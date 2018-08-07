This week’s poll: improving plastics recycling

How can the proportion of recyclable plastics from food packaging best be increased?

There has been consternation over the revelation by the Local Government Association that only a small proportion of the plastic pots and food packaging used in the UK are recyclable. The reasons for this, according to the LGA, include the use of low-grade and non-recyclable materials, the use of complex mixtures of polymers in packaging, and the use of black plastic for trays for ready meals that cannot be identified by the optical scanners used in sorting.

Many people now sort plastics for recycling, and is not widely known that some plastics are more recyclable than others. We would like to know what our readers think would be the most effective measure to improve the proportion of plastic sorted for recycling is actually recycled.

As usual, several of the options include incentives, but where would these be most effectively targeted? Should they be for the plastics producers, to develop more easily recyclable polymers for the food packaging industry? Should they be for their customers, the packaging users, to use the most recyclable materials available on the market, which might not be a plastic at all? Or should the spur be a penalty rather than an incentive: a charge for packaging users who do not use readily recyclable materials? Might the best option be for the chemicals industry to develop better processes to recycle a wider range of polymers, or mixtures of polymers?

It may be that you think that all or a combination of some of these options should be applied. If so, please do not respond with “none of the above”, but choose the single option that you think would be the most effective. Readers are, of course, welcome to pick “none of the above” and suggest a solution we have not included in the poll.

We encourage debate in the comment section, but ask all responders to read our guidelines for the content of comments, and to remember that all comments are moderated and may be edited. We will try to ensure that discussion flows freely and does not get sidetracked. We will publish the results of this poll on 14 August.