Poll: The UK’s new £1.2bn supercomputer

In the wake of nationwide flooding caused by Storms Ciara and Dennis, it was announced that the UK is to spend £1.2bn on a new supercomputer to aid forecasting. We’re asking our readers whether the money represents a good investment.
Advances in computing power have greatly improved weather forecasting in recent years, appearing to discern some form of order from what are inherently chaotic systems. According to the Met Office, which will manage the new supercomputer, data from the device will be used to help more accurately predict storms, as well as identify the best locations for flood defences and predict changes to the global climate.
“This investment will ultimately provide earlier more accurate warning of severe weather, the information needed to build a more resilient world in a changing climate and help support the transition to a low carbon economy across the UK,” said Professor Penny Endersby, Met Office chief executive.
“It will help the UK to continue to lead the field in weather and climate science and services, working collaboratively to ensure that the benefits of our work help government, the public and industry make better decisions to stay safe and thrive.”
But in the comments below The Engineer’s news report on the announcement, some readers were less than convinced. One claimed the money would be better spent on sandbags, while another countered that sandbags aren’t much use for forecasting anything, other than a delay in getting wet. Several commenters pointed to the fact that forecasting is all well and good, but government – both local and national – must act appropriately on the information. There are undoubtedly some affected by the latest flooding who feel that this is currently not the case, and that more funding is needed on the ground to protect communities vulnerable to extreme weather.
Let us know whether or not you think the £1.2bn is a worthwhile investment, or if the money would be better spent mitigating flooding rather than predicting it. As ever, all comments will be moderated.
The money would be better spent on protecting the natural environment, such as wetlands against the consequences of over expansion in urban conurbations.
Value for money its probably as good as HS2 LOL. If it was a quantum computer it might be worth it……
I recall a conversation with a statistician a few years ago that went along the lines of UK weather is approximately 2-3 days of broadly one sort of weather before changing to broadly another sort of weather, statistically it worked out that if someone were to ask “what is the weather going to be tomorrow?” you should look out of the window and if it is sunny you say “Sunny”, if it is raining you say “Raining”. you will be correct at least 66% or 2/3rds of the time , which at that time was better than the claimed accuracy of the Met office. Hopefully it has improved.
The Met office claim that forecasts are more accurate due to improved computing, a dubious claim based on percentage accuracy of forecasts. Is a forecast that rain is 40% probable really any better than one of 50 % probability. The UK is a complex set of micro-climates which make national forecasts little more than guide-lines.
Given the rapid increase in satellite info which seem to supersede the computer modelling in providing weather movement details, it is sad that forecasts are still so little better than 50 years ago while the Met office costs have escalated massively. Well-proven poor value for money I’m afraid.
It seems to me that the forecasting for BOTH recent storms were spot on so why on earth do we need to spend £1.2 billion (which will probably end up being double that estimate) when that money could be used to enhance our poor flood defences. The hundreds of families who’s homes have been wrecked by these two storm will get no comfort from hearing this announcement!
I was sat shouting at the television over the weekend, as you do, as the disastrous flooding was reported on and at the same time the PR machine was telling us about the billions to be spent on a ‘supercomputer’ for the Met Office. The obvious conclusion, to me, is that this new computing power wouldn’t have made one iota of difference to the outcome.
There is little point to being able to predict/model a storm if you aren’t going to act on the prediction and aren’t going to learn from it to provide adequate defences.
It seems to me that a simple £500 PC with access to satellite data would provide all the information you need to predict a storm and where it’s going to hit. There are so many unknowns when it comes to modelling the weather that it seems a futile task constrained by the laws of diminishing returns as well as those chaos inducing butterflies in the amazon. It’s still the case that the weather forecast can only be relied on up to two or three days in advance, what does this new box of tricks bring to the party ?
Maybe the money would be better spent on the insurance industry ?
For body that receives public funding, the Met Office is quite parsimonious with the data it provides F.O.C. and while Sky News and ITV Weather use/pay for their services; Channel 4 and – notably – the BBC (quasi-state broadcaster) use MeteoGroup. If the Met Office want to be a player in the competitive commercial weather forecasting market, let them fund it out of their own reserves
40 – 50 MW? 24 hr running? £25/MWh? x 8760 = £219k per year electricity bill ?
Better to spend it on resuming river dredging, surely
As we see images of devastation in people’s lives, it is easy to to consider that better forecasting could help. But could it? To forecast accurately more than about 5-10 days ahead. To predict +/-20% mm of rainfall in a given small area. All well and good but does it help? Better prediction of the behaviour of water that has already fallen seems a more useful activity. And improved management of water in catchment areas would be a big step. I’ve always been a fan of reforesting the hills. I was struck recently by the relatively small weirs and the associated possibility of flood mitigation in places where flow-of-the-river power generation has been installed: to design multiple weirs each with an element of spare retention capacity seems wise, though it way be just a drop in the ocean.
On a separate point, is 1.2bn value for money? Considering much of that is on raw computing power and memory, it could be argued that a short delay could halve the hardware cost. Doubtless some software cost and people cost too. Let’s hope the power supplied is generated in a green way!
At the end of the day 1.2bn sounds a lot to predict something that (in the window of a couple of weeks) will be unavoidable.
Knowing where the rain and subsequent run-off is going to cause trouble will help pin point the area that needs to be prepared, but that only works if the powers that be spend the money to control, direct, divert and absorb the excess water.
Having had my workplace flooded numerous times, once to a depth of four feet, (some of it from backed up sewers), I am well familiar with the cost of clean-up, lost equipment, ruined stock, and the time taken by staff to get back to some working order, so that we did not lose business.
Eventually the drainage and sewerage problem were resolved (some forty years after the first flood), and now only the access road and car parking suffers the occasional inundation, but before that, we were always watching the weather and keeping an eye on the river Colne. The only thing we could do was to raise all the electrics above the tide mark, raise the steps, install flood gates and an internal sump and pump, place equipment on temporary stands, and hope the water did not rise above our defences. When all the right parties get together, although nature will always have the upper hand, some flooding can be mitigated to a nuisance rather than a catastrophe.
Having a more powerful computer yes – But a price tag of £1.2 Billion just doesn’t compute!
Of course predicting something is fine – but if you can’t do anything about it, then maybe don’t bother detecting it in the first place!
Current predictions are as accurate and far enough into the future so as to be compatible with whatever response we can currently give to extreme weather anyway!
Maybe of help for weather dependent activities such as farming and similar.
Weather forecasting has improved massively by the meteorological office in the last two years and is typically accurate on their website at least 3/4 of the time in my experience. It has helped on many bicycle tours and long distance walking trips recently for me. If the weather pattern can be increasingly accurately modelled then it will eventually reach a point where it can be precisely forecast further and further into the future. We are a nation obsessed with the weather due to its capricious nature and would all make use of this advance every day. Much better spending on this than a Scotland-Northern Ireland bridge unfeasibility report or other vanity project.
I think that we should remember it is not just about the forecast for next week or month. As I understand it, it would be used for Climate Modeling as well. At a time when our world is faced with >1.5C rise in global average temperature, we need to have as accurate a model of the climate as possible to predict with greater accuracy where we are heading. This will hopefully enable future Governments to spend money on the most appropriate means to combat Climate Change. So in that respect £1.2b is money well spent compared to the HS2 vanity project.