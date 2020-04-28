This week’s poll: will pandemic drive reshoring of UK manufacturing?

As Covid-19 continues to expose frailties in the UK supply chain this week’s poll asks whether the current crisis will drive more manufacturers to consider reshoring.
The need to strengthen and simplify UK engineering supply chains by reshoring aspects of production has been a major topic of industry debate for decades: arguably since the very point that manufacturers began outsourcing production to more competitively priced overseas economies.
In recent years – as the value of actually making things has begun to sink in – efforts to beef up UK supply chains and encourage manufacturers to favour domestic production have gathered momentum.
But the Covid-19 pandemic has now turbocharged these arguments by exposing the frailties of many of our supply chains and bringing home in tragic detail just how reliant we have become on the overseas supply of strategically critical items. And there is now growing momentum behind the argument to re-establish UK production of these parts and protect SME manufacturing.
Of course, reshoring is far from straightforward. Shifting manufacturing from overseas and re-establishing the capability to meet existing demands takes time. But the current crisis has illustrated that UK manufacturers – many of whom have rapidly shifted production to critical components that can’t be sourced from existing supply chains – are perhaps more nimble and adaptable than even they thought.
Whatever your views on the practicalities of unpicking decades of outsourcing it seems likely that when the current crisis passes, and we look at the ways in which our economy and manufacturing base can ensure its future resilience, then the arguments for reshoring will be louder than ever before.
In this week’s poll we’re asking whether you think this is a realistic, or even a sensible aim. Should the Covid-19 pandemic trigger a major reshoring strategy? Is this an unrealistic given the low overseas costs that drove us to offshore in the first place? Perhaps you think that supply chains – in the face of a potentially once in a century health crisis – have proved to be resilient enough, just. Or should we consider a more nuanced approach, where we ensure we have the domestic capability to produce the kind of critical components and equipment that have been in such short supply in recent weeks?
Hi All,
We have as a country with political drive closed down and off shored our manufacturing base for decades.
Whilst from a purely financial point of view this kind of made sense, it has left us with massive problems. An under skilled rejected workforce, large areas of the country depressed, and a scarily weak supply chain!
The off-shoring made the rich richer and the country poorer as a whole.
Other countries in Europe have protected their industries and have been able to manage better.
So now with this pandemic and the losing of the financial sector we have come to rely on, yes now is the time to reinvest in manufacturing.
We still have amazing engineers in the country and with the right backing we must reclaim the industrial revolution which is only just getting going.
We also have to realise that by pulling back from the cheaper countries they will be out of pocket, and that some will not suffer this well. We have a moral duty to help them as we regather and reconfigure. We can see that’s going to happen as we did the same thing to our industrial heartlands and left them to rot.
None of this is going to happen if we continue to only think of short term benefit, we should take a longer view and a global view. We need to move faster and invest from the cradle to the grave.
we have one world lets live it well.
I see Japan has announced a one billion pot of cash to give grants to its firms who move production from China back to Japan. If Japan can do this, then why does the UK Government not do the same?
They should also cut UK business rates on manufacturing sites down to the European average, rather than the 2 to 3 times higher rate it is now.
Interesting snippet on the ScienceDaily website. Researchers tested home made masks in a suitable lab. The best were made from 2 different fabrics, so each fabric stops a different droplet size. One layer cotton + 2 layers polyester Chiffon produced a mask that was 80 to 99% effective. No use for the NHS, but I bet a lot of ordinary Brits would snap them up if available in supermarkets.
The crisis ‘should’ trigger a UK wide reshoring strategy – the real question is: will it ?
In my opinion, offshoring was a disaster from day one, for individuals and for businesses, I’ve seen good people and good companies fold just so some executive or shareholder could make a few more bucks. The current crisis should not surprise anyone.
At the very least, we need to identify our strategic industries and ensure they and their supply chains are UK owned and protected – and that included the NHS and Care sectors.
All government spending (our taxes) on major projects and equipments should be focused on buying British first, then European and only then the rest of the world.
As well as industries we need to ensure that the private and public sectors are also investing in people. We need a return to home based engineering excellence and less buying in of skills.
And, we need all businesses operating in the UK to be paying their taxes.
To me this is a common sense approach for our future survival not a negative, insular, little Britain approach !
Not so sure about reshoring, but it should make in-sourcing production more popular. That isn’t exactly good news for the UK. Manufacturing centres which are far from their supply chains might have to close and move to where their supply chains are.
Some of the car companies need to close capacity, and with Brexit, Britain is now the obviouso place to close such capacity. Maybe Corona virus provides a more politically correct excuse for closing the sites.
Off-shoring has made the UK a hollow shell and exported the prosperity of many communities.
Should we re-shore – yes
Will we as the UK – no as our political leaders all believe in free market economics and our companies are designed for profit over everything, leading to cheapest supply wins (with a modicum of risk thrown in)
I believe it should trigger “reshoring” as a philosophy; not necessarily because everything should be made in the UK. But we do need to have the skills to make things as otherwise much innovation cannot happen; if we do not develop manufacturing technologies then we are limited to new opportunities arising and, most importantly for business/finance/politicians we are ignorant customers and, too, can be denied access to technology.
The idea of critical technology/supplies is interesting but has a serious flaw in that what is critical will evolve over time and with innovations; this is followed in the UK with the importance of “high value” or doing “what we have skills in”; both hostages to fortune (as, for example, Xerox found when Canon grew a new, larger, photocopier market) .
