This week’s poll: support for R&D in the UK

Are the mechanisms in place to support UK research and development efficient and sufficient for their purpose?

The Engineer is currently carrying out research on engineering firms’ attitudes towards innovation and R&D, in partnership with innovation funding specialist MPA. To accompany this research, this week we are investigating individual readers’ opinions on the mechanisms in place to support R&D.

There are several such mechanisms, including R&D tax credits, but whether these are sufficiently publicised and accessible to the companies needing such support is surely a matter of opinion. While our research effort focuses on different sectors and the type of research they carry out, in this week’s poll we are seeking to find how readers feel about how state support is focused and how it can be accessed. Of perennial concern is whether public funds should be allocated to R&D that could be more properly funded by the company which hopes to profit from it, and whether the balance between fundamental and industrially focused research is correct.

As ever, we welcome discussion on this subject, but ask readers to familiarise themselves with our guidelines for the content of comments before submitting, remind contributors all comments will be moderated for clarity and to ensure that discussion does not become sidetracked. We will publish the results of this poll on 1st October.