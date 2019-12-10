This week’s poll: SUVs and CO2 emissions

How could the increase in carbon dioxide emissions linked to the popularity of large vehicles such as SUVs be countered?
As The Engineer reported yesterday, the UK Energy Research Centre has highlighted the role of increasing popularity of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in preventing overall carbon dioxide emissions from transport from declining, and suggests that sales of such vehicles should be reduced. Some of our readers have already commented with explanations as to why SUVs have become more popular. We would like to know how our readers believe that emissions from these vehicles could be tackled.
The most effective way might seem to be to limit sales of this kind of vehicle, either by legislation on automotive manufacturers or financial disincentives. Another way might be to encourage the development of zero emissions (e.g. battery only) SUVs. Yet another might be to end the freeze on increasing fuel duty to make it less attractive to own such petrol-hungry vehicles. Possibly for the development of petrol engines to make them even more efficient might be an answer.
It is interesting that the rise of the SUV coincides with all the traffic humps being installed, plus all the extra potholes in neglected roads. Fix the potholes & remove the excessive obstacles in the road & SUVs become less attractive.
Not all SUVs are the same. You should not say a 1.3 litre, sub 4 metre long, mini SUV is the same as some 6 litre, 5 metre+ mega SUV.
A very clean Euro 6+, mini SUV may well be greener, cradle to grave, than some electric, mega SUV, with all sorts of battery issues from production to disposal.
After a decade of trickle up economics, any rise in fuel duty, which will hit low paid shift workers the hardest, is not a good or fair idea.
I agree that SUV’s are probably a part of the problem (I should add that I hate the ugly things anyway but that’s by the way). It’s difficult to quantify but if you compare an SUV with an equivalent size normal car, I would say they use a least 15% more fuel – comparing say an Audi A3 with a Q3. There is no advantage in having an SUV as far as I see as far as luggage and passenger capacity. It’s just a fad which will hopefully pass. Tax is the only answer.
1. SUVs are more suited to the ever more challenging road surfaces. Filling in potholes might solve the problem, but would we want to ‘encourage’ road use overall?
2. Perhaps increasing bus lanes and bus only routes (and opening them to cycles, motorcycles, electric or ‘small’ cars) would tempt people away from SUVs.
3. Impose a ‘Congestion Charge’-type of tariff on large vehicles (including SUVs) entering or using roads in the towns and cities. This might stop the ‘kensington tractors’ being used for the school run. If this was run locally, arrangements could be made for local buses, emergency vehicles and essential deliveries (perhaps nudging busnisses to pool vehicle usage?).
Sorry Raymond, but I have to diagree. Taxation to reduce usage is not the way to go, as it will hit ordinary people not only where it hurts but isn’t it using a sledge hammer to crack a nut? If electric SUV’s had the range of internal combustion engines and are the same purchase price with numerous fast charging points at all filling stations then the use of electric vehicles would presumably overtake petrol/diesel powered vehicles?
In my view, the fad for SUVs is largely a status thing – I live near several public schools and it’s noticeable that pretty much every car doing the school run is a SUV. They also park on the pavements and grass verges of the narrow road to my house sometimes blocking it BTW. The argument about traffic humps and potholes is specious – my Astra copes well with these. Hopefully growing awareness of the impact of climate change will end this.
What isn’t helping is the demonisation of Diesel and the skewing of hybrid emission outputs.
Hybrids are reported as having very low emissions and very high mpg values which are only valid for short journeys. If I drive a car for 200 miles then a diesel at 60mpg actually has a much lower CO2 output than a hybrid which only achieves 35mpg on a long run.
An EU6 diesel has lower particulate emissions than an EU5 Petrol car which is why petrol cars are now having to be fitted with particulate filters. If we continued to drive (EU6) dieses then the CO2 emissions would be lower than it now is.
I think John Hartley has a point. Why are SUV’s more popular than ever? Consider that most SUV’s are really only 2WD “cross-overs” and not real 4×4 SUV’s. It’s not the “go anywhere” capabilty of a true SUV that’s the attraction. The increased ride height is partly what its all about – better over our shockingly bad roads and also gives a feeling of security with improved visibilty. In fact, the SUV body style allows more space for batteries, so I expect to see more rather than less SUV’s in the same vein as Jaguar’s i-Pace and now Ford’s Mustang Mach-E along with Tesla huge Model X. Tax isn’t going to be popular (it never is) but actually will not solve the problem whilst imposing extra costs on those who really do need an SUV – farmer’s for example. Perhaps at this point I should declare that I have a Jeep and a V8 Mustang… both of which cost the same to tax, insure and use about the same amount of fuel. In fact, on a long journey, the V8 Mustang uses less petrol than the diesel Jeep.
I remember, back in the 1960s (?) that attempts were made by government to limit ‘company’ cars to 2-litre or less engine capacity. This set motor manufacturers in action which resulted in some superb 1.9-litre motors such as the Rover 2000, Triumph 2000 and Cortina 1600E and 2000. So, by all means try to destroy the market for large SUVs by means of taxation, but be prepared for an influx of ‘alternative’ motor designs that dodge around the legislation.
I’m inclined to agree with Raymond Westcott, that tax is the answer to reduce the numbers of SUVs on the roads, which will inevitably serve to cut down emissions. I would add the caveat though that this should be dependant on use. For example, if the owner can show that the vehicle is essential for their business (farming, construction work, vehicle towing etc.) then an SUV may be the optimum answer. Then the increased tax would only be levied on those choosing to use these sort of vehicles for lifestyle purposes.
Overall, it’s shame that small cars are not more popular beyond the needs of the impecunious. They are far more relevant on today’s crowded roads, even before their better environmental credentials are considered (not just fuel-use either: emissions of the production process of a small car vs. a large car, tyres, oil, brake pad wear etc.)
