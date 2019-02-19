This week’s poll: what action should follow Honda’s closure of its Swindon plant?

With the Japanese carmaker joining companies announcing job losses in the UK or relocation, what action should be taken by government?

Honda’s announcement has been greeted with sadness but lack of surprise, as we report in our news section today. And despite comments from local members of Parliament and, indeed, from Honda itself denying that the UK’s departure from the European Union is the major factor behind the closure decision, many commentators this morning are linking the current situation with industry reducing its involvement in the UK with Brexit. It cannot be denied that the recent closure of a free trade deal between the EU and Japan will make it easier for Honda to move all production back to its home country and export to Europe.

This is a highly significant development for the UK automotive sector and manufacturing in this country in general, so we have made it the subject of this week’s poll.

Government actions were key to Honda deciding to base European production in the UK in the 1980s, so it seems fair to ask what action should be taken in response to its reversal of that decision. Should this concentrate the minds of UK politicians and trade negotiators to redouble their efforts to conclude a favourable free trade deal with the EU following Brexit and lay to rest fears of a “no deal” departure? Would it be better to concentrate efforts on ensuring that we have good free-trade deals with other important manufacturing markets around the world (which, under EU rules, cannot be signed before we have left the EU, but diplomacy and strategic planning can still begin). Does this add further weight to the arguments in favour of a further vote on the UK’s departure from the EU, perhaps showing that Leave advocates’ assurances that overseas manufacturers would not depart the UK if it were outside the EU were mistaken? Should we take at face value the claims that Brexit has nothing to do with this decision and base action on that?

We welcome discussion on this matter, but ask all readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines on the content of comments before submitting, and remind commenters that their submissions will be moderated before publication. We will publish the results of this poll on this page on February 26, 2019.

CLICK FOR NEWS