Poll: kickstarting the UK’s hydrogen economy

With targeted support from government the UK has a genuine opportunity to develop a leading-edge in hydrogen technology, but which area of the hydrogen economy should we prioritise?
Faced with the twin challenges of rebuilding pandemic-ravaged economies whilst meeting increasingly ambitious zero emissions targets, governments around the world are prioritising investment and development of low carbon technologies to an unprecedented degree.
And one area that’s been receiving an increasing amount of attention in recent months and weeks is hydrogen.
Abundant, energy dense and clean at point of use, hydrogen has long been viewed by many as having a key role to play in our future energy mix.
Now, with activity across a wide variety of application areas ramping up, and both industry and government talking increasingly loudly about its potential, the vision of a hydrogen economy where the gas is at the heart of our energy mix (whether it’s supplying our domestic heating, powering transport, fuelling our industrial processes or acting as an energy store for renewables) has never been closer to becoming a reality.
What’s more, as explored in a forthcoming report in The Engineer, whilst most hydrogen is currently produced using fossil fuel, there’s now growing activity in the development of truly green production methods for hydrogen – arguably the critical piece in the jigsaw if it’s to play a serious role in weaning us off fossil fuel use.
Excitingly, hydrogen has been identified by many as a major area of opportunity for the UK. Thanks to an existing skills base (particularly in oil and gas and offshore renewables) and a key role in some of the biggest hydrogen projects, there is a growing sense that the UK has a genuine chance to develop a competitive edge in the field.
Many in the sector argue that delivering on this opportunity will require the government to get behind the technology and help create a market that will accelerate the development of key technologies and drive the economies of scale that will really help put UK H2 on the map.
In this week’s poll we’re asking which area of the hydrogen economy readers think holds the most promise for the UK, and should therefore be prioritised by the government?
i think you have to start with producing hydrogen as a fuel then it can be used to power stations to produce electricity & used as a fuel for vehicles instead of battery powered cars which will produce even more waste when batteries cant be charged anymore
directly use it to power trains i think they have tried this in Germany you dont need overhead power to run them which costs millions to instal
it is a better alternative to nuclear fuel power as well being a clean fuel.
I hope that hydrogen is a great solution for something…but I can’t get images of the Hindenberg out of my head.
We should be investing in projects like this one:
https://press.siemens.com/global/en/pressrelease/hyflexpower-worlds-first-integrated-power-x-power-hydrogen-gas-turbine-demonstrator
Difficult to answer poll since without our own UK Hydrogen production then, in my opinion, any ‘UK Hydrogen Economy’ would be totally dependent on external forces. I know this is currently the case for a lot of areas (Oil Economy) but it appears we have a blank slate and the chance to get in at the start and do it right, this time !
And, … I don’t quite know what “…there’s now growing activity in the development of truly green production methods for hydrogen…” really means. Presumably any production method would use large amounts of electric, so would that truly be green ?
On the positive side, this has to be a good area to expand, particularly for transport.
We get roughly half our electricity from combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) generation which has a thermodynamic efficiency of roughly 50%. For as long as gas continues to make such a sizable contribution, this inevitably means the £/MW-h market price of electricity will be twice the market price of natural gas, because if the price of electricity falls below the cost of production, generators will shut down the power station. A quick look at a utility bill will confirm this ~2:1 ratio
Hydrogen production by steam reforming natural gas is approximately 70% efficient, so hydrogen produced in this way is 1.4x the cost of natural gas on a like-for-like (MW-h) basis
Hydrogen by water electrolysis can be carried out at around 80% efficiency, most of the loss accounted for by the cell overpotential. Therefore the energy to produce 1 MW-h electrolytic hydrogen is 1.25 MW-h electricity and it will cost the same as 2.5 MW-h of natural gas (for the reason explained in the first paragraph)
With the government recently paying in excess of £50b to offshore wind farms to shut down production in a time of reduced electrical consumption, the obvious use of this excess is hydrogen production by electrolysis and in the case of SE England fresh water production by desalinisation.
I agree hard to answer given that energy storage is key along with the production of H2. These 2 have to be built in parallel. If we are relying on imports of H2 then storage is of course already in hand and producing the H2 ourselves is paramount.
Hydrogen from methane is an energy intensive process. Electrolysis would need zero input cost electricity to make it viable. Issues such as storage, transport,/transmission and delivery to the point of end use need to be addressed. They usually get overlooked but are vital parts of any supply chain. Add all of these items in and then the cost comparisons may need to be re-visited.
The production of hydrogen is the catalyst (no pun intended) for solving all the other issues. Storage comes second. Distribution is easy to deal with. Comparing the mass of batteries in an EV with a suitable pressure container holding the equivalent in energy terms of fossil fuel, – hydrogen wins. When liquified it is easy to transport, relatively easy to transfer from one container to another, and flexible. In use. Once liquified and stored it remains in that state indefinitely. It can also be used by direct combustion if fuel cells are not available. Yes safety standards have to be improved along with transfer systems, but they are solvable. We already have strict safety controls over highly volatile fossil fuels so it isn’t something new. Hindenburg is not a valid comparison though the difference is the hydrogen was in gaseous form and not well contained being in flexible bags! It only burnt and didn’t explode.
