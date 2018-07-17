This week’s poll: the UK’s Scottish spaceport plan

What do The Engineer readers think of the plans to site a vertical launch spaceport in the north of Scotland?

The plans for a launch site for rockets in Sutherland on the north coast of Scotland have already attracted lively debate in our news section, so it is an obvious choice for our poll this week.

There have been ambitions to site a spaceport in the UK for over a decade, but business secretary Greg Clark’s announcement at the opening of the Farnborough Air Show was the first concrete sign of these plans being put into government policy, and were accompanied by an announcement of a £50 million UK space launch fund.

We have suggested a number of options as responses to the question. Is the plan an unequivocally good idea for the UK’s successful (but relatively little-known) satellite building industry? Is it, as some commenters have already suggested, a good idea but in the wrong place? In the absence – currently, at least – of a UK-made and operated vertical launch technology, does it increase our reliance too much on overseas launch operators? Considering the advanced state of development of Virgin Galactic’s Launcher One system and the possibility of the UK space plane Skylon, might it have been better to develop a horizontal launch site first?

There are, of course, other options and readers should feel free to suggest their own opinions in the comment section. We encourage debate here, but encourage all commenters to read our guidelines on comment content. We will publish the results on 24th July.