The Victorians developed their own manufacturing technology; developing the iron-carbon alloy known as steel – and being able to do it at low cost. Today one might look at manufacturing advanced composites (eg thermoplastic or homogeneous), scalable microchannel heat-exchangers/reactors or developing RP manufacturing and see these as opportunities for innovative manufacturing technologies…
Critical items may be worth re-shoring – but it is only when a crisis occurs that ‘critical’ becomes clear. Having buffer stocks is worthy of consideration (and the associated need to replenish perishable items such as some PPE), but this goes against the lean mantra of the past 30 years or so, which has led in some cases to fragile supply chains. So maybe now is the time to review all aspects of engineering business theory – which has practical impacts. I’m not saying throw the baby out with the bath water, but do a proper analysis (as far as, is possible) to work out what is appropriate.
Offshoring of work, and also management, and ownership, made good sense when effectively the employees/unions took over their companies and, with the help of their political party, prevented change, and taxed the equity holders (aka ‘bosses’) out of existence.
If we are to start up companies again via import substitution then we will need to get rid of the destructive ideology that ‘bosses’ are solely motivated by greed and ‘workers’ are mere victims.
Most poorer people aspire to becoming wealthier preferably by their own efforts, and indeed most wealth people today were once poor when they were younger.
I remember a friend of mine losing out to a Chinese company for some very complex moulding tooling. The buyer said he could get the tooling from China at 30% less than the price my friend was quoting. The buyer reported to his directors that he had saved many thousands of pounds.
Finance reported that they had paid several thousand pounds to cover the travel costs of engineers travelling to China to check various aspects of design.
The tool, when delivered, did not work. As an automotive production line was stopped, the customer, in some degree of panic asked my friend to repair the tooling over the weekend. He quoted an eye-watering price, the buyer demurred, my friend told him the price would increase by 10% every half hour and the (highly profitable) order was placed promptly.
The motto is to take into account all costs and that it is much better to work with a supplier who is local and who can react to problems very quickly.
This is my recollection of an event about fifteen years ago so the details might be blurred. However, the principles hold true in my opinion.
Ultimately its the end customer that decides this. If they’re willing to pay a premium for a “made in the UK” product then all well and good but history has shown that typically they’re not willing to do this and will buy the cheapest available product.
Its the same philosophy as “just in time”, having safety stock ties up capital and reduces profit but when something goes wrong it goes wrong big time. But if your competitor has no safety stock and can offer the same product or service at a little less than you can you have to do the same to stay competitive.
While the main question is quite warranted, the narrative of the article mixes supply chain terms and ignores the actuality of supply chains in the last few years.
The supply-side disruption that Covid-19 has brought naturally focuses attention on supply chain risk mitigation, as every major disruption has done, from Fukushima to H1N1. The calls to diversify supplier bases now are echos of previous calls, and it remains to be seen whether this time they’ll be heeded.
More widely, while supply chains saw a sharp rise in globalisation, with manufacturing and many services relocated to low-cost countries in the 1990s and 2000s, the reality today is not so clear-cut. First, the financial advantages that those low-cost countries had are now far reduced: the cost of an engineering/technical person in China or India has gone up, driven by the demand for their skills. On the other hand, the many centres where that expertise lay – such as the Wuhan region – means that there is still a good base of knowledge to justify locating assets (plants, call centres, etc) in those places.
A good supply chain planner will look at the supplier and customer bases, and take account of a range of factors to decide where to place the parts of their supply chain. That include cost, talent, lead times, quality and – especially now – risk. Certainly some of that risk mitigation will involve shortening supply chains – nearshoring or reshoring – but the advantages of different locations will continue to be dominant for a while yet.
Note: The article talks about outsourcing, which is an altogether different aspect of operations. Outsourcing refers to the contracting of a third party to do some of the work that you used to do but that isn’t core. For instance, the financial or customer service parts of an engineering business. Outsourcing providers don’t have to be located outside of the company’s country, so talk of “reshoring and outsourcing” is an “apples and pears” discussion.
Further to my last. For goodness sake get the energy costs for industry to a competitive level so the UK companies can fight on a level playing field.
We live in a technically connected and dependent world, it would be hard for any manufacturing not to have to rely on others .Whether that’s raw materials, processed materials, IP or finished products.
One of the great benefits of everyone being dependent on everyone else helps stabilises the world against the ravages of full out war. A sort of ‘mutual economic pain’ which is a lot preferable to ‘Mutual antihalation’ philosophy that maintained the relative peace during the cold war era.
Some very telling comments made above which can be wholeheartedly agreed with many companies saving a bundle of money on base purchasing costs but ignoring the incidental or consequential costs that came with the bargain of substandard items, outside required specification and that did not work as expected. Give them their due often the samples were fine and it was not until the quantities arrived duly marked as compliant with the CE mark to confirm compliance with European standards that the nature of the beast emerges.
But surely CE is the established mark of European compliance. Not when it innocently gets appended to mean Chinese Export. Lots of really good quality products have come out of the Chinese manufacturing machine but there are times when this is swamped by the level of the low cost counterfeit side of their economy. Lets hope our political leaders help the country seize the opportunity when it is presented to them.
Re-shoring as much as possible can only make the UK stronger. Especially following Brexit, as (eventually) we will have much more freedom of tendering and commissioning of contracts when we no longer need to advertise projects EU wide and follow OEJU rules.
With ref to Bill Church story. Just remember the number of engineers with a lifetimes experience and expertise that were thrown on the scrapheap because the purchasing department had made such massive cost savings. Where are they now ? Ready to step back in to save the day I somehow doubt it.