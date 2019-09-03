This week’s poll: slow adoption of industrial robotics in the UK

What is the primary reason for UK manufacturing’s lagging adoption of robotic equipment?

Many studies have revealed that there are far fewer robots operating in UK factories than in those of competitors in East Asia – most notably South Korea – and in Europe, where Germany leads the field; and this contributes to the UK’s historic low productivity figures. This trend appears to have been in place for many years, beginning as early as the 1980s. There are obviously numerous reasons for this, but we would like to know what our readers believe is the primary reason.

Long-time industry leaders have told us that British factory owners have historically taken great pride in keeping older equipment running, where, for example, German companies equally take pride in always having the most up-to-date machinery and replacing systems which are ageing, even if they could be maintained for longer.

Other factors include a reluctance for UK manufacturers to invest in new processes or to overhaul production systems that have been in place for some time and with which their employees are familiar and confident. Related to this, particularly in earlier years, companies may have been nervous about the prospect of their staff taking industrial action if introduction of robotics was perceived as affecting employment levels and leading to job losses (a worry which still persists today, even if union power has declined).

We ask that respondents do not pick the “None of the above” option if their belief is that all of the options apply. We are aware that this is the case, but in order for our poll to produce a meaningful result, we are interested in which option readers think has been the most significant.

As always, we positively encourage discussion on this subject and would be interested to hear readers recollections of any situations where introduction of robotics was discussed and rejected. Contributors should familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting, bearing in mind that all comments are moderated before publication.

We will publish the results of this poll on 10th September.