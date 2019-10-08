This week’s poll: regulating data in the age of AI

Do we need a fresh approach to the regulation of data as the power and capabilities of artificial intelligence advance?

We are still coming to terms with the advent of artificial intelligence. Although it is clear that “real world” AI is nothing like the science fiction vision of self-willed thinking machines, like the malign Terminator and its controlling Skynet system, the well-meaning but murderously confused HAL-9000 of 2001, or the helpful and curious Pinocchio-like android Data from Star Trek, it is equally obvious that AI is going to be a disruptive technology in many areas even if it never achieves that predicted level of complexity.

Currently, AI is best described as the ability of machines to store, manipulate and analyse very large datasets, and even in this definition there are many complexities surrounding its use. For most people, its implications for the collection and storage (and subsequent manipulation) of personal data, covering things like facial recognition, financial and health information are most worrisome, from the point of view of possible infringement of rights to privacy. For businesses, financial and production data and certain aspects of intellectual property are the major concerns, but businesses also have to be aware of their own responsibilities in handling the personal data of their employees and customers. Increasingly, there are concerns that regulation is in danger of falling behind the capabilities of the technology, leading to misuses both deliberate and accidental.

In this week’s poll, we would like to know whether our readers are concerned about the development of AI and what they believe should be done about it. We do, of course, already have considerable regulation surrounding privacy and the use of data. Some believe that these regulations are under-enforced, but should be sufficient at least for current and near-future regulation of AI-powered analysis and handling of data. Others opine that nobody thinks it odd that there are separate and independent regulators and enforcement bodies for financial systems, and that such arrangements should be used as the basis for AI regulation. Another opinion is that AI is so different from any other existing regulated system, and has such far-reaching implications as it develops, that a completely new legislatory and regulatory framework is required, into which engineers and technologists will necessarily have considerable input.

