This week’s poll: are we seeing the last generation of manned military aircraft?

As the Royal Air Force (RAF) centenary celebrations continue, and ahead of next week’s Farnborough airshow – which will showcase many of the sector’s latest developments – we’re asking what the future holds for UK military aircraft?

From the iconic fighters and bombers of the Battle of Britain, to the RAF’s latest F35 Lightning fighter, today’s (10th July) centenary celebrations, which will see 17 different types of aircraft take part in a flypast over Buckingham Palace, provides a rare opportunity to see almost a century’s worth of UK military aircraft in the air at the same time.

As the hundred or so aircraft involved illustrated, there have been some pretty profound technological changes over the decades: from the transition to jet propulsion, to the development of stealth technology, and the staggering advances in sensing, communication and control technologies.

Amidst the variety, however, all of these aircraft had one very significant thing in common: the presence of a human pilot in the cockpit. And whilst the pilots of the RAF’s latest jets have a range of technologies at their disposal that the Spitfire’s occupants could only dream about, the skill of the aviator is still at the very heart of modern military aircraft performance.

Despite this, with air forces around the world making increasing use of unmanned vehicles, some have speculated that aircraft like the F35 may represent the last of a dying breed and that the next time the RAF unveils a new aircraft it will be one that doesn’t require a pilot.

In this week’s poll we’re asking whether we are witnessing the last generation of manned military aircraft.