot find money to fund the things that are going to power the Banks and their operating systems – which would include the cashless society they are seemingly pressing for. That’ll work well, then….
That £1.5 TRILLION would buy a lot of power stations & infrastructure and R & D and would be a far better investment for the people of the UK than those banks – who are still broke.
I think we should ask for it back and put it to better use……
Yet again investment in our core technology is sadly lacking, all we hear about is Toshiba and Hitachi. I am pretty sure the guys at Harwell all know very well how to build a big reactor. Can we take some of the Brexit savings and spend this on a new, British power plant. Much better than giving £39Bn to Brussels!
I very much doubt the guys at Harwell know how to build a nuclear power plant. When did they last build one? When did they last make a saferty case? What designs do they have? And even if there was this investment, how does that impact payments to Brussels?
Surely raising steam using second world war fission technology must now be laid to rest. It’s extremely expensive, extremely dangerous, as recent events have shown, and produces waste products we simply don’t know what to do with! We’re an island and stating the obvious we’re surrounded by wet stuff that can’t help being pulled and stretched twice daily by our biggest satellite, the moon. The energy (FREE ENERGY) available here is immeasurable! All we need is to convince our leaders and boffins of this fact so that they might get together to work something out on a national scale. Yes it will cost, but NEVER as expensive as the immense amounts our leaders are willing to throw at Nuclear! No dangerous technology, and no waste products we’re willing to leave to our children to try and sort out simply because WE can’t
Of course, the problem with tidal energy is thst although predictable, it’s intermittent and at least half the time isn’t producing energy during peak consumptiuon time, so it requires grid-level storage to get the best use out of it. Also, the difficulties and expense of siting and maintaining engineered devices with moving parts immersed in the tidal stream of the open sea cannot be underestimated; tidal lagoons are also major engineering projects with considerable capital costs.
The problem of intermittent energy production can be minimised by having several tidal generators around the coast as tide times vary by many hours from place to place. You are right about the difficulty and investment expense, but if the technology is prioritised over wind generation it would be a better long term option.
I cannot agree with you more, I’ve been saying for years that using wave power should be top of the agenda, wave generators fixed to the sea floor pumping fluids ashore by means of high pressure pipes to a generating station, nothing on the surface to interfere with marine vessels, no cables just pipes buried, all the wave generators can be isolated and lifted to the surface for repair if needed, Operating 24/7 364days and it doesn’t matter if the weather is rough the wave generators would tick away producing the power to turn the alternator.
Romantic idea Ron, but you’ll need magicians not boffins.
So as of 2010 UK average primary energy consumption is roughly 125kWh per person per day. Doing the maths while completely ignoring practicality & conversion efficiency if a tidal barrage covered the entire North Sea & Irish Sea there is only 100kWh per person per day of tidal energy to harvest.
So substituting adjectives for actual numbers I’d say energy sources like nuclear are pretty vital.
perhaps that is why “they” are not worried by global warming! Its speeding up glacial movement!
Nuclear power is great for a base load supply, but that isn’t very much help if you only have 10% of the required total supply. Having 10% of lights still on is a help, but not really adequate. So either we need a lot more reactors to get near 100% like the French, or nuclear isn’t the whole answer. SMRs aren’t close to being commercially ready. Renewables (solar, wind) are intermittent, but don’t provide tons of radioactive waste, and have the advantage we don’t need to buy anything from Russia, Saudi Arabia or any other country we’d rather not be forced to do business with. Tidal could work with several sites around the country, but never seems happen, and there must be a reason. So I see the answer is to solve the intermittency of wind with some proper large scale storage. I don’t mean the odd few hours, but days or weeks of storage. Lithium batteries have the wrong ratio of storage capacity to power output, and are best used for short (a few hours) of storage. Days of capacity probably means chemical conversion technologies, like hydrogen from electrolysis, or something like the Redox systems described in “Charging into the future” on 11 April 2018. These can be scaled to very high capacities (but keeping maximum power at the same level) for relatively low cost, as it is just the chemical storage that increases. Another swimming pool of vanadium solution, or some more hydrogen gas holders. And when fusion finally works (ha ha), we can take down the windmills leaving nothing more than a small concrete pad, or just tow them back to shore and dispose of them.
Yet another mega project failing, and who suffers ? Obviously not the incompetents who make the decisions to pump billions into overseas industries that leave us high and dry when the bottom line doesn’t meet expectations.
Time to stop putting our strategic assets in the hands of foreign powers. A change of approach is desperately needed, we need internal investment of UK funds into UK industries.
