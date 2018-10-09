This week’s poll: limiting global warming to 1.5° C

What should be the priority for action to meet the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recommended maximum temperature rise to minimise the effects of global warming?
Yesterday’s report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) made alarming reading, and recommended the international community should implement measures to try to limit the maximum temperature rise caused by global warming – which, as ever, it attributes to increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere – to 1.5° C, rather than the previously recommended maximum of 2° C above preindustrial temperatures (defined as those of the 1850s).
The report warned that we have already reached 1° C above 1850 temperatures, and that even the effects of a 1.5° C rise could be severe – damage to coral reefs would be very high, risks to fisheries and the Arctic environment would be high, and even the tourism industry would see moderate effects. In all cases, a rise of 0.87° C would be preferable to minimise effects (and even this would see a high risk to coral).
Climate change deniers, of course, continue to insist that the risks are overstated and that the link to CO2 levels is not clear. However, a very large majority of climate scientists are in agreement on the IPCC’s conclusions. The report makes it clear that action is urgent, cannot be delayed, and will involve some large changes affecting everybody. However, many of the measures it recommends are already part of programmes that are in place. We would like to know what engineer readers believe should be the priority for reducing CO2 levels and limiting warming.
The most “heroic” efforts and those which most involve the engineering community are those connected with technology to generate electricity and to heat our everyday environments (these are, of course, also connected with the decarbonisation of transport, as charging electric vehicles requires low-carbon electricity). Increasing the implementation of renewable generation, in the form of solar and wind, is one method of achieving this, as is the expansion of nuclear generation and development and implementation of nuclear fusion. Another technology-related option is the engineered removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by “artificial trees” or scrubbing systems, and sequestering the captured carbon underground.
The IPCC report also recommends the natural method of carbon sequestration: planting trees, which it suggests should number in the billions (it does not specify where these trees should be planted). It also points out that the contributions of individual people should not be discounted, and the people should not feel that their actions have no role to play, as these are accumulative and could have a large effect. We have therefore included an option to reflect this: some of the measures that have been suggested are encouragement for people to eat much less meat; and simply to be mindful of the amount of energy they are using and do their best to identify and reduce unnecessary consumption.
As ever, we welcome discussion, but would prefer to keep this focused on the merits of different carbon-and energy-reduction techniques and policies rather than on the political debate over climate change, its reality and its connection with CO2 levels. This is rarely a productive debate, because of the heavily entrenched views on both sides. The comment section will be moderated to ensure that discussion is not sidetracked. Please read our guidelines on the contents of comments before submitting your opinion. We will publish the results of this poll on 16 October.
None of the above – or rather all of the above.
Although people want to do what they can, I’m not convinced the will is there to make the necessary changes to achieve a low carbon lifestyle.
The people that can make the biggest changes are the governments of the world but when you look at what Trump is doing and the UK government’s feeble attempts at controls while pushing fracking, I wonder ‘why bother’ ?
The planet will eventually heal itself from the damage caused by the virus that is mankind, but millions of people are going to die and politicians will do nothing until the waters are lapping at their feet in Whitehall and Washington and elsewhere.
I agree all of the above & more, once something is invented you can’t uninvent it (please take note the anti nuclear lobby) but you can try & appropriately manage it & punish those who are out of step with the consensus i.e. if a country blatantly ignores it’s commitments then sanctions by the rest should be introduced (no matter how high & mighty the country)
Engineers will have a vital role in lowering GHG emissions. The following come to mind :
Aircraft…. elec for short haul. Cargo ships…. modern retractable sails. Floating wind turbines. Elec storage. Energy storage . Smart grids. Self drive cars. The list is endless
Individuals, whether domestic or industrial, are unlikely to make any real changes without significant incentives. It is down to energy providers and government to implement change which the rest of us will then use without thinking about it: consider some of the most successful online shopping sites, and make the decision for the customer by adopting a “one click” way of complying without effort or even knowledge of what’s going on in the background. They key word here, of course, is “government” – the political will needs to be there, not the short-term, will-I-get-elected-next-time thinking that seems the mantra of most politicians. Someone needs to get their hands dirty.
I am amazed that consideration is being given to larger array CO2 removing systems. If there are efficient ways to remove the CO2 from ambient air surely these methods should be applied at power-station chimneys where the concentration is many times higher ? I guess there’s some merit in solar-powered CO2 removers in empty desert areas, but the cost of maintaining these should fall on the coal-fired power-station owners. Switching all coal -fired power-stations to natural gas (methane) power would nearly halve man-made CO2 emissions. Obviously it would be even better not to burn the natural gas, but it would be a good step to take quickly.