Hydrogen from electrolysis is worth looking at if there is abundant very cheap electricity. This happens often in summer, between 11 and 3pm, and you can blame or credit excess solar power.
That is basically where hydrogen could come from. But:
– The first priority needs to be to eliminate fossil fuels from electricity generation with short term storage.
– Hydrogen can help if the capital costs of electrolysis come down. With almost free electricity, but only for a few hundred hours per year, capital costs are far more important than efficiency.
– This work better in southern Europe where there will be abundant cheap solar. Or the Sahara, but then there is political risk.
– Where possible, electricity and batteries will be cheaper. Hydrogen cars will be battery electric vehicles, with an expensive range extender option.
The important difference with the Hindenburg disaster was that the Hydrogen was not being used as a fuel, but as a lighter than air gas. This is Hydrogen as an energy source, so perhaps no more risky than other fuels with proper safeguards.
There’s NO POINT in getting H2 from CH4 as you might as well just use the CH4 and save all the inefficiencies and the waste CO2.
The trouble with using H2 is that there are all the inefficiencies introduced during production, especially if it’s taken from CH4, as the CH4 production is pretty energy intensive to start with.
Then there are all the inefficiencies of moving the H2 to where ever it is needed.
Large trucks vs transmission lines.
If it then to be used in a fuel cell to convert back into electricity there are more inefficiencies to add on again.
The only place H2 ‘might’ be any use is in large scale national grid type storage.
Though even here if there are a million BEV cars plugged into the grid they would store quite some charge…
not convinced, happy to be convinced otherwise though…
We already have a successful electrolyser production company ITM Energy:
https://www.itm-power.com/about
Several posts are referring to storage of Hydrogen. Hydrogen does not necessarily have to be stored in its molecular form. One solution is to store it as Ammonia NH3 (subscript). Okay, Ammonia isn’t without its own storage problems, but the infrastructure already exists as many industrial processes use Ammonia. Store and transport as Ammonia, then convert back to Nitrogen and Hydrogen at the point of use.
What was amazing about The Hindenburg is that so many survived. Hydrogen is the lightest element and so rises rapidly with the attendant flame unlike, for example, petrol.
Post Covid 19 the economy will need plentiful, affordable electricity as enjoyed by competitors such as China and India. Let’s make full use of the biggest solar power battery we have – fossil fuel. It all came from The Sun in the first place and, by burning it, we are merely returning the Carbon to the atmosphere from where it was sequestered in the first place by green plants and shell forming animals that ended up as Calcium Carbonate minerals – mainly Limestone and Chalk.
Hydrogen may have a role in the future along with nuclear fission and probably fusion energy but we don’t need to be investing in unicorns right now.
All this presupposes a surplus of electricity, yet coal generation will cease completely in 2025 (Large Combustion Plant Directive) and our entire nuclear fleet excepting Sizewell B and Hinkley Point C (when built) is expected to close by the end of this decade. Under the latest 2019 round of contracts for difference CfD there is around 6 GW(p) of new renewables in the pipeline nearly all provided by just four large offshore wind farm projects. Note it’s GW(p) for peak; at a typical capacity factor of 35% that will average out at around 2 GW year round, not a lot to replace all the lost coal and nuclear, especially as it also has to charge all those new electric cars and power our air-source-heat-pumps for space heating/domestic hot water we’re supposed to be buying …
Generated from surplus wind or PV and injected into the natural gas grid can help to decarbonise and provide some energy storage. I doubt vehicles will be practical until the storage issue is solved and a decent range can be accomodated
Apologies for hogging the message board but I thought it worth reposting this comment from an earlier forum discussion: WERE the UK to embark on a program of new nuclear power stations AND we adopted the newest technology (high temperature designs)
“there are better ways to turn nuclear power into hydrogen than electrolysing water, using electricity generated by a steam turbine, spun by steam from a giant kettle.
As far back as the 1970’s researchers were investigating thermochemical cycles (“Agnes”, “Beulah” and “Catherine” for instance) for converting nuclear heat directly into hydrogen via reduction/oxidation cycle chemical reactions.
Or, we could use the hybrid thermochemical system, which while it does use electrolysis, it’s at a much lower cell voltage – 0.3V rather than 1.2V – in other words a four-fold increase in the power-to-hydrogen conversion efficiency”
There is a misconception about hydrogen, and just because of the Hindenburg. If natural gas or methane were lighter than air and were used in the Hindenburg the disaster would’ve been the same , in fact methane is more flammable than hydrogen.
The problem is storage, and we’re getting there on that one. The by-product of hydrogen burn is water, so no pollution either,