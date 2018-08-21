This week’s poll: What is the solution to the diesel problem?

Diesel is back in the news, with a new report claiming almost 80 per cent of cars exceed emissions limits, and protesters taking on chief dieselgate offender Volkswagen at its UK HQ. We’re asking our readers what is the best approach to the diesel conundrum.
Last week, consumer organisation Which? published a report on 61 modern diesel cars that it has tested since 2017. Under real-world conditions, it found that 47 of them (77 per cent) exceeded the Euro 6 limit of 0.08g/km of NOx, despite the cars supposedly conforming to the standard. On average, the cars tested produced 0.27g/km of NOx – nearly three and a half times the existing official Euro 6 limit.
But that doesn’t tell the whole story, as the levels of NOx produced varied massively. The worst offender was the Subaru Forester 2.0D Sport Lineartronic, coughing up over 2g/km. At the other end of the spectrum was a quartet of BMW and Mercedes diesels, emitting between 0.014 and 0.031g/km. The results show that the technology for ‘clean’ diesel that meets environmental standards exists – it simply isn’t making its way into the majority of vehicles, or isn’t being integrated correctly.
On the back of the report and the growing body of evidence linking air pollution to respiratory problems, Greenpeace coordinated a protest this week at VW’s UK headquarters in Milton Keynes. Activists and medical professionals blockaded the front of the building, setting up a diesel pollution clinic. Greenpeace was urging VW to stop producing diesel vehicles and transition to 100 per cent electric.
“As the UK’s biggest seller of diesel cars, Volkswagen is complicit in an air pollution crisis that’s filling up emergency departments and GP surgeries,” said Mel Evans, clean air campaigner at Greenpeace. “Volkswagen sold us a lie about diesel being clean. Its diesel addiction is seriously harming people’s health.”
In response, a VW spokesman said the company had “launched the most comprehensive electrification initiative in the automotive industry, Roadmap E” and would add 80 new electric models to its range by 2025. Several hours into the protest, VW agreed to a meeting with Greenpeace to discuss the issues, but the episode only serves to highlight the failure of the automotive industry to solve the diesel problem.
We’re asking our readers what is the best way forward to address the ongoing issues. Comments are of course welcome, but will be moderated. The results of the poll will be published next week.
How about banning commercial diesel vehicles, since most of these will be older, will exceed emissions limits for cars by some way, and spend more time idling in towns and cities where the emissions can do most damage.
Do aged cars actually still pass? Is the standard the right standard? Why the ‘cliff edge’ when all emit CO2, etc. What will next year’s punch-bag be? Electric cars and their batteries are not pollution free.
Maybe everyone will be forced to live near their work and bike to it (or ride a horse – see The Great Horse Manure Crisis of 1894 – be careful of what we wish for..)
The problem isn’t diesels, it is the large numbers of unnecessary private vehicles (of any power source) in cities. A massive investment in free bus networks, trams and cycleways, and a move away from out-of-town retail developments are the way to deal with the whole problem, rather than just tinkering with some of the symptoms.
Ban non-commercial vehicles. It will force the industry to accelerate clean tech innovation.
Those who believe VW is the ‘chief offender’ are deluding themselves! Anyone who uses the UK’s roads will see diesel vehicles of ALL makes belching out visible fumes. First post here by Steve clearly knows nil about commercial vehicles….latest large HGV’s have the most up to date emissions controls available, also they don’t idle for long – the engine controls ensure this. Ian Bennett – yes the main problem is diesels and the emissions they give out.
Before anyone gets all precious about emissions free electric vehicles can someone establish their pollution foot print? They are zero when driving but what pollution doe they cause during manufacture?
Steve said that most commercial vehicles are old ones and so will not have the latest emissions tech.
It’s also important to consider the pollution caused by vehicle tyres due to friction with the road surface, this is not insignificant.
