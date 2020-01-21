This week’s poll: Industry’s digital revolution – fact or fad?

From the use of so-called Industry 4.0 technologies that enable engineers to harvest data throughout the manufacturing process, to the deployment of processes that track an asset across its entire lifecycle, much has been made of industry’s digital transformation.

This month, The Engineer – in partnership with engineering giant Babcock International – is holding a special roundtable debate to explore this issue in more detail, and to examine how advances in our ability to gather and analyse data are reshaping manufacturing business models and skills requirements.

But ahead of this we’re interested in finding out how – if at all – the so-called digital revolution is affecting your business and your role? Are you in the midst of a digital transformation, where new tools and ways of thinking have fundamentally changed the way you do your job? Or has little changed? Despite claims to the contrary by the big-name companies, is it a high-level concept that bears little relation to the day-to-day realities of many engineering firms?

Have your say on this topic in this week’s poll. As usual, we welcome your comments below the line (guidelines here) and will aim to put some of the most interesting points raised to our expert roundtable panel.