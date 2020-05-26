This week’s poll: priorities for post-pandemic transport investment

In a matter of weeks the Covid-19 pandemic has effectively reshaped the UK’s transportation network, and indeed transport networks around the world. What are the transport investment priorities as we look beyond lock down?

And whilst the number of road traffic, public transport and aviation journeys are all likely to increase as lock-down measures are eased, it seems that our appetite for travel is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels any time soon, if at all.

In a survey published last week (22nd May) by the Institute of Civil Engineers almost fifty per cent of respondents said that they would avoid public transport systems, trains and aeroplanes after travel restrictions are lifted. Research published last month by UK transport consultancy Systra also pointed to a long-term impact, with more than 20 per cent of respondents to a survey on the topic, saying they will make fewer trips on public transport once lock-down is over.

The knock-on effects of this reduced appetite for travel are likely to be hard-hitting, as seen already at Rolls-Royce where 9,000 staff will be shed from the company’s civil aerospace division. The company cannot make or service products that aren’t in demand and a prediction from Boeing suggests that Revenue Passenger Kilometres for 2020 will halve compared to 2019. According to trade body ADS, only 20 aircraft deliveries took place in April, and the overall aircraft order backlog fell below 14,000 due to cancellations.

In this week’s poll, we’re asking what you think should be the priorities for transport investment as we move out of the pandemic. Should government focus its efforts on propping up the most stricken industries in the hope that normal service will eventually resume? Should efforts be focussed on modifying existing modes of transport to make them safer for passengers? Is it time to consider wholesale changes to how – or even whether – we go from A to B? Or should we prioritise investment in the digital infrastructure that enables people to work effectively from home?

Your comments on personal transport in a post-Covid-19 world are welcome but we ask readers to familiarise themselves with our Comment Guidelines.