Maybe I’m just old, 60 is coming up in a few years, but I remember when the buildings of my city were blackened with soot, the trains ran on coal, and every house had a plume of smoke rising from it’s roof. By comparison modern cities are incredibly clean places to live. Electric vehicles are an idea, but that just moves the generation plume to the big power stations, and the vehicles them selves aren’t really up to the task yet. On Sunday I am going on holiday, my 12 year old diesel will cover 200 miles in one trip, and a week later bring me home, all on one fill up that takes only five minutes, show me an EV that can do that for less than £3000.
Assume your car is worth £3000…..not you will use that in fuel 🙂
With you on the electric car front……..none are within the budget you state, but they claim to do 200+ miles on one charge. Wouldn’t want to bet on what they will do when 12 years old…..remember the iPhone battery life ‘scandal’ of few months ago.
you are not from Yorkshire, by any chance … ? 🙂
Not true the greatest polluter in cities is the heating systems for the buildings – MASSIVE volumes of SOX and NOX are emitted by these systems – we need to shift focus to the actual SOURCE and cut through the blame levelled by the people who have NOT done their home work!!!!
no “answer” which can suit everyone. Seen in the past–when it was impossible to envisage an alternative for commercial vehicles– the past has now caught up with us, in a big way. At least they no longer belch out black smoke from badly adjusted injectors, but where we go from here is something simple legislation cannot cure, finding a power source with range and the power to haul artic. sized loads over sensible distances. We have come a long way from the days of so much “smog” in London that traffic could not move and serious health problems–mainly from coal, accepted, but it concentrated minds and led on from there. Rail might supply a part answer, but extending the rail system to make that workable would surely meet with howls of protest from affected areas–re-nationalising the network would be the only answer to the sums involved-the only rail area which works to a reasonable cost is the State owned, as I remember.
“” Following the recent rail-fare hikes, a commuter from Brighton to London on £27,200 a year will be spending 17 per cent of their salary on a monthly season ticket””.
“”Meanwhile, the train companies are turning over an estimated 90 per cent of their profits to shareholders, while receiving taxpayer subsidies to the tune of £1.2bn a year.””
I dare say Mrs Thatcher was involved somewhere, with her infamous statement that ….”We can be a service economy…..”
Motorists pay roughly £40 billion a year in fuel duty, VAT and vehicle excise duty and I think the rail subsidy is more like £4 billion – a massive and regressive transfer of cash to the affluent south east from the rest of the country where rail is no credible alternative
A hybrid with a diesel running at optimum setting would easily meet the emmission standards. The IC engine would be run intermittently, as necessary. The diesel engine power rating would be smaller than the normal diesel-alone rating. This solution would cost more but give us cleaner air than available at present. Above all, it would allow easier regulation of IC emmissions.
perhaps in theory – but totally ignores the business environment diesel is now in. Imagine the R&D director at VW pitching this to the MD, he’d be laughed out of the boardroom
The diesel engine on constant speed and constant load produces almost zero emissions (Cummins). When such a unit is integrated into a hybrid, the diesel power can be about 30% of the diesel only solution. All of the basic technology is available. Jack Semples comment about stop/start is on similar lines.
