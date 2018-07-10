This week’s poll: are we seeing the last generation of manned military aircraft?

As the Royal Air Force (RAF) centenary celebrations continue, and ahead of next week’s Farnborough airshow – which will showcase many of the sector’s latest developments – we’re asking what the future holds for UK military aircraft?
From the iconic fighters and bombers of the Battle of Britain, to the RAF’s latest F35 Lightning fighter, today’s (10th July) centenary celebrations, which will see 17 different types of aircraft take part in a flypast over Buckingham Palace, provides a rare opportunity to see almost a century’s worth of UK military aircraft in the air at the same time.
As the hundred or so aircraft involved illustrated, there have been some pretty profound technological changes over the decades: from the transition to jet propulsion, to the development of stealth technology, and the staggering advances in sensing, communication and control technologies.
Amidst the variety, however, all of these aircraft had one very significant thing in common: the presence of a human pilot in the cockpit. And whilst the pilots of the RAF’s latest jets have a range of technologies at their disposal that the Spitfire’s occupants could only dream about, the skill of the aviator is still at the very heart of modern military aircraft performance.
Despite this, with air forces around the world making increasing use of unmanned vehicles, some have speculated that aircraft like the F35 may represent the last of a dying breed and that the next time the RAF unveils a new aircraft it will be one that doesn’t require a pilot.
In this week’s poll we’re asking whether we are witnessing the last generation of manned military aircraft.
I know how this ends – someone programs a fully autonomous fighter to protect the population and the cockamamie thing connects itself to the internet, identifies heart disease as the nations biggest killer and starts a brutal shock-and-awe air campaign against Greggs. If that’s the future these so-called boffins want then they can flipping well think twice, and that’s swearing.
@Mickey Padgett
Or it considers that humans are the biggest threat to the planet and terminates us all.
Could make a good plot for a SciFi movie!
The worrying thing is how often movie makers predict a real event in film before it occurs – Sleep well tonight!
So what you’re saying is I should start hoarding canned foods and shotguns? Find a job you love and you’ll never work a day in your life!
What nonsense Mickey.
It’s McDonalds first , followed by KFC and then Greggs.
A world without a soss and eg mcmfin is not one I wish to contemplate
So, yes, American fast food, the bane of all, (not the bane of old). It will ever so hard to surpass the capabilities of the F-35. A fully autonomous aircraft, will make instant decisions, just hope they are the correct ones. For instance, the decision of really whether to engage (fire a missile) or not, and actually start a conflict, where the other side is just bluffing. Might be sort of hard to call that one back.
It took 128 aircraft in a coordinated effort to bomb the airfield on the Falkland islands. (This included refuelling mid flight several times).
If we had to repel a remote invasion again, think you would want at least one human, in the air to check that that everything was going to plan. You wouldn’t just program a fleet of aircraft and let them go.
T/O and landing? just maybe but otherwise: where does anything other than point and press fit?
BAE Systems seem to be totally committed to unmanned aircraft of various sorts, as they have not revealed any future plans for a piloted replacement for the Typhoon or, for that matter, the Hawk.
The future will, almost certainly and as usual, be a combination of all the above. What seems inevitable is that close combat will be carried out by aircraft with a high element of autonomy. A human being flying via a signal bounced several thousand miles around the earth via satellite links just has too much inherent latency. Whether they are fully autonomous, or have a remote pilot “supervisor” component is a largely political decision, being human I have little expectation that a moral element will enter into the decision making process.