This week’s poll: supersonic passenger aircraft

Will there be enough demand for supersonic flight to justify airlines investing in the technology?

Late last week, General Electric announced that it is to develop the first engines intended for supersonic passenger aircraft since Rolls-Royce and Snecma built the Olympus engine for Concorde 55 years ago. The aircraft this new engine, called Affinity, is being designed for is the Aerion AS2 business jet, a 12-passenger aeroplane designed to ferry passengers to their destination at around 1000 mph (1600 km/h).

According to GE, it will exceed the regulations demanded for noise in supersonic transition and will have good fuel economy characteristics: two properties which were notably lacking in the Olympus and which contributed to Concorde being taken out of service following a crash in 2000.

It is obvious that the AS2 is a very different proposition from its predecessor, with barely 10% of the passenger capacity and incorporating half a century of aerospace technology advances. However, question marks still exist over whether there is enough commercial demand for supersonic flight to make services a reality. We would like to ask whether engineer readers think that flying above the speed of sound is still alluring enough for airlines to invest large amounts in these new aircraft.

It is obvious that, even with technological advances, supersonic flight will never be cheap. Are there enough people who want to fly that fast to justify the high airfares? On the same note, even with advances and the much lower weight than Concorde, these will be aircraft that burn a great deal of fuel. Is it responsible, bearing in mind the urgent recent warnings about global warming, to develop a technology which will deposit large amounts of carbon dioxide in the upper atmosphere? With development and advances in teleconferencing, is there even any need to travel to the other side of the world for the business market which must be the target for such services? Can supersonic flight survive on rock stars and politicians alone?

We welcome debate on this topic but ask anybody wanting to contribute to read our guidelines on the content of comments and remind readers that the comment section will be moderated to ensure it remains on track and constructive. We will display the results of this poll on 30th October.