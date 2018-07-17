This week’s poll: the UK’s Scottish spaceport plan

What do The Engineer readers think of the plans to site a vertical launch spaceport in the north of Scotland?
The plans for a launch site for rockets in Sutherland on the north coast of Scotland have already attracted lively debate in our news section, so it is an obvious choice for our poll this week.
There have been ambitions to site a spaceport in the UK for over a decade, but business secretary Greg Clark’s announcement at the opening of the Farnborough Air Show was the first concrete sign of these plans being put into government policy, and were accompanied by an announcement of a £50 million UK space launch fund.
We have suggested a number of options as responses to the question. Is the plan an unequivocally good idea for the UK’s successful (but relatively little-known) satellite building industry? Is it, as some commenters have already suggested, a good idea but in the wrong place? In the absence – currently, at least – of a UK-made and operated vertical launch technology, does it increase our reliance too much on overseas launch operators? Considering the advanced state of development of Virgin Galactic’s Launcher One system and the possibility of the UK space plane Skylon, might it have been better to develop a horizontal launch site first?
There are, of course, other options and readers should feel free to suggest their own opinions in the comment section. We encourage debate here, but encourage all commenters to read our guidelines on comment content. We will publish the results on 24th July.
Scotland is an insane choice given that it could – and probably will – become a foreign country at a moment’s notice.
Theresa May’s government seems to actually aim to get things wrong, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it.
Well, who really is insane? Stay with the EU and the European Space Agency, – hard to beat it.
ESA has very little (apart from geography) to do with the EU. Roughly 20% of ESA funding comes from the EU. Yes, they do work with the EU on common aims but are not owned by them.
We can stay with the EU or the ESA but we don’t have to do both! Now, who’s insane?
What happens if the Scots declare independence. Will we have to pay to use the facilities we paid for?
So no investment to take place in Scotland just in case we vote to leave the UK. Maybe being viewed as a partner in this union would help us stay. Its good for the UK . please do not make this an independence issue its engineering.
A space port will require a large amount of open land, which Scotland has, It should also have good transport links, Scotland not doing quite as well here. It requires people to operate the facility and they will require housing.
Then there is the independence issue, as Tony Ingham states ‘What happens if the Scots declare independence. Will we have to pay to use the facilities we paid for?’
Port should have been in England. But if this and all previous governments are anything to go by it will be massively over budget and very late, reckon I wont see it in my life time.
nice to see our government has a few billion left over from cutting the budgets on public services and schools to afford this luxury.
silly idea putting it in Scotland when they are still trying to declare independence.
Baykonur Cosmodrome is in Kazakhstan but that doesn’t stop Russia from using it. The prolem is just the logisitics of getting to the location in Sutherland. It’s a 5 hour drive from Glasgow and even the ‘A’ roads are single track in some places. If they need to be as far north as they can get for polar orbital sattelites then Orkney or Shetland with convenient harbours and airfields are much easier to get to.
An Interesting concept. My only comment is that northern Scotland is just that – very northern, nearly 60 degrees! unless polar orbits are desired. Here in Australia we are thinking of a space port but this would probably go as close to the equator as possible at around 12 degrees on Cape York, not half way between Macquarie Island 54 deg S and the mainland of Antarctica which would be the equivalent.
My initial thoughts too … https://www.theengineer.co.uk/lockheed-martin-spaceport-scotland/ goes into fuller detail – they are indeed planning for polar orbits
Congratulations TonySprent- yours is the truly first comment that takes Physics into account. Surprising to see so many “political” comments in an Engineering website. something must be wrong with today’s engineering education (or lack of). Amclaussen, 39+ years performing as an engineer and still counting.
The whole idea for the furthest Northern point is because it will be for small spacecraft only on polar orbits. Where the UK is makes it very difficult for any other kind of orbit – not near enough to the equator for help with the slingshot effect and far too close to all the other European countries to launch in any direction… Except North, where it is mostly deep water.
No problem with a vertical take off space port in Scotland but how about sighting a horizontal take off one at Teesside airport; nice long runway, good communication links, westward take offs pass over mainly unpopulated areas eastward ones are soon over the sea.
If Spacex BFR works it might be useful to have closer to population centres?
Build it in Scotland – its only a glorified milk-bottle anyway. And while we are at it, lets review the Barnett formula that allows English taxpayers to fund free University places and free prescriptions for the Scots. In the end I suspect it won’t happen, any more than the European Space Agency would build a launch site here with the money we pay them.