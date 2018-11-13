This week’s poll: Which aspect of job hunting do you most dread?

A recent survey found that almost half of engineers (45.7%) are intimidated by certain aspects of job hunting. We’re asking our readers what particular part of the process strikes the most fear in them and could discourage an application.
Searching, applying and interviewing for a new job can be a difficult and time-consuming process. It’s perhaps not surprising then, that the rigmarole surrounding the job hunt is actually a barrier to entry for some people. The survey, conducted by CV-Library, found that over 15 per cent of the 1,200 respondents said they wouldn’t apply for a job if it forced them to face their fears. Reasons for the anxiety associated with job hunting ranged from fear of rejection and taking time off for interviews, to a dislike of phone and video interviews and performing tests.
Are any of these fears particularly prevalent in the engineering sector? Are there certain aspects of engineering that engender job inertia? What, if anything, should employers do to make the process of getting a new job less intimidating? Let us know which part of the job hunt you dread the most and if you have ever failed to apply for a position because of it. This is a relatively broad subject, but we please ask that the comments are kept on topic and don’t meander too far from the job hunt/application process itself. Comments will be moderated and the results of the poll will be published here next Tuesday.
Filling in endless damn web forms with the same information included in my CV. The same CV the company has already asked for.
That and signing up for career websites for each company.
Agents saying they’ve looked at my CV & got the perfect job – which matches nothing on the CV at all. A good example as a mechanical engineer being asked by agents to apply for electrical engineering roles
The sheer randomness of the whole process – it is usually difficult for the interviewee to know what the interview is really looking for (never mind what they say) and just as difficult for the interviewer to work out whether the candidate really does have what you re looking for!
I can hold my best with the best!!! When turning up for an interview and being asked to complete an aptitude TEST, highly insulting,, And at an interview being asked my age, no evidence of a skill shortage at all.
My pet hate is having my time wasted by the agencies – sending you to an interview for a job for which you are overqualified (and would get bored with quickly).
My biggest fear is being asked awkward questions like “why did you leave job X/why do you want to leave your current job?” Is it a test to see how good you are at lying?
Having to deal with incompetent idiots in the agencies who haven’t a clue what a real engineer does is my pet hate. All I want to know is what company is offering the role and where it is. I can then decide if I’m interested in working for them. But all they understand is a list of keywords.
What you end up getting is – we’ll send your CV to some companies and see if they’re interested. When you point out that this is totally inappropriate they don’t understand that your personal details are not their Agency’s commodity.
The solution lies with companies being honest about what roles they have on offer, and simply referring any enquiries to their preferred agency(s). This is particularly useful for short term contractors like myself as I repeatedly have to use the rubbish job boards and keep reading between the lines to see if the roles are of any interest to me before talking to the aforementioned agency staff.
and all this long before the dreaded HR get involved!
They will bu**er up anything that ‘proper’ Engineers and managers have arranged.
Like Pekka says…
I hate rewriting my CV to slice it up to suit their questions, and depending on the company that could be enough to make me avoid them. My CV has become a pretty efficient structure to cover my skills and experience without repeating myself or mentioning anything banal… which is what an employer risks getting if I have to answer over 12 questions to compare myself to their 12 key criteria. Read my CV, if you like let’s meet, and if you’re struggling to see how I fulfill certain key criteria then ask me!
Getting past the ignorant HR department staff who have no clue about engineering, and what the specific demands and requirements the role requires and then speak to you as though they are something superior because they work in the HR department, and in many cases are unqualified lackies.
Agencies who work on a few buzz words and often send you along for an interview with above HR department and lack the basic understanding of the role and its requirements, and often you are sent simply to make up the numbers ans among those sent, they hope someone will be suitable for the role.