Let’s see some immediate investment into SMRs. Sure development might take time but that’s on a par with the time it takes these (failed) mega projects to get on line. I believe it would be a better use of funds to put the money into SMRs rather than give it to Japanese millionaires.
And why we’re at it, let’s cancel that other failing white elephant HS2 and put the funds into the underfunded and failing existing rail network !
A view from space at night shows just how much electricity is wasted. When will the problem be tackled at source? A movement to reclaim the night with bans on exterior lighting and illuminated advertising should be introduced. All internet and mobile phone use should be paid for outside of any contract to penalise the heavy users of energy. Electric cars will save energy, so the spare fuel can be used to supply local generating stations. This may be essential anyway to meet demand. The use of electricity should be plummeting with modern efficient TV’s, lights, microwave ovens etc, so only the internet and wasteful lighting must be driving demand, and 90% of that is probably non-essential. If the lights go out, at least we will be able to see the stars!
But isn’t illumination at night the whole point? If it is ‘wasted’, then we need to be looking at the current social paradigm that insists on 24hr consumption and industries basing their business models on that…..
Some towns are experimenting with turning off street lights for a while, to give some light pollution-free time. There’s also developmentg work going on for lights that waste less light by directing it better, and it’s been suggested that street lighting could be motion sensitive to only supply light when there is traffic flowing or people are around.
You lost me when you stated that electric cars save energy !
Today and in future nuclear energy is too dangerous! Imagine if Mr Putin or a terrorist organisation decided to blow up a nuclear plant!
Whilst renewables have made enormous strides forward, at night time there is no solar energy, and when barometric pressure is high there is usually little wind energy.
We must still keep developing electricity storage opportunities and developing tidal energy (mentioned above) opportunities as well. Until these new opportunities and new technologies become favourable we must utilise gas power stations which can be switched on and off (unlike nuclear) in minutes. Gas power stations cost little to build (compared to alternatives) and would only be used to top up electricity demand when our alternatives do not offer enough alternative energy.
Really? And exactly why would MR Putin be interested in blowing up a nuclear power station? I think you’ve been watching too many Hollywood Goodies v baddies fiction… and that includes most of our news reporting. And if I was bothered about terrorism, I’d look an awful lot closer to home….
I agree that we need to phase out all fossil fuel (including CCGT which is fossil fueled so don’t be fooled by that!). Renewables are essential but even the London Array only generates 600MW or so and that’s the biggest offshore installation in the world. We do have substantial wind and marine current potential but need a lot more to power all those electric cars. Sharing batteries may be a good idea but the power has to be generated in the first place. Offshore also presents transmission risks either from natural or hostile sources as well.
France of course has had its problems. Not only is Flamanville well behind and they have found excess carbon in the pressure vessel header but a couple of years ago they had to close 16 reactors for steel quality reasons. They did have a 100 year plan but have also been trying to reduce their dependence on nuclear.
But what are we going to do with our plutonium store – 112 tonnes ex weapons programme up at Sellafield, 40% of the world’s Pu? We can’t give it away let alone sell it under sensible non-proliferation regulations and with a half life of 25k years it will need a lot of storage which costs. It is not only the bomb risk – Pu is a very dangerous chemical. Even to reduce this to a tonne will take nearly 200k years and it will still be lethal! Surely the answer is to use it in a fleet of reactors that will provide power and while there will be waste products, these will all have substantially shorter half lifes and only at worst be as dangerous chemically.
I should point out that the fleet of (dying and already dead) reactors we have (had) exceeded by almost a factor of 2 their design lives. And by building large gas-cooled plant, we ensured that both the construction and decommissioning costs were maximised. Building a fleet of SMRs – preferably domestically designed – would be a sensible investment to solving our future energy crisis. Which of course ensures it won’t happen. Sad, isn’t it?
Better get someone to take that decision TODAY then- because the lead times for getting these SMRs licensed, & approved, built and given Authority To Operate and on-line are still long! Oh….no-one?? Ok, in the meantime then…..?
Considering the fact that nulear in the UK, when all the stations are fully operational and generating flat out (which hardly ever happens) can only meet 24% of peak load, to say it is essential is rubbish. Coal generation is now very low indeed, at rarely more than 10%, with the vast majority being picked up by CCGT which are approaching 50% efficiency, unlike the nuclears steam turbines, at about 33%. The UK has a massive amount of offshore wind, and also has a massive amount more in the planning stage, which, when it comes on stream, which it will do far faster and cheaper per MW than any nuclear plant, will make the nuclear plants redundant. Scrap Hinkley now, before it becomes another vastly over budget and over running white elephant! Contrary to the energy version of “project fear” the wind IS always blowing offshore, and demand has been falling (15% in the last ten years, which is why they are pulling out) and will continue to do so as more and more commercial and street lighting and signals etc is converted to LED. As has been said above more than once, the British government needs to retake control of Electicity, gas and water, because as long as these industries are controlled by foreign companies, if we ever do start competing with their home industries, they will increase our energy costs!!!