OK do you think it is at least possible when setting the Euro 6 emission levels, better performance in the lab v on the road was taken into account? I have some sympathy for VW; had they provided a big switch on the dashboard eco-friendly / wallet-friendly I suspect a lot of owners would have chosen the latter. SCR technology already exists but the extra equipment costs, as does the hassle and ongoing running cost of AdBlue making them uncompetitive with petrol. UK gov was happy enough to trouser the extra fuel duty for years that could instead have mitigated those costs, now it wants to see the back of diesel. So: no new R&D investment in cleaner diesel … short term consumer switch to petrol and the increased automotive CO2 emissions we’re already seeing … longer term car manufacturers roll out just enough electric versions of their new models to put a strain on the grid – and shrug
The latest reports, via Which, are the latest of several waves of reports of tests of not-the-latest diesel cars being dirty. These reports were news a year ago but now simply mislead. The question is whether the latest diesels, built to meet a tougher regulatory test applicable to cars sold from September 2017, are clean. The car industry says they are – is the industry’s claim true or false? I have not seen evidence addressing that. In the Which test, done before Sept 2017, 14 of the 61 cars tested met the standard. Possibly these were to post-Sept 2017 spec but that is not reported. Meanwhile Euro VI [6] has proved the solution for HGVs, not a further problem. HGVs have been performing to standard in real-world operation since Euro VI introduced. As a result, HGVs’ share of UK road transport NOx is tumbling, down from 21% in 2014 to 13% in 2016, according to DfT stats. By way of a PS, road trials of articulated lorries operated by Howdens and others, supported by InnovateUK, may have great value. Graphene ultra-capacitors are being used to drive the truck drive axle and one trailer axle to get the vehicle moving, so that the engine is off when stationary – similar in function to Stop/Start. This should in due course assist development of hybrids in both trucks and buses by reducing peak load on the battery drive and prolonging battery life.
Your comment about stop/start is a way of getting the emissions down. This can be taken a lot further by the fact that the diesel engine on constant speed and constant load produces almost zero emissions (Cummins about 5 years ago). When such a unit is integrated into a hybrid, the diesel power can be about 30% of the diesel only solution. All of the basic technology is available. It needs a collective will to get away from the idea that a large IC unit gets high performance. We are only the customers.
Cars will meet Euro 6 following the specified procedure but not in real world driving. What makes you think HGVs are any different?
It should be made impossible for a car to exceed the legal emission limits.
The same for plug-in hybrids sold as achieving 150mpg equivalent. If it doesn’t achieve 150 each month then no tax break.
Here’s a really stupid idea, why don’t the varicose councils and government departments work on schemes to get the traffic moving in towns and cities, I know REALLY stupid.
Varicose; swollen, twisted. Possibly an apt adjective.
This is not a simple problem to cure. Burning anything to create energy releases emissions, whether they are fossil fuels (cars etc) or word chip (power stations for electricity. Engines will only be “efficient” when run at the optimum speed/acceleration and when they are serviced regularly. “Belching” diesels are a classic case of the above. Hybrids will help, but we are still in the infancy of this system. Filtration of the particles will also help, but will soon block if not serviced/cleaned on a regular basis, just like the engine. With vehicle life now being longer than when I started driving in the later 1970’s then how long will it be before all cars are replaced with Euro Cat VI compliant engines. That’s if they pass the test following 10 – 20 years of usage. If you want to clear the smog from cities etc, stop building tower blocks to trap in the smog, restrict building upwards to allow the wind to disperse the pollutant. In our overcrowded cities we cannot do this either, hence my opening comment, ” this is not an easy problem to solve”. Concerted effort by all into all forms of pollutant reduction, efficient public transport etc has to come from joined up thinking which is non-existent at them moment, just knee jerk reactions to the this and the next problem. We love our cars, our roads are not designed to be shared with bicycles, buses link through a hub with very few circular routes around our towns and cites, industrial and commercial zones are on the outer edges of our cites with little direct public transport. Try getting from Preston to Manchester airport by train to catch a 6.00am flight, after using a taxi to get to the train station.
As the article states, there is a case for the diesel vehicles that comply with legislation. There is no reason why they should be removed from the roads, however OEMs who are “defeating the system” should be prosecuted purely because of the consequent adverse health effects.
I believe that if the technology is there it should be used and fraudulent companies persecuted.
It is notable that this is all about big cities and for large swathes of the country there is no alternative to diesel HGVs and affordable cars (i.e. no reasonable public transport or rail infrastructure). And it is not clear that British Rail (if it was raised from the dead) or Network Rail could care less about the country’s infrastructure; is there a department for infrastructure that looks at the economic needs of the country (for transport) cf HS2 ?
