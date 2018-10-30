As you’ll have spotted it’s skills week this week on The Engineer (which we’re running in partnership with our friends at Frazer-Nash Consultancy).
And whilst the focus of much of our coverage is on the technical skills that industry needs, we thought it would be interesting to use this week’s poll to look at some of the so-called “softer” skills, such as the ability to communicate clearly, which – in an increasingly cross-disciplinary world – are more important than ever. Indeed 34% of the 2.8k respondents to our 2018 Salary Survey flagged communication as the skill most missing from industry today.
With that in mind, other than high levels of technical expertise and professionalism; which of these skills do you think is most important for a successful career in engineering?
As always we welcome your comments, particularly if you feel we’ve left out an important area of expertise.
So, creative problem solving is a soft skill, is it? It’s a very hard skill to develop and vitally important in any creative discipline including science and engineering. I guess if engineers can’t put a numeric metric on it then they really are lost at sea…lack of creative thinking right there.
The ability to communicate is not just verbal but very visual. without these skills you may just as well forget all other expertise, unless of course you can existing on your own in a very dark room and still deliver the results.
My thoughts exactly. However, while I think that creative thinking is also important, I have worked with some academically brilliant engineers who proved totally useless at dealing with people.
All of them!
Personally, I voted building collaborative relationships, because those don’t have to be only technical, they can also encompass some of the other soft skills mentioned, as well as skills that are not necessarily engineering technical or soft. (It was the closest I could find to an ‘all of them’ choice).
Seeing as we’re coming up to Guy Fawkes and Día de Muertos I’ll toss this into the mix; I think there is sometimes too much “Professionalism” in engineering, sometimes the unknown is too hard to risk asses and we need a few mavericks to push the boundaries of what’s thought possible.
I’d characterise four on the list as traits we all have – to a degree – though some folk have more scope for improvement than others. Project management is a specific, teachable discipline and like – say trigonometry – it’s quite possible to have no knowledge whatsoever of the subject, which isn’t a problem – until ‘Buggins’ is put in charge of the project …