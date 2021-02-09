Poll results: Should industry step in and save Bloodhound?

The future of Bloodhound LSR is once again up in the air as current owner Ian Warhurst seeks to sell the land speed record project due to Covid delays.
After stepping in to save the project (then named Bloodhound SSC) in 2018, Warhurst helped lead the team to a successful testing programme in South Africa in late 2019, where the jet-powered car hit a top speed of 628mph and validated its record credentials.
The project’s next target of 800mph+ requires the addition of a Nammo monopropellant rocket and a return trip to South Africa in 2022, with associated costs estimated to be in the region of £8m.
However, the sponsorship and support anticipated off the back of the successful 2019 tests have not materialised due to the Covid-19 pandemic, creating a financial shortfall and pushing Warhurst to find a new custodian for the project.
Much lauded by the engineering sector since its inception more than a decade ago, Bloodhound has had a troubled history of underfunding, delays and missed targets. However, genuine progress has been made since Warhurst stepped in just over two years ago, perhaps opening the door for a big UK name or a consortium of industrial companies to rescue Bloodhound and see the project through to its conclusion.
“It has been a privilege to lead this team of world-class engineers over the past two years,” said Warhurst.”
“When I committed to take the car high speed testing in 2019, I allocated enough funding to achieve this goal on the basis that alternative funding would then allow us to continue to the record attempts. Along with many other things, the global pandemic wrecked this opportunity in 2020 which has left the project unfunded and delayed by a further 12 months.
“At this stage, in absence of further, immediate, funding, the only options remaining are to close down the programme or put the project up for sale to allow me to pass on the baton and allow the team to continue the project. This gives someone with the right passion and available funding to effectively swoop in at the last minute and take the prize. I will, of course, be cheering from the side-lines when Bloodhound smashes through 800mph.”
In our poll, we’re asked readers if they think industry should come in and save the project. Given the current economic climate, some may see it as a frivolous expense, difficult to justify in these straitened times. Conversely, the estimated costs would be relatively small for some of the more prominent names in UK industry, and the project has been a flag-bearer for British engineering for more than decade, helping inspire young people around the country through a series of outreach programmes. At a time when some good news is so badly needed – both in the UK and around the world – isn’t this a chance to give UK engineering its very own shot in the arm?
As this project is about a car & speed I would have thought the obvious backers would be the F1 teams who seem to be awash with money.
Land speed records have always been the preserve of individuals. I am very pro industry sponsoring this as an activity, but ‘industry’ shouldn’t have to take on the responsibility of ownership when there are more pressing priorities.
Any kudos UK engineering might gain from this project is already undermined by the fact it’s taken ten years to get to this point, and it’s still not within sight of its end goal.
Any schoolkids inspired to become engineers by this project at the start are now old enough to actually be qualified as such. It’s embarrassing, not inspirational. Kill it.
The fact it’s taken 10 years to get to this point is irrelevant. There will always be another generation of kids to inspire… What is relevant is that in this period so much more technology has become mainstream in the motor vehicle, that could actively be utilised in Bloodhound, and accessed significantly cheaper than even 5 years ago.
If the average driver needs help keeping to his lane on a motorway these days, and it is becoming seen as necessary as ABS, think how that can help correct even tiny amounts of drift…
The telemetry used in F1 and other high end sports, think America’s Cup, Dakar, etc has improved exponentially with consequent reductions in cost, and vastly improved reliability and flexibility.
Even using EV technology for the acceleration to get moving to over 200mph and more, will reduce the fuel needed on the rocket side, making the car lighter and safer – that wasn’t really feasible 10 years ago…
In fact, I can see the headlines now
‘TESLA BLOODHOUND’ sets sights on 1000mph…..
Yes, it’s inspiring. Yes it’s a demonstration of ‘British excellence’ too, whatever that might really mean.
But – how about a genuinely exciting, inspirational, aspirational and potentially commercially viable project instead?
Space is big again, space rockets are being developed here and there and everywhere but here. Sure we have payloads, and contribute components and tech and expertise – but not a launcher in any complete sense.
Reaction Engines have done incredible development against a tide of doubt and intermittent funding. Going in with RR is a positive move, although there’s still no real development going on beyond the precooler.
So – How about we use this engine, in a spaceplane it was designed for, and support that instead?
The time that this project has taken to date has done little harm – it is a big undertaking and it simply means that the the inspiration has lasted for longer. Just the fact that it exists creates a useful background to our engineering prowess and a successful LSR run will firmly cement that. Right now we need to show off our abilities more than ever so come on, let’s give it some backing.
Industry shouldn’t step in without a reason.
If some company believes there is advertising value in it then fine.
Or if some rich Industrialist wants it as a fun way to spend his millions then fine but Industry exists for the benefit of the shareholders.
Wonder if a USA or China based company should buy?
The land speed record going from the Uk .. hows that sound?
Surely this would be a good fit for BAE systems……………
I have to agree that this has become a bit of an embarassment, missed targets and cost overruns makes it an unfortunate metaphor for the UK.
We are still missing the point with regard to boosting engineering in this country, create businesses that make money through technology…like those massive trillion dollar technology firms in the USA, they don’t seem to have a problem attracting engineers
I am all for reviving the project but not in the present form, not with a jet engine. No matter if it takes another five years, to truly demonstrate technological prowess, we should concentrate on technology that can be used on the road in future vehicles, be it gasoline, hydrogen, or electrical power.
For me it’s a question of timing. Given the situation here and now with many small businesses and ventures of all types clinging on by their fingertips to get through the restrictions to their trade being imposed in response to the pandemic, I would have thought that anyone with a spare £8m could be looking to support activities in their local communities, arts venues, the small businesses such as cafes, pubs that their employees send money in etc etc. That would seem to me to give far more societal benefit at the moment than this project. Maybe in a couple of years, assuming that society is back on an even keel by then, maybe then would be the time to resurrect this.
The electric land speed record is only 229.363 mph set last year. This would seem to be a more relevant target for today
Many teams around the world have tried to put together a Land Speed Record attempt, and failed.
Bloodhound was (is) the most coherent and science/engineering based project amongst them and has been used to inspire tens of thousands of youngsters to gain or retain an interest in STEM subjects. This has been done with little industry support but with lots of volunteer input.
We, in Britain, now seem to veer towards short-terms goals with commercial payback guaranteed. Bloodhound does not seem to match these criteria so, absent the support of a key financial backer or fund raiser, its longer term value is discounted against its immediate investment need (£8m).
HS2 can blow this amount in a week with, in my mind, no more potential national gain, and certainly less inspiration to our potential engineers-to-be. Bloodhound has already got so far on so little. I think it would be a great wasted opportunity if it were allowed to die now (or worse be bought out and developed by another country).
My 2p (not enough to make a difference, I’m afraid)