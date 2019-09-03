This week’s poll: slow adoption of industrial robotics in the UK

What is the primary reason for UK manufacturing’s lagging adoption of robotic equipment?
Many studies have revealed that there are far fewer robots operating in UK factories than in those of competitors in East Asia – most notably South Korea – and in Europe, where Germany leads the field; and this contributes to the UK’s historic low productivity figures. This trend appears to have been in place for many years, beginning as early as the 1980s. There are obviously numerous reasons for this, but we would like to know what our readers believe is the primary reason.
Long-time industry leaders have told us that British factory owners have historically taken great pride in keeping older equipment running, where, for example, German companies equally take pride in always having the most up-to-date machinery and replacing systems which are ageing, even if they could be maintained for longer.
Other factors include a reluctance for UK manufacturers to invest in new processes or to overhaul production systems that have been in place for some time and with which their employees are familiar and confident. Related to this, particularly in earlier years, companies may have been nervous about the prospect of their staff taking industrial action if introduction of robotics was perceived as affecting employment levels and leading to job losses (a worry which still persists today, even if union power has declined).
We ask that respondents do not pick the “None of the above” option if their belief is that all of the options apply. We are aware that this is the case, but in order for our poll to produce a meaningful result, we are interested in which option readers think has been the most significant.
As always, we positively encourage discussion on this subject and would be interested to hear readers recollections of any situations where introduction of robotics was discussed and rejected. Contributors should familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting, bearing in mind that all comments are moderated before publication.
We will publish the results of this poll on 10th September.
I voted “unwillingness to invest”, not because my company is failing to invest in new machinery, but rather because it is failing to “invest in people”. Robots tend to require a higher level of skills in the workforce – for every operator lost you need an IE to program the robot. Our geographical location doesn’t help: there’s plenty of un/semi-skilled workers available, but few IE’s and poor local training facilities.
Valid point, thanks.
None of the above – it is persistent low wages, aided by tax credits , that means companies would rather battle on even though this means a lack of expansion capacity. Add to this the pressure to keep share price high by paying high dividend and there is the perfect storm. It is very short sighted and both the corporate and political governance is to blame.
I wholeheartedly agree with Ian Wilson’s comment. Computer-controlled equipment requires a high level of thinking power to achieve any results, and more still for best results. Without that the equipment just becomes an expensive replacement for conventional machinery with no obvious gain. A further concern is that, in our case, the average age of the skilled programmers is high and rising. Where are the young, thrusting, give-me-a-problem-and-I-will-solve-it engineers? I believe that failure to invest is partly driven by the fear that a company will be unable to find the right people in the future and thus have simply wasted money and space. We really must, somehow, get across to young people the joy of engineering and the satisfaction of making a good program for a computerised machine of any sort.
Agree. Anything less than investing in the smart application of technology as capabilities mature, is shortsighted. A competitor will always take that step, so if you don’t you will flounder. Furthermore, in retirement you will depend on others, so for them, and to maintain the value of your money, you need to bring on the next generation. That means providing the schooling and encouragement for all our children and young people so they can prepare for the more varied and stimulating types of work that will inevitably come to them as machines take on all the drudgery.
Whilst I agree that the root cause of lack of investment is down to the investors wanting a return asap, but also I think there is a problem in what is robotics. The company I worked for for 30+ years was constantly investing in new or improve equipment in a number of mechanical assembly operations. (They also generated their own apprentice served engineers) Whilst we did have a dozen or so “robots” i.e. waving arms that could, if ever asked, do amazing things, the majority of the equipment achieved a similar result by the use of vibrating feed bowls and tracks, pick and place systems and rotary tables. All this equipment with or without a robot produced parts that were fully assembled and inspected by sensors and cameras and all have sophisticated computer control and monitoring but it could be said that only about one third of the production was robotised. In practical terms just because the line has no waving arms does it mean that the company is failing to invest. There must be hundreds of instances where a choice can be made between a robot and an automated machine and I suspect that because of the constancy of the work the company decides that the super flexibility of a robot, though cool and modern, is not justified because they don’t see a change in process for perhaps years to come.
I presume none of the respondents who object to investors seeking a good rate of return have a pension scheme?
Actually this is nothing new. Here was (apparently, see link below) the British Leyland response to Fiat’s Strada – “Hand built by Robots” campaign:
https://youtu.be/FU-tuY0Z7nQ
For every investment in a “Robot” there must be hundreds of pick & place devices. It’s horses for courses.