This week’s poll: improving plastics recycling

How can the proportion of recyclable plastics from food packaging best be increased?
There has been consternation over the revelation by the Local Government Association that only a small proportion of the plastic pots and food packaging used in the UK are recyclable. The reasons for this, according to the LGA, include the use of low-grade and non-recyclable materials, the use of complex mixtures of polymers in packaging, and the use of black plastic for trays for ready meals that cannot be identified by the optical scanners used in sorting.
Many people now sort plastics for recycling, and is not widely known that some plastics are more recyclable than others. We would like to know what our readers think would be the most effective measure to improve the proportion of plastic sorted for recycling is actually recycled.
As usual, several of the options include incentives, but where would these be most effectively targeted? Should they be for the plastics producers, to develop more easily recyclable polymers for the food packaging industry? Should they be for their customers, the packaging users, to use the most recyclable materials available on the market, which might not be a plastic at all? Or should the spur be a penalty rather than an incentive: a charge for packaging users who do not use readily recyclable materials? Might the best option be for the chemicals industry to develop better processes to recycle a wider range of polymers, or mixtures of polymers?
It may be that you think that all or a combination of some of these options should be applied. If so, please do not respond with “none of the above”, but choose the single option that you think would be the most effective. Readers are, of course, welcome to pick “none of the above” and suggest a solution we have not included in the poll.
We encourage debate in the comment section, but ask all responders to read our guidelines for the content of comments, and to remember that all comments are moderated and may be edited. We will try to ensure that discussion flows freely and does not get sidetracked. We will publish the results of this poll on 14 August.
We, the UK, need to develop better processes for recycling plastics. It seems to be a typical government approach to preach about something and then in reality do nothing., sending our ‘rubbish’ overseas is indefensible we need to address our own problems with our own solutions. I believe this is a real opportunity for the UK to develop technology and lead the world in recycling rather than be a leading polluter. No country should be permitted to export it’s waste.
One of the great problems with recycling in this country is knowing what can be recycled. There seems to be an unwrittten rule that no two recycling schemes can be the same. What is needed is a phone app that tells you. The phone would read the bar code and because it knew where it was, the phone could tell you what to do. The database behind it would be a lot of work but it would reveal a lot of useful information.
The real problem is that recycling has been left to local councils and the whims of the private recyclers.
It needs to be top down approach, and exactly the same wherever in the country you are with the recycling process the total responsibility of central government.
Although same should apply to schools, social services and roads, they need to be centralised for consistence. Same for healthcare – end the post code lottery.
The biggest problem is the use of plastic packaging in the first place. Firstly the government should be incentivizing manufacturers to use non plastic / easily degradable materials in place of non recyclable / non degradable material. Secondly there should be support for developing an integrated solution to recycling from material type to processes through to the most important which is re-using the recycled materials. There just doesn’t seem to be a joined up thinking approach from the government. You cant blame the individual manufacturing organizations without the right infrastructure in place to deal with it. In competitive markets the cheapest option is always taken and unfortunately that is more often than not to use virgin and non recyclable material. I guess the consumer could vote with their feet but in reality only a small percentage will.
Leave Europe behind us and just ban the sale of products in non-recyclable plastics for packaging in the UK. It is time to force people (companies) to think of the real costs and not just how can we be cheaper and still make more profit?
I never thought I could sound so “Green”
Sounds like Clive has just talked himself into a job!
One glaring thing that I have heard a lot over the last few weeks and months, and re-iterated in your piece, is that the optical scanners cannot detect black plastic. WHY NOT!!! Surely it is not beyond the wit on an optical engineer somewhere to a) design a scanner that can “see” black plastic and/or b) develop a mod kit to retro fit to existing scanners.
I am not an optical engineer but I do work with some so I will see what can be done!
Plastic becomes a waste when no one wants it. The easy solution is pyrolyse it. I know everyone in the UK seem to knock pyrolysis, but it does work. I know therer are many good systems used in Japan, Germany and many others. In other countries the disposal is undertaken by local government. In the UK disposal contracts are given to profit making companies , they will process any way that gives the best return.
Why are we so scared of “recycling” by incineration? No land fill, no sorting, no on-cost for the recycled plastics. We get energy for generating electricity or for district heating schemes. Properly designed, no risk to the environment.
Exporting the waste is not a defendable solution, but incineration is.
crowdfund campaign to buy up plastic PRN’s thus driving up the price?
What are people thinking of, we should be incentivising manufactures either not to use plastic that cannot be recycled or use materials that can be easily recycled. Not to improve recycling processes for bad and poorly designed materials
I don’t believe the problem lies solely with manufacturers, users, consumers or the re-cyclers. It’s everybody. where I live certain plastics are not recycled, however, in the neighbouring council area some of these plastics can be re-cycles and others can’t. I have also recently found out that black plastic whatever the plastic, is difficult to recycle, something to do with black conveyors and the scanners?!. Plastic is not the enemy but how it is used is.
If local authorities got together so that there was a larger pool of recyclables this would be an improvement.
If manufacturers took more thought in what they made this would help.
If the uses of these plastics (supermarkets, packagers etc.) sought more environmentally sound products where possible this would help.
And if the consumer thought whether or not some item they were buying needed wrapping in plastic when paper could do, again this would help.
On their own nothing much happens, but together little changes make a big difference.
In that ISO14000 applies to many of these processes, and that these manufacturers are often accredited to that standard, clearly the standard or the audits are not fit for purpose. No ISO14000 organisation should be using non recyclable materials.
It has to be legislation.
No plastic to be used for packaging of any kind unless it can be recycled and the manufacturer / importer has a recycling scheme in place to recover the material. Extending the current packaging recovery scheme to cover the latter part would be an achievable goal, I believe the former is possible as it meets or exceeds waste legislation. Of course it might get caught in a restrictive practice challenge…
I’m not sure incentives will work, the PRN scheme is supposed to do this, and it doe snot appear to be working as intended.
I’m not keen on incineration as it’s the end of the material, gone, burning it because we are not bright enough now to reuse it isn’t the best solution.
I couldn’t agree more. We should avoid plastic packaging where possible in the first place. There is no real need to pack peaches, for example in a black ‘feather bed’ with film over them. If the supermarkets got properly organised we could have open selection in paper bags; Le Clerc ,Geant et al. in France can do it and I don’t think that Madame is any less quality-conscious. There is more than enough waste paper to make pulp trays for dry goods.
Where the hurdles lie is, e.g. in a black laminated tray with film and a non-woven ‘nappy’ for half a dozen sausages. and packing free-range fruit & veg in thin plastic bags.
We are being far too slow in getting rid of this stuff at source, meanwhile it’s accumulating by the tens of tons per day.
I agree with Jimmy…Plastic should be taxed at source to drive up the price like they do with tobacco – then the slightly more expensive easily recyclable alternatives would be the cheapest choice. Manufacturers would then produce the ‘cheaper’ packaging like compostable cellulose diacetate film – available since the 1940s. It’s really simple to do, but the UK government are in the pockets of big business interests and always have been.