I would recommend anyone to rent a modern city car for a week or two, if you haven’t driven one for a few years. I think you’ll find, as I did, that the usefulness of this class of car has improved in leaps and bounds to such an extent that your bigger car probably won’t get much use during the rental period.
As engineers, I suggest that we can set an example in this area. After all, in our work, we are occupied with ‘getting the most from the least’ every day. Small and right-sized cars are an embodiment of this principle.
Disclaimer: I have an SUV. I really don’t see the problem with them. Some are more economical than others like any type of car. Mine has better fuel economy that a 4 door Rolls Royce saloon and the Type R Honda Civic hatchback just to name two, so where is the call for those to be banned?
Sadly the politics of envy once again, those that want to ban them do not have one themselves. We in the UK are already moderately green. I travel to China and India frequently and it will take 50 years before they get to the same level as us today! 19 million new cars a year and 11 million motorbikes and that is just China!
UK get in the real world, we can do nothing from here.
ALL SUVs are a hazard in car parks, I can’t see through or around them. Drastically increase the road tax for SUVs, and increase the subsidies on highbred or electrical vehicles.
No obvious ‘fixes’: economics 101. A new Nissan Leaf will lose 76.8% of its value over 3 years / 36,000; compare this to 48% for the best selling SUV Ford Kuga. Ration, limit, tax, ban or otherwise inhibit sales of new SUVs and you bolster the second hand price making them more attractive – and owners will hang onto the older, more polluting models for longer …
Very well put Mr Barker
Totally agree…..diesel is definitely being demonized …..Electrical infrastructure in this country is far away from being able to support ev,s… political people need to get their facts from engineers who know
would the SUV haters like to comment on this?
It’s not the type of vehicle that matters it is its CO2. My Nissan pickup does over 45 to the gallon and is EU6. How is that bad? Yet other brands only do 30 to the gallon with higher omissions. Don’t punish all, just punish the bad ones and the suppliers will have to do something about it. Thinking about it isnt car tax based on emissions? so we want another tax on emissions as well?
The Diesel Jeep doesn’t use ANY petrol!
Firstly we have to understand what we are talking about, as ‘SUV’ seems to be a term used for a huge variety of vehicles, from a Front Wheel Drive only ‘tall’ hatch, all the way through to large engined 4 x 4 fuel guzzlers.
Personally I have a 2litre petrol RAV4, which I find as economical as the 2ltr estate it replaced. It is however much easier for me to get in and out of, as the seat height is much higher and doesn’t requireme to fold myself up to get in it. Maybe the rest of us ‘baby boomers’ are finding taller cars easier to use too?
The fact that I live in a rural area and find the all wheel drive very handy when out of town is a bonus, and handy for pulling other vehicles up icy slopes.
I also have an SUV a Subaru Forester diesel, for me to enjoy my hobbies I have to travel some distance off road, having had 2 wheel drive cars I know they get stuck. However, whether there is a need for engines of greater than 2.5 – 3L probably not, these I feel, are status symbol.
If electric vehicles that meet my requirements were the same price as the ICE version then I would most likely buy it.
I must admit I am not a fan of SUVs. However, there is no valid reason to penalise SUVs just because of an image problem. All vehicle taxation should be based across the board on a number of factors including mpg, emissions and environmental elements.
And, maybe, contentiously, there should be an extra tax or limitation on people using their Pensions 25% tax free lump sum on buying unfeasibly large vehicles ? How many times do you see a five foot pensioner who can hardly walk stumble out of an SUV at the supermarket ?
Difficult question. Undoubtedly they are a life-style vehicle for many, but by no means all. They are generally safer, more robust and a more useful vehicle. Small cars often have limited practicality, unless only ever used for local/inner city use. Electrifying them would not work for those that need to use them, so some sort of justificable usage criteria could discourage their unnecessary use.
With ref. to the comments by Chris V. I also have an SUV and it’s a diesel, 1.6 ltr. I get on average 55 mpg without trying. The idea of imposing higher taxes on SUV’s won’t do any good but to alienate the SUV owners. The only reason would be “Hey, Look, we are doing something to reduce global warming” , and then forget all about it. Look what happened with the firearms amendment act, take legally held firearms from the law abiding public, look we’ve done something by making the streets safer but in fact, the villans still have firearms but the public don’t.
It’s like smoking cigarettes – SUV drivers will make any excuse that seems to make their addiction sound reasonable. The truth is that all cars allow the features they like about SUVs but just to a slightly less extent! If they had to journey off-road then one could understand their need.
On the other hand I’m quite happy for them to pay so much more in taxes – unfortunately it won’t take long before they wake up to the advantages of efficient/low cost electric cars.
Well Mr Chapman….that seems the most sensible summing up. Say what you will, it is the ego boost of owning an SUV which is at the root of it all. I refuse to believe that–apart from the one-upmanship of the school run etc, the talk of ease of access and seeing over lesser vehicles from the lofty heights of ego-boost, there seems no sensible reason for the majority of them. We need a committee to question all potential owners as to justify their (lack of?)usage.
No-one heard/read of the awful forecast re global land and sea warming?? It’s not just coming—it’s HAPPENING!!
SUV owners can drive ‘guilt free’ if they register with Shell Go+
And it doesn’t cost anything extra, all you have to do is scan your Shell Go+ card when you purchase your fuel and Shell will offset all of the emissions from by the production and use of the fuel.
Eighteen months ago I wanted to buy a new car; my preferred choice was an estate car. Many manufacturers had an extremely limited choice, whereas they all had an extensive range of SUVs. One wonders whether it was due to a change of fashion or market demand. A previous example was diesel which became the ‘in’ thing and choice of petrol engines became limited. We all know what happened with that and the embarassment of some companies.