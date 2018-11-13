This week’s poll: Which aspect of job hunting do you most dread?

A recent survey found that almost half of engineers (45.7%) are intimidated by certain aspects of job hunting. We’re asking our readers what particular part of the process strikes the most fear in them and could discourage an application.

Searching, applying and interviewing for a new job can be a difficult and time-consuming process. It’s perhaps not surprising then, that the rigmarole surrounding the job hunt is actually a barrier to entry for some people. The survey, conducted by CV-Library, found that over 15 per cent of the 1,200 respondents said they wouldn’t apply for a job if it forced them to face their fears. Reasons for the anxiety associated with job hunting ranged from fear of rejection and taking time off for interviews, to a dislike of phone and video interviews and performing tests.

Are any of these fears particularly prevalent in the engineering sector? Are there certain aspects of engineering that engender job inertia? What, if anything, should employers do to make the process of getting a new job less intimidating? Let us know which part of the job hunt you dread the most and if you have ever failed to apply for a position because of it. This is a relatively broad subject, but we please ask that the comments are kept on topic and don’t meander too far from the job hunt/application process itself. Comments will be moderated and the results of the poll will be published here next Tuesday.

