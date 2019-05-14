This week’s poll: Huawei in the UK 5G network

Should the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei be involved in building the infrastructure for the UK’s 5G network?

Controversy continues over the UK government’s decision to invite Huawei to contribute to “non-core” parts of the new 5G mobile phone network, such as antennae. The decision led to the sacking of defence secretary Gavin Williamson, who was accused of being behind a leak from the National Security Council meeting that cleared the decision, and last week US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that Huawei should be banned from contributing to the communications, raising concerns over whether the Chinese state could use the link to spy on the UK and its allies.

It has been argued that Huawei is essentially part of the Chinese state, but on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning the company’s vice president for Western Europe, Tim Watkins said that despite a recently introduced intelligence law the Chinese government had never asked the company to conduct surveillance, and moreover that its founder, Ren Zhengfei, had stated that he had never been asked to hand over any customer data or information, would refuse if asked and would shut the company down if any enforcement were attempted.

We would like to know whether Engineer readers believe that Huawei has any place in the UK’s telecoms infrastructure. To get some more information, we have structured our suggested responses so that readers can make it clear what they believe is the most important reason for their opinion. Some might think that it is more important than ever, considering the UK’s need for diverse business partners around the world, that we do more business with the huge market of China. Others might see Huawei as a technology leader which would improve the quality of the 5G network if it were involved. On the negative side, you might think that the most important factor against involving Huawei is the potential security risk, or you may have more misgivings about doing business with China given its human rights record, ambitions over disputed territory and actions to corner mineral deposits in Africa. Readers are free to suggest other reasons for or against Huawei’s involvement in our comment section where, as always, we encourage debate.