Commercial vehicles need the high torque available from diesel engines. Prior to diesel they used to use petrol and at a horrific rate too. Modern petrol engines tend to be high revving which is unsuitable for heavy loads. OEMs should be fined heavily and required to pay compensation if they break the rules or regulations. Use appropriate power units for the use the vehicle is put to.
Higher taxes on diesel and higher taxes on cars that have high emission will regulate that problem from the economical side. that is the way to go. no bans but good working regulations.
on the other side with that taxes the infrastructure to build charging stations for electric cars can be financed or the tax loss of electric cars can be financed with that.
it is not a problem when one car is dirty – like oldtimers – but it is a problem when millions of cars are dirty. so that needs to be adressed in a fair way.
I’m confused whether you want higher taxes to fund infrastructure, where diesel car owners grumble but still carry on paying (and polluting) or to deter people from driving diesel cars altogether, so no tax is paid? A ban, in other words …
Diesel is not the issue, the issue is due to poor combustion of diesel fuels in internal combustion engines. Solve the combustion issues and you will have solved the majority of the problem. Currently we try to deal with emissions post combustion, which is not the answer, as unfortunately it doesn’t deal with the issue as the vehicles get older. Engines become contaminated with carbon etc over time, due to poor combustion and therefore emissions increase. The answer is to deal with the issue a source, during the combustion process. There is an additive known as OXON2 which is new and unlike anything on the market today. It can Reduce NOX emissions by up to 79% and fuel consumption by up to 20%! It works by increasing the ratio of oxygen-to-fuel at a molecular level (not the ratio of air-to-fuel) , while reducing the amount of nitrogen available to the combustion process. The resultant combustion contains more energy, therefore the engine produces the same amount of power in the combustion cycle, with less fuel and most significantly, NOx emissions are substantially reduced. Improved combustion will also keep the engines clean, therefore, the benefits are ongoing. Simple really! for more info – email info@berk-eng.com
Part of the problem with Which is that it probably followed a different test protocol and procedure, and that was in fact more likely to be realistic. The problem with this is such testing will not necessarily produce consistent or even replicable results. Instead of using such a manufacturer favouring test regime perhaps real-life averages over several months from different users and drivers would give more meaningful figures. It is all very well politicians and their officials producing some pie-in-the sky arbitrary limits but they have fit in the real world and in such pragmatism rules. So manufacturers will design things and train their testers and systems to match the political limits. Remember back to the 30s, 40s etc when road tax was based on the surface ares of the piston, and the result was that engines were produced with long strokes!
Using taxes as a way of changing behaviour is completely the wrong solution. Consumers don’t really have any choice (other than not take part of course). The tax is not paid by the manufacturers or designers so they have no direct incentive to make any changes. Eventually it may change things but in the meantime the real reason why taxes are liked by governments is that it gives them more income.
A simple rule with energy is what comes in = what comes out so by moving to electric, it still is burning something somewhere unless your sitting next to a wind turbine or nuclear reactor so you move the problem out of the city. if you walk down the embankment in London, its tipper lorries and buses with a sprinkling of taxi’s. commercial vans delivering amazon and a few cars of which diesels are minor. we cant ban commercial and alternatives using electric are a long way off for moving 40 tonne around cities. is it time for a complete rethink in cities as to how to get around, Trams, Electric buses but our need to build more will keep the lorries in place and the commercial vans delivering small boxes to work places for the convenience. Could commercials pick up off the tram energy source to drive their systems? The question above is too simple and Binary as Diesels are very efficient compared to other forms and especially good on open roads. Have we finished cleaning up the emissions on Diesels? are other fuels being developed that will support diesel and remove emission problems.
Conclusion; our cities need a complete re think for their future for all forms of transport, bikes, electric bikes, walking, electric commercials including looking at goods on underground systems so we no longer need to bring cars nearer than out of town parking?? finally, we need clean electrical energy in quantities that satisfy our needs to consume transport energy.