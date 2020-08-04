Poll: Why has the UK still not got a COVID-19 contact tracing app?

The UK’s lack of a contact tracing app marks a spectacular failure in our ability to deploy existing technology. So who’s to blame, asks Jon Excell?
Much has been made of UK engineering’s response to the pandemic, and rightly so. The way in which organisations across the spectrum have repurposed operations to produce vital medical equipment has been an inspiring reminder of the capabilities of the manufacturing base, and more generally of the importance of engineers to our society.
However, whilst the stories of aircraft manufacturers turning their hands to ventilator production might be a cause for celebration, the UK’s failure so far to deploy a working COVID-19 track and trace app marks a spectacular low point in our ability to apply technology to the challenges we face.
In the early months of the COVID-19 crisis health secretary Matt Hancock said a digital contact tracing app would be key to easing restrictions whilst keeping people safe and yet – almost six months on – whilst Germany, Ireland and a number of other European neighbours have already launched their own COVID-19 exposure apps – the UK is reliant on an “army” of human contact-tracers.
The government’s initial plans to develop a centralised contact-tracing app (announced on May 5th) were abandoned in mid-June owing to compatibility issues with Android and Apple devices, and it is now working with Apple and Google on an alternative design that it has warned may not be available until the winter.
In the meantime, the existing track and trace system – despite being repeatedly hailed as “world-beating” by the prime minister – is thought to be falling well short of what’s required; with health bosses in some regions warning that the system is failing to reach more than 50 per cent of contacts.
According to modelling carried out by researchers from UCL and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (reported in the Lancet) if the UK is to avoid a winter peak even worse than that seen in April, and – critically – push ahead with the September school return, both testing and contact tracing will need to be scaled up significantly.
Against this backdrop, and the pressing need for a solution, it’s hard to view our failure to roll out a system that piggybacks on the smartphones that are owned by an estimated 80 per cent of the UK population as anything other than a spectacular failure to tap into the benefits of an existing technology.
None of this is easy, and the technical challenge of developing an app that gathers enough data to be useful without invading people’s privacy should not be underestimated. But neither should it be beyond the wit of a government purportedly skilled in the world of big data. As an aide, given our general willingness to surrender our privacy in return for the use of a host of free apps, it’s possible that selling a contact-tracing app to the general public – widely viewed as one of the key challenges to rolling out a digital contact tracing system – might not be as difficult as some have suggested.
Perhaps this is all unfair. Perhaps a truly “world beating” UK test and trace app will emerge – later than planned, but free from the imperfections and teething problems of other systems. But with no firm commitment to a launch date that seems unlikely. And whilst the calls from experts are growing louder, the urgency that characterised the government’s early talk of an app has all but vanished.
In this week’s poll we’re asking for our readers’ take on this situation. Is the government to blame for the lack of a working app? Is it the case that delivering a safe, secure solution that doesn’t lead to unacceptable breaches of personal data is simply impossible? Or perhaps you believe – despite plenty of evidence to the contrary – that the current track and trace system is adequate?
Cast your vote below. And as always, please do join the debate by submitting your comments below the line. Please note that all comments are moderated.
Where to begin … ?
Is the government to blame – YES ! No doubt.
The UK IT industry is more than capable of producing the technology but instead the government gave the contract to Dominic Cummings mates. Someone got rich, we didn’t get an app but hey ho at least no one died … oh, hold on.
On the other hand, to be successful such an app has to be adopted by a large proportion of the population, and that is probably never going to happen.
I believe the greatest problem is that the British public do not want Apple and Google to know everything about them. The Government might be OK, but not foreign businesses who are known for using our data for their own gain, no way. Android and Apple will not want to share their data when one of them could be making more money doing it on their own.
The survival of man kind is dependent on greed not prevailing.
I think that this is a major government failure which they will not take responsibility for’
As I write this (2020-08-04 @ 13:31 BST) there is no ability to vote.
The question is why is each country trying to do their own app?
Apple and Android needed to do one app each that worked with the other platform and would work across all countries. Why re-invent the wheel multiple times?
The government can’t create anything, it can only fund or legislate such that others do.
As soon as it was announced the NHS IT arm was developing it – Its miserable failure was assured.
The NHS and just about every other government IT project has had a long history of being late, overbudget and not up to the job.
There is also a strong argument that the project presumes too much anyway, that everyone has a suitable smart phone with a data allowance, that those that do have phones are prepared to use the app (correctly), both from the aspect of not liking government tracking them or not wanting to be told to self isolate.
Contact tracing in any contagion is basic public health and the UK has done well on many previous occasions (AIDS/HIV, SARS, the Salisbury poisonings, and others). Bringing a public health emergency under control requires a lot of things to happen at once and the higher the R number (which changes over time and context) the less time there is to get the measures in place. COVID-19 is difficult, it is new and it is an aerosol distributor with lots of asymptomatic carriers. The smartphone app problem is similarly complex, we know that proximity connectivity works well for connecting devices. There is genuine difficulty in scaling this up to give good feed into the rest of the contact and test (and isolate/treat) system. We are not doing well, but we are not doing badly either. We have a false expectation of apps as simple to develop and deploy whereas in practice this is a difficult problem bringing together technology and public health in ways not really tested before. I’d suggest we still need to be prepared to wait – there is no magic fix.
