Last week’s poll: Industry’s digital revolution – fact or fad?

The digitalisation of industry promises a range of benefits ranging from improved data gathering and manipulation, to the deployment of processes that track an asset across its entire lifecycle.
But is digital transformation really providing new tools and ways of thinking, or has little changed?
The Engineer – in partnership with Babcock International – recently held a special roundtable debate exploring this issue in more detail, examining how advances in our ability to gather and analyse data are reshaping manufacturing business models and skills requirements. The results of this session will be published in the March 2020 edition of the magazine.
This prompted us to ask whether the so-called digital revolution is affecting your business and your role? For 41 per cent of respondents, digitalisation is having an impact on the companies they work for and their roles. This left 61 per cent agreeing that the fourth industrial revolution had passed them by.
In the comments that followed, Jack Broughton said: “As I’m sure is the case for most engineers, keeping up to date with digital developments is very difficult. Massive claims are made of potential benefits, but massive costs and operational problems have been incurred in many IT and digitalisation projects.”
“My employer is investigating the possibilities and is focusing on a couple of areas for pilot projects,” said Roger B. “There will certainly be some changes and improvements but ‘transforming’ is far too strong.”
“These things always seem to assume that any manufacturing facility is starting from scratch, with a blank slate,” added Jon. “We’ve 30-year old CNC machines still churning out good parts, and even a few cam-driven machines from the ’40s still in service. There’s no practical way of integrating them effectively into a ‘4.0’ style system. It’s only ever an evolving process, not a step-change.”
Insufficient options in this latest poll
Should have included this one at least – Digitalisation is an ongoing process – it has the capacity to help the company progress where correctly implemented.
I agree with Bruce, needs more options. I think “the so-called Industry 4.0 technologies” is a little over stated and more of an academic talking point, our company has changed in a big way over the last 5/10 years but I would say in a more incremental and standalone way. We are in the Aerospace sector but we are no where near tracking an asset over it’s entire lifecycle.
I believe the title should have been “digital devolution Fad or Fiction”
The Engineer gives us a well balanced view of the new technology and kicks us forward sometimes: it certainly pushed me into looking at 3-D printing a few years ago!
I can’t recall the arrival of the second or third industrial revolution so the fourth is somewhat even more elusive. I have though, witnessed the continual adoption of digitalisation & IT technologies much for the better but some for the worse. Most meetings for example start with a frantic rush to find a password, fumble for the correct cable connection or enter another pin number, seldom up and running first go. Maybe another revolution is required?
I think that Industry 4.0 is an over-arching name given to a number of technologies that can help transform a company’s business. It is unlikely that anybody has used every available technology in a fully integrated way but many companies are making use of some of the tools for real benefits. The real question is which technologies should you investigate and adopt to help your particular business. It’s likely that it will require a combination of more than one technology to drive a significant change.
If you ignore them all then there is a risk that you could lose out to a competitor who has taken advantage of something that you have missed. Unfortunately there is a lot of hype in this area which sometimes makes it difficult to see what is really new and how it will benefit you. It makes sense to keep an open mind, evaluate new technologies as they come along and invest in those with a viable business case.
Absolutely right we are in danger of making the same mistakes as the banks. By thinking that because a new generation of customers are able to make the step change required using technology, all their customers are at the same stage of life. This is clearly not the case but banks loose millions of customers because of this lack of ability to think across the board regarding the use of technology. I have just left a major bank for this very reason after 15 years and I am more than prepared even at 73 having been working for 58 years to accept the use of technology. However it must be proportionate and develop at a pace that does not disenfranchise half your customers. These then need replacing at a cost that was, in fact, unnecessary. properly introduced technology will enhance a business but not if that techy approach is not fully understood and diligently or sensibly applied.
As Boeing is finding out, very much to their cost at the moment – there are real dangers in ‘reshaping manufacturing business models and skills requirements’ if the human attributes of integrity and ultimate responsibility are taken out of the equation.
It is often said that technical change is speeding up and there are revolutions round the corner. In reality technical change is slowing down. The really fast changes were in the latter half of the 19th century and the second half (plus a bit) of the 20th century. If you don’t believe me just say “Alexa, empty the dishwasher” and see what happens.
Hmm, Paying the software licence subscriptions on time would be a start.