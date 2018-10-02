This week’s poll: managing immigration after Brexit

Should migrants from the European Union have priority to enter the UK after we leave the union?

In a policy announcement ahead of the Conservative party conference, Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that as part of plans to end free movement “once and for all”, EU citizens will no longer be given priority to live and work in the UK after Brexit. As a consequence, she admitted, UK citizens may have to apply for visas to visit and work in Europe. Mobility concessions might be a feature of the final deal with the EU, but that would remain within the control of the UK government, she added.

Unsurprisingly, EU politicians have reacted angrily to this announcement, with commission president Jean-Claude Juncker indicating that he expects this to be the subject of a row at the upcoming EU summit to discuss the UK’s final deal.German politicians have noted that allowing migration of skilled European workers is a benefit of EU membership and losing this is something that the UK will have to accept is a consequence of leaving

Migration remains a highly emotive topic, with engineering employers particularly keen to maintain their supply of skilled engineers from the UK, as the much-publicised “skills gap” with experience engineers retiring and new graduates and apprentices not being trained fast enough to keep pace with vacancies looms. Previously, the majority of these skilled recruits have come from EU nations. A recent report from the Migration Advisory Committee, a public body sponsored by the Home Office, concluded that EU immigrants have consistently contributed more to the economy and used less public services than migrants from outside the EU, and also found no evidence that migrants had significant impact on overall employment and unemployment of the UK-born workforce, although on the latter point it conceded that impact may vary between lower-skilled and higher-skilled workforces.

Evidence-based policy-making might therefore suggest that prioritising EU migrants would still make sense. It could also be argued that, even after leaving the EU, its member states will still constitute the UK’s largest trading partner, and that prioritising migration from its workers would both help to maintain good relations and also assist UK workers who wish to work within those countries. Conversely, it might simply make sense that anybody wanting to work in the UK, from whatever origin, would have to face the same set of criteria and that a relatively simple points-based system should apply across the board.

We would like to know the opinions of The Engineer’s readership on this subject. As it is particularly emotive, we would like to stress once again the need for courtesy and civility in comments, and would remind contributors to read our guidelines for comments content. We will publish the results of this poll on 9th October.