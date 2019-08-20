This week’s poll: patents and innovation

Is the current system of obtaining a patent a help or a hindrance to innovation?

Protecting inventions via a patent has been an important part of engineering for centuries. The story goes that the system dates back to late Renaissance Venice, when the Republic realised the income generated by the glassmakers of Murano depended on them passing on their skills to a new generation. As administrators agreed with the glassmakers that their secrets should be revealed, in return for them being granted a limited-time monopoly on their use. To this day, inventors register the details of the technologies to experts and lawyers at centralised agencies, with the guarantee that only they can exploit their know-how as long as the patent remains active, and can pay for extensions.

It has never been an uncontroversial practice. Allegations of abuse of the system have been around for as long as the system itself; patent disputes are expensive and time-consuming to fight and settle, and many over the years have argued that the system is as much a brake on innovation as an incentive for inventors. However, many start-ups see their first patent as an essential moment in the development and key to their success, and many if not most universities positively encourage scientists to patent technologies that might arise from their research as early as possible.

We would like to know what Engineer readers think of the current patent system. All systems need updating from time to time; is the system still fulfilling its purpose or does it need reform? Are the basic concepts underpinning it sound but the practicalities too awkward? Or does the entire infrastructure surrounding intellectual property need a wholesale rethink?