I voted for none of the above. I suspect that Gov infrastructureUK support needs to appreciate that pouring money at projects is not the way; they should try thinking instead – and make sure that technologies are in place for affordable delivery.
It may be that SMRs are a way forward (but big offers an opportunity for un-enriched uranium) – but still ALL the technologies need to be put in place; though I would laud those that are considering how to burn waste (which needs to be done regardless – because of UK store of waste and plutonium) – hence nuclear reactors are necessary – even if all they are there for is to remove “waste”.
High thermal efficiency is not too important for nuclear but, if required, running hot would, of course, preclude the use of steam and need a combined cycle (most likely using gas and steam turbines) – which would get high thermal efficiency as well as useful process heat.
I favour avoiding CO2 net producing systems (including gas and pelletized biomass – which are called “renewable”) – though others may prefer to frack for gas and support wind and solar, rather than nuclear.
I guess that the there are still people employed by the government that could support new nuclear development but the skills for high energy density heat transfer (or reactor) systems (including solar thermal and thermal energy storage ) may not be ; and the government should
admit their failings but also consider how they might get any needed manufacturing and materials R&D done quickly.
So yes to nuclear – but government needs to mobilize resources (yes this include funding but people and ideas – for both nuclear and non-nuclear islands)
This is fantastic news. Only the morally corrupt support nuclear. John Logsdon text speaks for why this is so.
I so wish the whole industry would die though.
Role on barrages, renewables, smart grids, interconnectors, more closed system pumped hydros, more home generation and better insulation, etc.
Just need more incentive schemes and a bit of will power and things will move forward.
The thermal efficiency of steam turbines depends on the deltaT across the turbine ( ~= boiler and reactor dT) . AGR thermal efficiency was about 40% and higher temperature reactors would be even higher. PWRs work at lower temperatures because outlet T2 must be below the triple point. Maybe I have misunderstood what you mean but I fail to see how a combined cycle nuclear station would work as there is no rotating output from a nuclear plant. CCGT is primarily a direct drive generator with further heat extraction from the exhuast gases using a steam cycle which can yield as much as 60% efficiency. It isn’t rocket science. Even straight forward diesel generators have been combined with district heating to give very high efficiency but generally there is far too much heat available.
gridwatch.co.uk shows that CCGT is generating about half our electricity plus some from coal even so we are nowhere near replacing fossil fuel.
My point about Pu was how to get rid of it. We can’t dump it, shoot it into space or guarantee safe storage for 200k years so why not use it? Maybe I’m completey morally corrupt but I would rather deal with a problem today than wish it away. Nuclear energy is just an application of science and as the UK was the first to embrace it we have the oldest reactor designs around which lasted about twice their design life but are very large and therefore take a lot of decomissioning.
None of this will happen of course because our politicians are third rate chickens but we will have a nice new train in 30 years time which no one wants but everyone can get to London even quicker as long as they live in Manchester, Leeds or Birmingham.
Bit off track ;-), but re:
” … but we will have a nice new train in 30 years time which no one wants but everyone can get to London even quicker …”
I read a recent report that intimated that HS2 wouldn’t be able to travel at full speed.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/hs2/12192286/HS2-at-risk-of-derailing-at-top-speeds-report-finds.html
I believe (?) that the government may favour certain nuclear generating technologies over other, better technologies, because of the waste products that can be used as fuel for the nuclear weapons industry ? If so, the inefficiencies and excessive costs may be unavoidable.
I am not sure of what the government actually believes in either ;-{. I believe that much as in hydro power (for water/flood control) , electricity generation was a by-product of something else (yes plutonium production) – but, nevertheless, there are useful applications. Indeed one could argue that nuclear reactors should be used to get rid of the high level waste (and excess plutonium) anyway – though this does not appear to be what politician/civil servants have any care about.
I believe that the inefficiencies and costs for large projects are the result of a poorly-educated/ignorant customer.
There are undoubtedly other technologies that need to be developed but, such as those for energy storage, it is quite likely that these technologies could be used to support nuclear reactors
Blow it up? the equivalent of attacking a knight in armour with bow and arrow! Simply disable a few of safety features, from its links outside. As I have occasion to describe recently to several of the G&G: they just do not have the slightest idea of what is now possible, likely and headed in their direction. Sadly, ours as well! [I read today that the Courts are stopped, because their communication systems are ‘down’ Did something happen to the quill pens, parchment and ink?
