This week’s poll: Hitachi pull-out – where now for UK nuclear?

Hitachi’s decision to suspend plans to build new nuclear power stations in the UK represents a potentially critical blow to the UK’s energy strategy.

Horizon Nuclear Power, which was acquired by Hitachi in 2012, had planned to build new power plants on Anglesey in North Wales and Oldbury on Severn in South Gloucestershire but scrapped the plans after failing to come to a funding agreement with the UK government.

Hitachi is the second firm in two months to abandon a major UK nuclear project, a development that leaves the UK’s nuclear new build plans in a perilous state.

Last year following Toshiba’s decision to wind up NuGen – which would have seen a 3.6GW plant built in West Cumbria – we asked readers what the future held for UK nuclear.

At the time 44 per cent of our respondents felt that big nuclear was still key and that the government needed to change its funding strategy. Meanwhile, 52 per cent felt that it had had its day, some claiming that investment should now go into small modular reactors or renewables.

In the light of the latest announcement, we’re asking the same question again. Is big nuclear finished in the UK? Or does it still have a key role to play in our future energy mix?