(I have been active in ETSI’s EP eHEALTH and co-authored ETSI’s white paper on how the Standards world can help. This may colour my more positive outlook).
Many – if not all – of the successful apps to date are phone-centric, in contrast to the government’s approach. We don’t need – in the midst of a pandemic – perfect, ‘world-beating’ technology, but a system that works 90% of the time, quickly put in place. It should be here, operating, NOW!
Leaving aside that its members were preselected for their willingness to sign up to a devisive and emotionally driven nationalist project, the UK government lacks people who know how to do societally-useful things and all of their workings and thinking are hidden from us. What we do know, is that under uber-meister Dominic Cummings, they have a bunker mentality, they are technically naive, react to major contingencies by handing mega chunks of our money to dubious buddies without track-records (viz the PPE & OneWeb fiascos) and automatically rule out learning from non-UK agencies. All serious commentators on the pandemic agree that contact-tracing is a top priority. Mature politicians would appoint a humble and technically literate person as contact-tracing minister and he/she would convene a non-partisan panel with at least 50% of them being engineers and including hands-on experts on all operating systems. The first rule would for them not to tempt fate with the term ‘world-beating’. The first questions to consider would be: ‘What works in other countries?’, ‘Can we buy or adapt it?’.
It would be helpful IF we had a voting page to use.
Apologies Ken. The poll link should be live now
The diversion of dyson and rolls royce turning their hands to ventilator design is not a good news. It means there are no companies left in the country who can still design/make this basic piece of medical kit. As for the non-appearance of a track and trace app, it’s all we can expect from a team of people who still think that leaving the EU is a really great idea.
What I really don’t understand is why the politicians took the view that they would go for a “government special IT project”. There is less than a good track record of any government IT system ever working as intended to any timescale and not massively over budget. If the government has said “lets go use the apple/google app” if it worked great and it went wrong they would have been seen as unfortunate but not incompetent. To pick the “we will have a world beating up developed in the UK” means the outcome is either a working app and the country thinks it’s great our no app and the country thinks they are incompetent. To me the choice indicates the arrogance and misplaced confidence of the government, coinciding with the arrogance and misplaced confidence in the experts they picked for the pandemic management – HERD IMMUNITY was the plan 20,000 extra people died because of it compared to what was done in Germany, South Korea etc..
Writing a location app is very simple. Data gathering is also easy to do. The problem comes with who and how that data is used. And what is maybe used for? Most people feel giving that kind of information to others is a privacy issue. Yet we freely give out personal data all the time. Take a photo on a mobile app, location details are there. Have a mobile phone, the towers are pinpointing your location. which is recorded.
Would I be happy with a COVID-19 tracker app, you bet if it helps us get back to normal. BBC had a program some two years ago where testing the spread of a virus . Some 2000 people took part and apps used.
While many countries have developed apps that were adopted, and we could have piggy backed on their work (eg Ireland, Germany) if necessary if it weren’t for nationalistic hubris. I think the app was always a dead cat, meant to give the impression of action when none was really taking place, while giving the developers an impossible task. Because isn’t the real problem that Bluetooth is not the right technology? For example, it is isotropic so cannot determine in which direction is a potential contact, it can pass through quite a lot of real virus barriers with some attentuation and therefore it is difficult to calibrate distance. So any app may be quite useful in determining how close is another phone but not necessarily the owner thereof and phones do not catch Covid. And if someone suspects they have contracted the virus which would end with them having to self-isolate, there is an incentive to leave the phone at home. In the meantime, letting contracts to all and sundry with little if any public health backgound and without ensuring integration with the NHS IT system so that GPs can be kept informed is far more important.
I agree with so many of the comments made above but as mentioned the real telling problem/block is the stupid mantra of “British” and “world beating”. This is not a time for political point scoring but for saving lives. If there is an app out there, and there does appear to be, then get it and use it ASAP.
Why not adopt one of those already in use in, say, Ireland (including NI, part of the U.K. )?
Government incompetence by failing to understand what would be involved in implementing a complex system. A technical solution is possible, as is the Star Trek vision of their computer. It is the practical reality of the holistic concept that is where most such projects fail. They don’t do a proper paper planning exercise first which must include consideration of all the other aspects probably non-technical that the eventual system is entirely dependant on! They don’t do a proper systems analysis but prefer the marketing led ‘good-news’ instead.
Track and Trace and a working Vaccine are all based on the assumption that catching this virus can be avoided and that science will come up with a ‘cure’. This assumption is false, as evidenced by ‘normal’ Flu and the Common Cold. All we can do, and need to do, is protect the vulnerable and enact basic, personal hygiene measures – wash your hands, don’t cough over people and stay at home if you are unwell.
Applying sensible measures are achievable and affordable without closing down society. Unfortunately, this government has rolled out project fear and terrified everyone and effectively bankrupted our country – worse is to come with Brexit and a sell out to the USA.
I recall a programme ‘years ago’ whereby Google could track the spread of infections based on search terms used, no app needed. Seems the basic tracking technology is already there. A cynic might think gathering data was more important than infection tracking ?