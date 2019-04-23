This week’s poll: restoring Notre-Dame

How should the restoration and repair of fire damage at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris be approached?

The world is still digesting the impact of the devastating recent fire at Notre-Dame de Paris, the historic and spiritual centre of France. The world being what it is, newer and even sadder events have displaced the smoking Cathedral in headlines, but President Emanuel Macron’s promise to rebuild Notre-Dame with a five year deadline remains, and will be a uniquely challenging project for architects and engineers, almost certainly not just from France but around the world: and Britain, with its abundance of medieval buildings of similar construction (although somewhat differing architectural design) is likely to be at the forefront of other nations assisting with the project.

There has been some controversy over the French government’s decision to launch a competition to design the replacement for the spire which so memorably collapsed at the height of the inferno. Such a prominent and iconic building is obviously emotive, and is very visible right across the centre of the city – unlike London, for example, there are no tall buildings in central Paris to obscure the view. So eyebrows have unsurprisingly been raised at the prospect of a modern construction replacing the old spire. This week, we would like to know what Engineer readers think of this subject.

As with so many subjects, what appears to be simple in fact is not. The spire which collapsed was not contemporary with the ancient 12th to 13th century bulk of the building, but was the result of a 19th-century restoration. At that time, the architect in charge of the project, Eugene-Emannuel Viollet-le Duc, was himself a controversial figure. Decay, destruction and restoration have been part of the story of Notre Dame throughout its long history: Victor Hugo wrote his famous novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame in part to raise awareness of the parlous state of the cathedral in the early 19th century and proposed restorations which would have replaced the medieval stained glass with white glass, which he considered to be sacrilege. Moreover, throughout history medieval cathedrals have been damaged by fire and rebuilt in contemporary styles. Chartres Cathedral, acknowledged as a Gothic masterpiece, dates from the late 12th century but has been rebuilt five times, and its two spires are in completely different styles.

So there is no clear precedent for how such a project should be approached. Should the restoration be as far as possible a replica of what was lost, using materials and designs authentic to the period in which the cathedral was built (although incorporating modern systems to protect the fabric)? Should it look completely medieval to visitors, but use modern techniques and materials in such a way that they are hidden to all but the well-trained eye? Or should we turn our backs on the past and emulate the success of the builders of Chartres and make the restorations visibly contemporary? This approach was arguably taken by the builders of the recent addition to Westminster Abbey: although the new access tower for the triforium gallery and museum blends in to the medieval structure, it is unmistakably a 21st-century design.

As ever, we welcome discussion on this topic, but ask readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting, and remind all contributors that all comments are moderated before publication. We will publish the results of this poll on 30th April.