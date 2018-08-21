This week’s poll: What is the solution to the diesel problem?

Diesel is back in the news, with a new report claiming almost 80 per cent of cars exceed emissions limits, and protesters taking on chief dieselgate offender Volkswagen at its UK HQ. We’re asking our readers what is the best approach to the diesel conundrum.

Last week, consumer organisation Which? published a report on 61 modern diesel cars that it has tested since 2017. Under real-world conditions, it found that 47 of them (77 per cent) exceeded the Euro 6 limit of 0.08g/km of NOx, despite the cars supposedly conforming to the standard. On average, the cars tested produced 0.27g/km of NOx – nearly three and a half times the existing official Euro 6 limit.

But that doesn’t tell the whole story, as the levels of NOx produced varied massively. The worst offender was the Subaru Forester 2.0D Sport Lineartronic, coughing up over 2g/km. At the other end of the spectrum was a quartet of BMW and Mercedes diesels, emitting between 0.014 and 0.031g/km. The results show that the technology for ‘clean’ diesel that meets environmental standards exists – it simply isn’t making its way into the majority of vehicles, or isn’t being integrated correctly.

On the back of the report and the growing body of evidence linking air pollution to respiratory problems, Greenpeace coordinated a protest this week at VW’s UK headquarters in Milton Keynes. Activists and medical professionals blockaded the front of the building, setting up a diesel pollution clinic. Greenpeace was urging VW to stop producing diesel vehicles and transition to 100 per cent electric.

“As the UK’s biggest seller of diesel cars, Volkswagen is complicit in an air pollution crisis that’s filling up emergency departments and GP surgeries,” said Mel Evans, clean air campaigner at Greenpeace. “Volkswagen sold us a lie about diesel being clean. Its diesel addiction is seriously harming people’s health.”

In response, a VW spokesman said the company had “launched the most comprehensive electrification initiative in the automotive industry, Roadmap E” and would add 80 new electric models to its range by 2025. Several hours into the protest, VW agreed to a meeting with Greenpeace to discuss the issues, but the episode only serves to highlight the failure of the automotive industry to solve the diesel problem.

We’re asking our readers what is the best way forward to address the ongoing issues. Comments are of course welcome, but will be moderated. The results of the poll will be published next week.

