This week’s poll questions have been produced in association with Engineering UK, the organiser of Tomorrow’s Engineers Week.

This year’s initiative, which runs from 5 – 9 November, aims to demonstrate to young people how engineers are on a mission to make the world a better place, and how becoming an engineer gives them the opportunity to turn the things they care about most into engineering careers.

In this week’s poll, we’re asking for The Engineer’s readers’ input. What do you think could be done to maximise the impact of initiatives like this? And more specifically, what do you think is the most important message to share with young people during this year’s Tomorrow’s Engineers Week?

As always, we welcome your comments on this week’s poll in the box below, but we’d also like to encourage readers to give the campaign direct feedback on why young people should become an engineer in this survey

And if you want to get actively involved in this year’s initiative you can find out more here.