I seem to remember hearing that the long bow was quite effective against knights in armour – notably at the Battle of Agincourt
I am assume that a combined cycle would mean that hot gas (directly or indirectly) would drive a gas turbine and the exhaust from such could then heat water/steam and then drive a steam turbine and dump some heat for local power – and benefit from higher thermal efficiency. Any high temperature coolant (and this includes liquids) would need to produce hot gas (nitrogen or possibly argon, in a closed cycle, would be best for the materials in an off-the shelf gas turbine – possibly improving issues [and temperatures – and efficiency] compared to gas burning gas turbines).
I must admit to being confused about the comment that was made about your post and “the morally corrupt”; I read your post as addressing the need for there to be nuclear reactors to eliminate the (huge backlog) of waste; I know this is different in the USA – but that is their political decision (to dump it under ground) and may be the results of policies of big green, who are only in favour of recycling if it is the right sort of recycling..
We used to have all the brains and Engineers to build nuclear power plants so why aren’t we, various governments sold our utilities for a quick cash injection which soon disappeared, they sold telecoms which when run properly turned vast profits in private hands, the same with gas, electricity distribution, water & trains, all for a quick fix never looking at the long-term consequences, and now they want a foreign power to have our nuclear generation in their control, & what happens when they start sending their waste over here to store for the next thousand years?
I believe there is a lot of misunderstanding about the issue of nuclear waste. Only the very worse would have to be stored for long periods and that’s a very small amount and the storage period for this would be in the order of 1,000 years NOT 200k. A long time granted, but realistically achievable.
See: “Sustainable Energy – without the hot air by David MacKay”, free online.
Realistically future power generation is likely to involve diverse sources such as wave power which is semi predictable (in parts of the near north Atlantic almost constant), and again if you want to talk about unrealized opportunities in British engineering actual floating power units would probably be based on shipbuilding technology and that used to be a strength. https://www.theengineer.co.uk/issues/9-april-2007/stephen-salter-pioneer-of-wave-power/
Renewable’s are the solution, today we subsidising fossil fuels at 44.2% while Renewables only get 32.1% switching support away from Coal, Oil and Gas would help achieve our climate change obligations as agreed with the Paris Accord and create much needed jobs and investment in Clean Energy technology. If the Orkney Isles are 120% renewable electric energy then surely the rest of the UK can learn from their example?
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/jan/23/uk-has-biggest-fossil-fuel-subsidies-in-the-eu-finds-commission
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/jan/20/orkney-northern-powerhouse-electricity-wind-waves-surplus-power-hydrogen-fuel-cell
according to that first Guardian article, a significant part of that ‘subsidy’ is the notional extra 15% VAT that would be collected if the VAT rate were 20%, not 5% as on energy bills. Well, obviously, fossil fuels WILL get more subsidy, by this definition, than renewables – if you pro-rata that 15% to the relative contribution the two make. It is not a fault with policy, merely a reflection of the reality of the energy mix at present … if renewables ever constituted 100%, then they would be getting 100% of the subsidy
So how do we get around the limitations of solar and wind? Both are intermittent and propped up by subsidies. Tidal power project proposals seem to come and go but are massively expensive. Is the future one of increased darkness, cold, disease and hunger?
The fixation with CO2 (it is not a notifiable disease) and climate change could bring this awful vision about. . The UK does not appear of have any sort of rational energy policy ( next week) or strategy (next month). Perhaps devising one to give long term security of supply based on a basket of inputs not excessively reliant on imported fuels might be a useful start.
There was an interview with the boss of Horizon Nuclear Power on BBC Radio 4 ‘Today’ https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000253g ( around 06:20?) apparently the plan was to fund Wylfa 1/3 Hitachi, 1/3 UK government and 1/3 Japanese government and according to him, it was a falling out about this funding which prompted them to ‘pause’ – not scrap – the project
and yet nobody appears to have told the French, who are generating – let me just check http://gridwatch.templar.co.uk/france/ – 66% of their entire electricity output using nuclear, right now
SMRs would great, but ‘not yet’ again. Could always approach the Indians, Chinese, or Russians, all have domestically produced reactors built while our government does what it’s best at: Talking and looking after its own in the city.
When I visited Sellafield (whilst on a holiday in the Lakes) I was amazed to find that a substantial part of its business model (how I dislike that phrase) was already doing just that. We apparently are paid good money by lots of other nations to store their nuclear ‘stuff!’