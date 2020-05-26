This week’s poll: priorities for post-pandemic transport investment

In a matter of weeks the Covid-19 pandemic has effectively reshaped the UK’s transportation network, and indeed transport networks around the world. What are the transport investment priorities as we look beyond lock down?
And whilst the number of road traffic, public transport and aviation journeys are all likely to increase as lock-down measures are eased, it seems that our appetite for travel is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels any time soon, if at all.
In a survey published last week (22nd May) by the Institute of Civil Engineers almost fifty per cent of respondents said that they would avoid public transport systems, trains and aeroplanes after travel restrictions are lifted. Research published last month by UK transport consultancy Systra also pointed to a long-term impact, with more than 20 per cent of respondents to a survey on the topic, saying they will make fewer trips on public transport once lock-down is over.
The knock-on effects of this reduced appetite for travel are likely to be hard-hitting, as seen already at Rolls-Royce where 9,000 staff will be shed from the company’s civil aerospace division. The company cannot make or service products that aren’t in demand and a prediction from Boeing suggests that Revenue Passenger Kilometres for 2020 will halve compared to 2019. According to trade body ADS, only 20 aircraft deliveries took place in April, and the overall aircraft order backlog fell below 14,000 due to cancellations.
In this week’s poll, we’re asking what you think should be the priorities for transport investment as we move out of the pandemic. Should government focus its efforts on propping up the most stricken industries in the hope that normal service will eventually resume? Should efforts be focussed on modifying existing modes of transport to make them safer for passengers? Is it time to consider wholesale changes to how – or even whether – we go from A to B? Or should we prioritise investment in the digital infrastructure that enables people to work effectively from home?
None of the suggested remedies provide an adequate approach to the transport problems suffered by the population of this country for far too long. What is needed is a completely different thinking to the way we as a nation deal with transportation of goods throughout our overcrowded island nation.
Initially we have to have a concept of the structure of the system we are to adopt nationally and it is going to need a radical upheaval on the present road based system and would inevitably cause a few tears from the businesses that currently pollute and overcrowd our highways at present.
I would suggest that the following bullet points would serve to initiate a proper discussion into how our transport system can be slowly modelled to convert it from an uncontrolled beast into a co-ordinated manageable and EFFICIENT system.
1. Postal services excepted, all goods arriving in this country – by air or sea – must arrive within a container at specified ports and terminals.
2. Container size to be formalised and regulated and to take the form of Full container, ½ container, ¼ container.
3. No goods to arrive with a tractor unit.
4. Containers to be taken by RAIL to specified hubs and then sub-hubs as necessary in the UK where they can be sorted and further despatched as necessary to their final destination.
5. Perishables and refrigerated containers can be attached to trailer units within the UK. This will ensure the units are Right Hand Drive, have roadworthy MOT’s and are not being driven by overtired out of hours drivers which are more accident prone on our motor ways.
6. Items in transit from the continent to Ireland could arrive at port of choice-say Harwich-continue to proceed by RAIL to Holyhead and across the Irish Sea thereby causing minimum pollution and no overloading and wear on our highways.
Could go on forever extolling the advantages of this system and I am sure there would be some objectors, largely from haulage companies but I am sure that something as radical as this is necessary to rescue our present over subscribed highway system. Restricting the private motorist is the usual method of approach but this demonisation is not the answer and neither is the private motorist the root cause, electrification of cars achieves little whilst juggernauts are allowed to plough their furrow along our roadways spewing out clearly visible clouds of smoke ant tearing holes onto the tarmac.
All of this will need investment – perhaps the HS2 money would have been better spent on something like this rather than on knocking 20 minutes off the journey time between London and Birmingham.
I could not vote for any option.
Covid-19 means we need our cars, vans & lorries. So lets dual those single carriageway A roads to left behind parts of Britain. I am a fan of the “Big Dig” in Boston, USA. I would build a version for London (underground motorways).
I see Krakow airport is planning a new 2800m runway. I think that is a good length for secondary airports that have a few long haul flights. Extending the runway at Luton & Bristol to 2800m would be my vote.
In lockdown, I read the Skunk Works book. It is interesting that for the Mach 3 spy plane that became oxcart/A12/SR-71, they first looked at Hydrogen fuel. I also dug out a mid 1970s copy of “Aviation & Marine” that had a technical article on the benefits of hydrogen fuel for both sub & supersonic passenger jets. Electric airliners will have a very short range, so hydrogen is probably a better bet.
I note that ACA (Aviation Clean Air) are pushing their bipolar ionization method of killing viruses in airliner cabins. Might be one way of making passengers feel safe, so they return to flying.
Seems to me that all the transport ‘problems’ we have, or had, existed before CV-19. The problem was, and is, lack of a proper thought out transport strategy and a severe lack of investment in the right areas. The CV-19 chaos hasn’t changed that fundamental problem, however: we now have even less money for investment and strategies, where they exist, are being hijacked by CV-19 distractions. You cannot transport large numbers of people in a public transport system and have personal isolation – it’s not feasible or affordable !
DaveM has made some excellent points with regard to commercial transport. We also need to see much more investment in Public transport, ie. The ‘UK wide’ rail system (not HS2) and a change in how bus services are provided and funded (eg. cross subsidies).
I’m, personally, not convinced that the rush to battery driven EV is the correct solution and maybe Hydrogen based transport is a better alternative – more study, less hype maybe ? However, reality also says that the role of oil in our transport solutions is never going to disappear, we just need to manage better how and where it is used.
It also seems that the existing digital infrastructure has coped pretty well, the only long standing issue is still providing the capability into the shires. Maybe, divert investment into fibre and 4G everywhere before we disappear down the 5G rabbit hole ? ‘We’ also need to recognise that ‘working from home’ is essentially a middle classed, technologically biased pastime that is not applicable to a large proportion of the population, eg. the unskilled and those involved in ‘physical’ engineering (mechanical, chemical, …) so maybe we need more emphasis on the layout of the workplace ?