As you’ll have spotted it’s skills week this week on The Engineer (which we’re running in partnership with our friends at Frazer-Nash Consultancy).

And whilst the focus of much of our coverage is on the technical skills that industry needs, we thought it would be interesting to use this week’s poll to look at some of the so-called “softer” skills, such as the ability to communicate clearly, which – in an increasingly cross-disciplinary world – are more important than ever. Indeed 34% of the 2.8k respondents to our 2018 Salary Survey flagged communication as the skill most missing from industry today.

With that in mind, other than high levels of technical expertise and professionalism; which of these skills do you think is most important for a successful career in engineering?

As always we welcome your comments, particularly if you feel we’ve left out an important area of expertise.