Why not both? Agreed that the most efficient way of removing CO2 from power station output is at source – but that’s not the only contributor. A lot of CO2 is dissolved in the oceans, and some reports suggest that rising oceanic temperatures affects this process and causes CO2 to be released to the atmosphere. Other sources such as vehicles (trains, planes, ships, cars), domestic and industrial boilers on too small a scale for attached scrubbing systems.
So, belt and braces approach – build both!
Also, ultimately, if the power station owners are footing the bill – well, they basically wont. This will be passed on to the consumer in one way or another.
We have the technology to fix the problem, renewable energy, battery storage, electric vehicles, heat pumps, better building insulation, more efficient farming (less meat). All that is lacking is the political will to do these things. E.g. why has the UK government banned on-shore wind which is cheaper than off-shore wind? Why has the UK government removed the Solar feed in tariff for roof top solar, why is the Electric Vehicle grant budget not been renewed, why has fuel duty escalator been frozen for 9 years, why does the UK government keep breaking the pollution limits etc…
“Why has the UK government removed the Solar feed in tariff for roof top solar”
because it is we, the other electrical consumers who are being required to pay this, NOT general taxation.
I’d agree with all of that from our perspective in Europe and the US. However, there are larger forces at work. Economies and cultures with less disastrously short-term agendas and incentives, specifically China, could well set the scene for how humanity responds to this. We’ve seen precious little effective leadership on this subject in the West. Maybe time to look East…
the NONE OF THE ABOVE box should really have said ALL OF THE ABOVE and more! However, unless governments world wide act NOW then we really have crapped in our own nest. I believe that soon the damage will be irreversible.
We’ve explained before why we don’t allow an all of the above option. The question is, what should be the priority?
Stuart, I disagree. In this instance all of the above is the correct answer. Prioritisation is not going to fix global warming, action is, and in this instance there is no reason to just do one thing we need to do more. If governments prioritise we die …
Oil Industry could start with switching off gas flare stacks completely. In Nigeria, for example they are pumping millions of BTU of heat into the atmosphere year after year. It is more cost effective to operators to pay fines imposed by authorities than switch off the flare stacks. Consequently it like having huge Bunsen burners permanently on 24/7/365. Surely this change would be a step in the right direction.
If the report is correct it makes a mockery of carbon credit deals. They state that unless global carbon emissions are reduce we are all doomed. yet no critiscism is allowed of either of the biggest polluters, China & India. if the seas rise, droughts happen & fires rage they will be the worst affected. so why no campaign to make them stop building coal power stations. It all smacks of political opportunism of the left
Blaming CO2 (and other greenhouse gasses) emissions on farming livestock, old technology etc. seems to me a scapegoat for the real problem – world over crowding. If the world population wasn’t as high as it is the requirements for livestock , old tech etc. would diminish and with it the levels of the CO2 etc. However, people won’t stop breading and now China has stopped its one child policy, the world population will grow faster. until either food shortages or a world catastrophe put us as a race back in our place. Cutting back on fossil fuel use will help but this has to be done in light of a rapidly increasing population and it is possibly too late.
Sorry for the doomsday scenario but if the likes of the USA (and even then not all of it; California’s been doing its best for some time) are in denial then as much as the rest of the world try it probably won’t be enough.
Sorry again and hopefully I’m wrong.
You are spot on. If countries do not legislate to limit population growth then eventually it will reach a limit of sustainability and population will be reduced the hard way.
My greatest concern is that all human efforts are a little superfluous, especially given the impact of forest fires and volcano eruptions that dwarf our carbon usage. As we know an eruption at Yellowstone would be terminal for the planet for 1,000’s of years, history repeating itself…hence no dinosaurs!
I’m fully confident that Big Oil will stifle progress at every turn, and now these untested capture technologies encourage them even more. There are clean and green technologies available now but the changes to infrastructure necessary require significant capital investment, which is unacceptable to the myopic, greedy, short-term thinking of wealth and power. Humanity will soon destroy itself because we are pathologically selfish and rather too dim.
I have never received an answer to the question: What percentage of the total annual world CO2 output from ALL sources is actually man made, compare to that which occurs naturally? Any stats on this?
Very interesting question
That’s easy to answer. Before humans started burning fossil fuel, 100% of the carbon dioxide came from natural sources (volcanos, cows farting etc.) and 100% of those emissions went into natural carbon sinks. There were short term blips, but it was pretty much balanced, with a tiny long term drift over eons.
Now we are burning fossil fuel, there is an excess of CO2. 100% of that excess is caused by mankind. Look at Graph:
We can all take action by letting the government know what we think.
Without individual action, the country would already be blighted by fracking rigs. So please stand up and say no to fracking and runaway climate change by signing the petition.
Nuclear energy has to be the way forward, and now that we have the concept of the SMR we should be aiming for every major population centre to have it’s own generator.