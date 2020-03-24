Last week’s poll: engineers and remote working

The official line from Number 10 is that if you can work from home then you should do, but is this tactic in the fight against Covid-19 appropriate for engineers?
Over 700 people took part in last week’s poll and 67 per agreed that they can perform most tasks remotely. A quarter took the opposite view, and the remaining eight per cent said they could work from home but their employer doesn’t support it, a situation likely to change after Boris Johnson’s address on March 23, 2020 telling the UK to stay at home.
For a number of respondents, a degree of flexibility was already being practised before the outbreak of Covid-19.
“As a Systems Engineer dealing with software and hardware based systems I could do a lot of work remotely but always at some point had to visit the coalface,” said Another Steve.
“There are whole weeks when I can work at home effectively,” added Gary Williams. “But there are times when I need access to equipment/systems which requires me to be at my workplace, and that can last for weeks.”
“My company has increased VPN licenses, invested in Zoom and more Zoom rooms for conferences, allowed people to work from home when practical, we trust our staff to make the right decision,” said Mike Beadman.
Unsurprisingly, UK has experienced a 48 per cent growth in the use of business VPNs. Employers might be interested to know that increased homeworking has led to an upsurge in the number of hours people are working a week, with employees in the UK, France, Spain and Canada working an average of two hours more per day. According to NordVPN Teams, homeworkers in the US are racking up an extra three hours a day from their homes.
Is working from home making you more productive? Let us know in Comments below, but be aware that comments are moderated according to our Guidelines for Readers.
My employer is supporting home working. It has increased VPN capability by 60%, but will need to increase it again by another 120% to make it seamless for everyone.
Survey choices are a bit limited, needs an ‘other’ option.
Also, I have found that unfortunately the ‘managers’ who insist on people being in the office from ‘nine to five’ where they ‘can be seen’ still exist.
Not enough options. I can perform *most* of my functions remotely but like Gary (post above) I need to interact with equipment at work for some of my functions and it’s not always possible to predict when those times will be (such as shop floor support).
I also have concerns that the internet can’t cope with the upsurge in demand form all the people trying to work from home while all the people who are not working are not going out and hammering their view-on-demand services or social medial for entertainment.
Poor survey options. My company has increased VPN licenses, invested in Zoom and more Zoom rooms for conferences, allowed people to work from home when practical, we trust our staff to make the right decision. In my case some days I can work from anywhere, some I need to be in the office.
I agree with Gary, there aren’t enough options. Although there are many aspects of my job which cannot be performed remotely (e.g. testing), a lot can be (e.g. paperwork).
The key problem is efficiency. VPN is slow,. my laptop screen is small, my home printer is only A4, online meetings are less effective, etc etc.
Unfortunately as we found out this morning (2020/03/17 ) the mobile networks could not cope with the mass demand due to home working due to the way we have allowed them to implemented and run.
Time for vital national infrastructure for mobile networks and internet to be taken out of private control and owned by government – With private companies building and running them or least force them to co-corporate better – like compulsory shared use of infra structure and networks.
After all we as tax payers seem to be giving a lot of money to BT to build the infra structure anyway.
The routine stuff, like writing reports and chasing suppliers – from home. The creative stuff, like finding solutions to engineering problems – face to face. Zoom is great but the interactions are more wooden and the interplay of ideas and thoughts does not happen so freely. We encourage a challenge culture, where anyone can (politely) question anyone else’s ideas without taking away responsibility for delivering them. That is harder to do without being in the same room.
This true Ian.
We are generally used to working in teams and having close interaction.
Homeworking is a lonely place for most of us.
A survey focussed around ‘office’ based staff. While important especially at a senior level, it fails to recognise that engineering is in most cases about making, building, maintaining or developing engineered things! And at a non-making level, delivering products or goods! Though perhaps this reflects the tendency nowadays to export that hands-on making stuff to places like China! Not at all helped by the abject failure of Government to recognise the critical importance of infrastructure and associated services, and building in spare capacity (which clearly costs money and reduces profits) to cope with unexpected events. Especially when there has been concern for several years about the possibility of new to humans diseases transferring from wild aimals!
At least one day on site with real people and actual objects and machines is necessary to really stay in touch. Ideally, to stay in team, a daily walk around the shop floor and labs before going back home to focus on the intellectual stuff.
Reading some of the other comments it seems to me the “ERIC PD” 6 step risk assessment model is quite appropriate, the hierarchy (from most to least effective) and applicability being:
Eliminate = complete self isolation
Reduce = one(?) day a week into work
Isolate = separation distances
Control = hygiene measures etc.
PPE = masks etc.
Discipline = exhortations, posters
I really hope that some good can come from this and we will see more people working from home from now on, even if it’s only for 1 – 2 days a week. Think about how much pollution that small change would make. I understand not everyone can work from home but most people could find a way to make it work.
There has been technology available for some time that can be used very well; people at the University of Manchester did some good work developing the “Access Grid” and deploying it to schools. It is based upon a classroom paradigm which allowed scalabilty from one to one to many to many as part of its main flexibility. I believe its successor is being well employed, now, in the NHS.
But I struggled to get management traction for its use – especially galling as we lost a very good researcher who needed to have time with her (very) young children.
There has been much talk about remote working and the use of video; however the uses and the applications chosen (such as Skype) are very old fashioned in being focused on one-to-one rather than many-to-many; the later has been available for some time ( used with success at delivering MSC maths course and to inner city schools) – but has not been adopted on a wider basis in the education or conference community. It is legacy video compatible – and even browser compatible – but the real issue is that management need to focus on technology and understand what is appropriate and what it can do for them (rather than being seduced by HD video – which has obvious bandwidth and scalability issues).
Modern technology allows ad hoc or on demand meetings as well as larger meetings and collaboration to be run at low cost (including wasted organisation resource time & costs) – even being able to include thermal imaging or stereo-cameras from the shop floor.
There are other collaboration tools to assist asychnronous communications or meeting.
But management will or understanding is required.
I’m lucky, I work in PR (no shortage of work there right now) and was a remote worker already so no real change for me. But now the rest of my business is also home working they had to change the way everyone logged in remotely because the old way overloaded the system. All sorted now though and it’s nice to see people thinking outside the box in order to continue business as usual. As an aside, Second World War opened up job opportunities for women, this current crisis will surely change the way we work, hopefully for the better with more home/flexible and shared roles
In my country (Mexico), the problem lies in the infrastructure, most Internet providers favor the very Asymmetric bandwidth where it can provide less than 10% upload speed from the (very) limited available bandwidth, a rudimentary business that mainly caters to ordinary people chatting and downloading webpages, email and the Netflix thing. SO, in the present case, the system will overload easily. Thanks for the stoopid governments for relying so heavily on the private business to create this ridiculous lack of infrastructure and its low reliability and performance. My employer has a so-so VPN, but my internet provider (Cable-vision type) delivers a lousy, intentionally limited bandwidth and poor overall performance. Go figure!