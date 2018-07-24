This week’s poll questions have been produced in association with Engineering UK, the organiser of Tomorrow’s Engineers Week.
This year’s initiative, which runs from 5 – 9 November, aims to demonstrate to young people how engineers are on a mission to make the world a better place, and how becoming an engineer gives them the opportunity to turn the things they care about most into engineering careers.
In this week’s poll, we’re asking for The Engineer’s readers’ input. What do you think could be done to maximise the impact of initiatives like this? And more specifically, what do you think is the most important message to share with young people during this year’s Tomorrow’s Engineers Week?
As always, we welcome your comments on this week’s poll in the box below, but we’d also like to encourage readers to give the campaign direct feedback on why young people should become an engineer in this survey
And if you want to get actively involved in this year’s initiative you can find out more here.
In an interview for Radio 4, HRH DoE said “Everything not invented by God is invented by engineers”. Even if, like Laplace, you have no need of that hypothesis, it is hard to fault that statement of why we should be proud to be engineers.
At the end of the day us engineers are largely practical, pragmatic people and whilst “shaping the way we live” and “making the world a better place” are undoubtedly true, they are a bit on the fluffy touchy-feely side and could equally apply to aspiring politicians and many others! Well-paid and rewarding seem a lot more practical sentiments.
In addition to the fact that engineering is generally rewarding, well-paying career, it is also very challenging because engineers are forced to find practical solutions to complex problems all the time. Today, in an age of innovation, engineers are the guys that will contribute the most.
I don’t know where in the world you are but here in the UK engineers are looked down as having oily rags in their hands and the title engineer is applied to the gas fitter, washing machine installer, motor mechanic and other such. eg Binman or sewage worker is an environmental engineer. As such pay tends to be low. As long as the title of engineer is bestowed on all and sundry the situation will continue. The title of engineer needs to be protected as are doctors
Binmen being known as environmental engineers is a canard. Sewage works tend to be quite complex chemical plants these days and people who operate them are quite properly known as engineers.
I struggled with these options because they all ring true to some extent. Then I decided to plump for ‘Engineers find innovative solutions’, as in our industrially-damaged world the young are going to need to find a whole lot of these in the years to come.
I don’t think engineering does always make the world a better place, I guess it depends on your perspective. The reason I stay in engineering is that it’s fun. Most days, even when the pressure’s on, being in engineering feels like being a disc jockey. Imagine that: being paid to play records and talk nonsense to fragile, Facebook obsessed narcissistic teenagers
I listen to music radio and I haven’t been a teenager for a very long time.
Over the years I collected engineer quotes. Here’s but a few:
Truth in politics is optional – Truth in engineering is mandatory.”
Igor Sikorsky
The story of civilization is, in a sense, the story of engineering—that long and arduous struggle to make the forces of nature work for man’s good.
— Lyon Sprague DeCamp
As engineers, we were going to be in a position to change the world – not just study it.
Henry Petroski
Scientists dream about doing great things. Engineers do them.
James A. Michener
Technology is mostly neutral, neither good nor bad – it’s how we use it. Engineers helped the realize the Atomic bomb, all manner of other weapons, the internal combustion engine and all powerful petrochemical industry (responsible for all sorts of environmental catastrophes). Useful tool comes to mind that shapes our world, not sure about the other stuff.
I agree with the fun comment if not the disk jockey bit, when my 4 year old asked what I do at work I tried to explain what an R&D engineer does, after listening for a few minutes she summed it up perfectly; daddy plays with BIG toys.
We cannot make an engineer out of someone just because they can recite the Pythagorean Theorem.
The few good engineers that I know, grew up with all kinds of building materials and tools around them.
They could make a mess in the basement, in the yard, in the garage.
They could get cut, bang their finger, and make noise.
They could go to the local dump and scrounge for things they could use, the scrap yards let them have anything they wanted, yes, the parents had to sign a waiver of injury.
The parents did not buy them ready to use solutions, the children found their own solutions.
True engineering skills start long before they learn how to use the Pythagorean Theorem,
Children play with their heart, we must teach our parents and government to keep our children out of sterile environments, – organized activities, video games, keep them away from things that already have an answerer.
Academia does not teach engineering, academia has the question on page 38, and the answerer on page 39, out here – we only have page 38, our job is to define page 39.
Of the suggestions on offer the one most likely to instill interest in young people is ‘Engineering is a rewarding well paid career.
Sadly for the last 50 years for a large number of extremely good engineers this has not been a true reflection.
Politically motivated ideals coupled with financial greed have blighted the engineering industry, but now with a little luck, the tide is turning.
This should last until the next bout of destructive intervention by the next generation of financial parasites out to make a quick buck at the expense of the majority of the population, not just the engineers.
We need to engender a society where practical skills and getting your hands dirty doing a job is seen as beneficial to society as a whole. Not looked down on as not as worthwhile as manipulating money markets to line the pockets of a few.
Totally agree